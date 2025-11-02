Saturday our peace president added Nigeria to his hit list of potential wars. He wrote, “We are going to attack Nigerian Muslims with guns-a-blazin… and if we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!” This, even though the leadership in Nigeria denies Trump’s claims and reminded Trump that Nigeria is a sovereign nation. (Sweet? My lord he is insane.)

The world is on edge as we murder people on the ocean, have made entering or departing the USA an anxiety producing undertaking, threatens war on numerous countries, arm nearly every country in the world, support an on-going genocide in Gaza, support the massacre in Ukraine, create chaotic trade wars and come across as violent dangerous clowns to the actual intelligent leaders of many nations, friend and foe alike.

Over the centuries there have always been those who envisioned, dreamed, foresaw or prognosticated a coming war or storm. These gifted people rarely claimed that the event ‘Will definitely happen’ but they share with others that things are primed to go badly … unless certain things change.

Having worked with Indigenous people for decades I’ve witnessed first-hand these gifted people and benefitted from their visions and warnings. And, history is replete with examples of those who warned those around them. (Read about the Hopi visit to the US government prior to World War ll warning about ‘something’ evil involving a swastika and a rising sun.)

A frightening example of foreshadowing haunted the dreams of the famous psychologist, Carl Jung.

Jung’s Premonitions of World War - Dreamed 1913-1914



October [1913], while I was alone on a journey, I was suddenly seized by an overpowering vision: I saw a monstrous flood covering all the northern and low-lying lands between the North Sea and the Alps. When it came up to Switzerland I saw that the mountains grew higher and higher to protect our country. I realized that a frightful catastrophe was in progress. I saw the mighty yellow waves, the floating rubble of civilization, and the drowned bodies of uncounted thousands. Then the whole sea turned to blood. This vision last about one hour. I was perplexed and nauseated, and ashamed of my weakness.

Two weeks passed; then the vision recurred, under the same conditions, even more vividly than before, and the blood was more emphasized. An inner voice spoke. “Look at it well; it is wholly real and it will be so. You cannot doubt it.” That winter someone asked me what I thought were the political prospects of the world in the near future. I replied that I had no thoughts on the matter, but that I saw rivers of blood.

I asked myself whether these visions pointed to a revolution, but could not really imagine anything of the sort. And so I drew the conclusion that they had to do with me myself, and decided that I was menaced by a psychosis. The idea of war did not occur to me at all.

Soon afterward, in the spring and early summer of 1914, I had a thrice-repeated dream that in the middle of summer an Arctic cold wave descended and froze the land to ice. I saw, for example, the whole of Lorraine and its canals frozen and the entire region totally deserted by human beings. All living green things were killed by frost. This dream came in April and May, and for the last time in June, 1914.

In the third dream frightful cold had again descended from out of the cosmos. This dream, however, had an unexpected end. There stood a leaf-bearing tree, but without fruit (my tree of life, I thought), whose leaves had been transformed by the effects of the frost into sweet grapes full of healing juices. I plucked the grapes and gave them to a large, waiting crowd...

On August 1 the world war broke out.

Paintings of WWl by George Grosz

In our modern, cynical and skeptical world prognosticators no longer have much of a place or that large of an audience. But, artists have always served as the voice and prognosticator within a culture. Usually we don ‘t grasp or heed their warnings … but they are there.

The 2025 movie, A House of Dynamite, is such a warning. Yes, there have been dozens of movies warning us of the folly of nuclear war. But this movie is different. Very very different. The story line, the characters, the cinematography and that the film is based on diligent research … all make this a film that will spark conversation. More than that this film does NOT follow the usual script of any other book or film. This movie is NOT about hundreds of missiles speeding to destroy its target. The film is about one lone, unknown, missile … and all that takes place in the course of its travels.

I hope you watch this film. And then, you will understand the immediate need to rid ourselves of this Federal administration. Enough of all of the golfing, ball room building, hotel planning, grift, girl friend visiting, dog shooting, Epstein covering up behaviors. Enough of the lies involved with the various assassination attempts and completions. Enough of the soulless flesh bags holding our lives in their hands.

This just came in … my local grocery store offered SNAP holders a significant food discount today. Many poor people will be hungry and many elders weakened by lack of food due to SNAP cancellation. Read the caring communication just released by our government….

When the film is over ask yourself …. “Do I trust our current ‘leaders’ to manage the events portrayed in the film?”

