Somebody Blew Up America
(Next in the Forgotten Americans Series)
A long time ago I met a woman who lived in the proximity of the renowned, controversial and brilliant poet Amiri Baraka (1934-2014). It was the early 1970’s when she knew him and attended a few events he attended. Then his name was Everett Leroy Jones.
How did I come to know this young woman had met him? One evening in 1989 the young woman and I were discussing the feelings tied to and evoked by ‘love’. In the course of our discussion she mentioned having met a Black poet named Everett Jones and was present for an extemporaneous recitation of a love poem he had penned. She asked if I wanted to hear it? I had never heard of him but I enjoyed poetry, and pretty much agreed to anything this young woman desired.
She got up, walked over to the bookshelf, located the book from her rather extensive library rather quickly, removed a piece of paper from within the tattered volume and offered to recite the poem out loud. Expecting a romantic love poem I worked my way more deeply into the comfortable couch and closed my eyes.
“The name of the love poem is, Paradox”, she said softly. Then she proceeded to recite the poem. (This version is what she had jotted down the night she heard it. She asked Mr. Jones to review it. The following differs a little from the published piece.)
Paradox (1966)
Fuck Jesus.
Fuck Mary.
Fuck Joseph.
Fuck the Apostles.
Fuck the Saints.
Fuck the Pope.
Fuck the Bible.
Fuck the Church.
Fuck the Holy Ghost.
Fuck God.
Fuck Mohammed.
Fuck Allah.
Fuck the Koran.
Fuck the Prophets.
Fuck the Temples.
Fuck the Priests.
Fuck the Religions.
Fuck History.
Fuck Art.
Fuck Music.
Fuck Poetry.
Fuck Science.
Fuck Philosophy.
Fuck Politics.
Fuck Malcom. Fuck Martin. Fuck Newton.
Fuck the Revolution. Fuck Freedom. Fuck Life.
Fuck Death. Fuck the Universe. Fuck Everything.
Because my baby is gone.
Ain’t coming back.
Now nothing is important.
Fuck that.
- E. L. Jones
Upon completion she smiled coyly. And from a place of some level of shock I muttered, “A love poem?” She replied, “It is a courageous poem about the intensity of love and love lost.”
(The “paradox” the title refers to is the idea that when the one thing that matters (love) is gone, everything else—no matter how “sacred” or “important”—becomes garbage. Religion: If God were real or powerful, the speaker wouldn’t feel this much pain therefore, “Fuck Jesus” and “Fuck Allah.” Politics/Revolution: Even the “Black Revolution” he was helping lead felt hollow. If you can’t have the person you love, what is the point of a “free world”? Language as a Weapon: Baraka used the word “Fuck” not just to be vulgar, but as a rhythmic, percussive tool to strip away the “holiness” of these concepts. He wanted to show that his pain was bigger than any church, any book, or any government. The poem is a “temper tantrum” of the soul.
BUT-BUT-BUT that was not the last time I heard the poetry of Jones, Amiri Baraka. And if you think back really really hard you might just remember that Baraka wrote a poem one week after 9/11. This poem, Somebody Blew Up America, was accused of being anti-Semitic in nature and Baraka was taken to task. He stood by his words, his knowing. And now, 25 years later, people are taking a much closer look at what he had to say.
I share this because …. to speak truth to power takes courage. Bravery. The willingness and ability to say what needs to be said. Does what needs to be done. It is a long poem. Don’t get frustrated … wait until you read the closing stanzas and you will understand.
Somebody Blew Up America (2001)
- Amiri Baraka
Somebody Blew Up America
They say it’s some terrorist,
some barbaric
A Rab,
in Afghanistan
It wasn’t our American terrorists
It wasn’t the Klan or the Skin heads
Or the them that blows up nigger
Churches, or reincarnates us on Death Row
It wasn’t Trent Lott
Or David Duke or Giuliani
Or Schundler, Helms retiring
It wasn’t
The gonorrhea in costume
The white sheet diseases
That have murdered black people
Terrorized reason and sanity
Most of humanity, as they pleases
They say (who say?)
Who do the saying
Who is them paying
Who tell the lies
Who in disguise
Who had the slaves
Who got the bux out the Bucks
Who got fat from plantations
Who genocided Indians
Tried to waste the Black nation
Who live on Wall Street
The first plantation
Who cut your nuts off
Who rape your ma
Who lynched your pa
Who got the tar, who got the feathers
Who had the match, who set the fires
Who killed and hired
Who say they God & still be the Devil
Who the biggest only
Who the most goodest
Who do Jesus resemble
Who created everything
Who the smartest
Who the greatest
Who the richest
Who say you ugly and they the goodlookingest
Who define art
Who define science
Who made the bombs
Who made the guns
Who bought the slaves, who sold them
Who called you them names
Who say Dahmer wasn’t insane
Who? Who? Who?
Who stole Puerto Rico
Who stole the Indies, the Philippines, Manhattan
Australia & The Hebrides
Who forced opium on the Chinese
Who own them buildings
Who got the money
Who think you funny
Who locked you up
Who own the papers
Who owned the slave ship
Who run the army
Who the fake president
Who the ruler
Who the banker
Who? Who? Who?
Who own the mine
Who twist your mind
Who got bread
Who need peace
Who you think need war
Who own the oil
Who do no toil
Who own the soil
Who is not a nigger
Who is so great ain’t nobody bigger
Who own this city
Who own the air
Who own the water
Who own your crib
Who rob and steal and cheat and murder
and make lies the truth
Who call you uncouth
Who live in the biggest house
Who do the biggest crime
Who go on vacation anytime
Who killed the most niggers
Who killed the most Jews
Who killed the most Italians
Who killed the most Irish
Who killed the most Africans
Who killed the most Japanese
Who killed the most Latinos
Who? Who? Who?
Who own the ocean
Who own the airplanes
Who own the malls
Who own television
Who own radio
Who own what ain’t even known to be owned
Who own the owners that ain’t the real owners
Who own the suburbs
Who suck the cities
Who make the laws
Who made Bush president
Who believe the confederate flag need to be flying
Who talk about democracy and be lying
Who the Beast in Revelations
Who 666
Who know who decide
Jesus get crucified
Who the Devil on the real side
Who got rich from Armenian genocide
Who the biggest terrorist
Who change the bible
Who killed the most people
Who do the most evil
Who don’t worry about survival
Who have the colonies
Who stole the most land
Who rule the world
Who say they good but only do evil
Who the biggest executioner
Who? Who? Who?
Who own the oil
Who want more oil
Who told you what you think that later you find out a lie
Who? Who? Who?
Who found Bin Laden, maybe they Satan
Who pay the CIA,
Who knew the bomb was gonna blow
Who know why the terrorists
Learned to fly in Florida, San Diego
Who know why Five Israelis was filming the explosion
And cracking they sides at the notion
Who need fossil fuel when the sun ain’t goin’ nowhere
Who make the credit cards
Who get the biggest tax cut
Who walked out of the Conference
Against Racism
Who killed Malcolm, Kennedy & his Brother
Who killed Dr King, Who would want such a thing?
Are they linked to the murder of Lincoln?
Who invaded Grenada
Who made money from apartheid
Who keep the Irish a colony
Who overthrow Chile and Nicaragua later
Who killed David Sibeko, Chris Hani,
the same ones who killed Biko, Cabral,
Neruda, Allende, Che Guevara, Sandino,
Who killed Kabila, the ones who wasted Lumumba, Mondlane,
Betty Shabazz, Die, Princess Di, Ralph Featherstone,
Little Bobby
Who locked up Mandela, Dhoruba, Geronimo,
Assata, Mumia, Garvey, Dashiell Hammett, Alphaeus Hutton
Who killed Huey Newton, Fred Hampton,
Medgar Evers, Mikey Smith, Walter Rodney,
Was it the ones who tried to poison Fidel
Who tried to keep the Vietnamese Oppressed
Who put a price on Lenin’s head
Who put the Jews in ovens,
and who helped them do it
Who said “America First”
and ok’d the yellow stars
Who killed Rosa Luxembourg, Liebneckt
Who murdered the Rosenbergs
And all the good people iced,
tortured, assassinated, vanished
Who got rich from Algeria, Libya, Haiti,
Iran, Iraq, Saudi, Kuwait, Lebanon,
Syria, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine,
Who cut off people’s hands in the Congo
Who invented Aids
Who put the germs
In the Indians’ blankets
Who thought up “The Trail of Tears”
Who blew up the Maine
& started the Spanish American War
Who got Sharon back in Power
Who backed Batista, Hitler, Bilbo,
Chiang kai Shek
Who decided Affirmative Action had to go
Reconstruction, The New Deal,
The New Frontier, The Great Society,
Who do Tom Ass Clarence Work for
Who doo doo come out the Colon’s mouth
Who know what kind of Skeeza is a Condoleeza
Who pay Connelly to be a wooden negro
Who give Genius Awards to Homo Locus
Subsidere
Who overthrew Nkrumah, Bishop,
Who poison Robeson,
who try to put DuBois in Jail
Who frame Rap Jamil al Amin, Who frame the Rosenbergs,
Garvey,
The Scottsboro Boys,
The Hollywood Ten
Who set the Reichstag Fire
Who knew the World Trade Center was gonna get bombed
Who told 4000 Israeli workers at the Twin Towers
To stay home that day
Why did Sharon stay away?
Who? Who? Who?
Explosion of Owl the newspaper say
The devil face cd be seen
Who make money from war
Who make dough from fear and lies
Who want the world like it is
Who want the world to be ruled by imperialism and national
oppression and terror violence, and hunger and poverty.
Who is the ruler of Hell?
Who is the most powerful
Who you know ever
Seen God?
But everybody seen
The Devil
Like an Owl exploding
In your life in your brain in your self
Like an Owl who know the devil
All night, all day if you listen, Like an Owl
Exploding in fire. We hear the questions rise
In terrible flame like the whistle of a crazy dog
Like the acid vomit of the fire of Hell
Who and Who and WHO who who?
I, TJB, would like to concur with others and suggest that we have been fighting wars for the Zionists for a very long time. Read your history. Zionists helped the Nazi’s put Jews into the concentration camps. Don’t afraid to say the truth, “Not all Jews are Zionists and not all Zionists are Jews.” Time we find courage stop Trump and his flying monkeys before they kill us all. February, 2026.
Yes, "WHO"?
Somebody a lot closer than we think.
Indeed, the murderer is in the house.