A long time ago I met a woman who lived in the proximity of the renowned, controversial and brilliant poet Amiri Baraka (1934-2014). It was the early 1970’s when she knew him and attended a few events he attended. Then his name was Everett Leroy Jones.

How did I come to know this young woman had met him? One evening in 1989 the young woman and I were discussing the feelings tied to and evoked by ‘love’. In the course of our discussion she mentioned having met a Black poet named Everett Jones and was present for an extemporaneous recitation of a love poem he had penned. She asked if I wanted to hear it? I had never heard of him but I enjoyed poetry, and pretty much agreed to anything this young woman desired.

She got up, walked over to the bookshelf, located the book from her rather extensive library rather quickly, removed a piece of paper from within the tattered volume and offered to recite the poem out loud. Expecting a romantic love poem I worked my way more deeply into the comfortable couch and closed my eyes.

“The name of the love poem is, Paradox”, she said softly. Then she proceeded to recite the poem. (This version is what she had jotted down the night she heard it. She asked Mr. Jones to review it. The following differs a little from the published piece.)

Paradox (1966)

Fuck Jesus.

Fuck Mary.

Fuck Joseph.

Fuck the Apostles.

Fuck the Saints.

Fuck the Pope.

Fuck the Bible.

Fuck the Church.

Fuck the Holy Ghost.

Fuck God.

Fuck Mohammed.

Fuck Allah.

Fuck the Koran.

Fuck the Prophets.

Fuck the Temples.

Fuck the Priests.

Fuck the Religions.

Fuck History.

Fuck Art.

Fuck Music.

Fuck Poetry.

Fuck Science.

Fuck Philosophy.

Fuck Politics.

Fuck Malcom. Fuck Martin. Fuck Newton.

Fuck the Revolution. Fuck Freedom. Fuck Life.

Fuck Death. Fuck the Universe. Fuck Everything.

Because my baby is gone.

Ain’t coming back.

Now nothing is important.

Fuck that.

- E. L. Jones

Upon completion she smiled coyly. And from a place of some level of shock I muttered, “A love poem?” She replied, “It is a courageous poem about the intensity of love and love lost.”

(The “paradox” the title refers to is the idea that when the one thing that matters (love) is gone, everything else—no matter how “sacred” or “important”—becomes garbage. Religion: If God were real or powerful, the speaker wouldn’t feel this much pain therefore, “Fuck Jesus” and “Fuck Allah.” Politics/Revolution: Even the “Black Revolution” he was helping lead felt hollow. If you can’t have the person you love, what is the point of a “free world”? Language as a Weapon: Baraka used the word “Fuck” not just to be vulgar, but as a rhythmic, percussive tool to strip away the “holiness” of these concepts. He wanted to show that his pain was bigger than any church, any book, or any government. The poem is a “temper tantrum” of the soul.

BUT-BUT-BUT that was not the last time I heard the poetry of Jones, Amiri Baraka. And if you think back really really hard you might just remember that Baraka wrote a poem one week after 9/11. This poem, Somebody Blew Up America, was accused of being anti-Semitic in nature and Baraka was taken to task. He stood by his words, his knowing. And now, 25 years later, people are taking a much closer look at what he had to say.

I share this because …. to speak truth to power takes courage. Bravery. The willingness and ability to say what needs to be said. Does what needs to be done. It is a long poem. Don’t get frustrated … wait until you read the closing stanzas and you will understand.

Somebody Blew Up America (2001)

- Amiri Baraka

Somebody Blew Up America

They say it’s some terrorist,

some barbaric

A Rab,

in Afghanistan

It wasn’t our American terrorists

It wasn’t the Klan or the Skin heads

Or the them that blows up nigger

Churches, or reincarnates us on Death Row

It wasn’t Trent Lott

Or David Duke or Giuliani

Or Schundler, Helms retiring

It wasn’t

The gonorrhea in costume

The white sheet diseases

That have murdered black people

Terrorized reason and sanity

Most of humanity, as they pleases

They say (who say?)

Who do the saying

Who is them paying

Who tell the lies

Who in disguise

Who had the slaves

Who got the bux out the Bucks

Who got fat from plantations

Who genocided Indians

Tried to waste the Black nation

Who live on Wall Street

The first plantation

Who cut your nuts off

Who rape your ma

Who lynched your pa

Who got the tar, who got the feathers

Who had the match, who set the fires

Who killed and hired

Who say they God & still be the Devil

Who the biggest only

Who the most goodest

Who do Jesus resemble

Who created everything

Who the smartest

Who the greatest

Who the richest

Who say you ugly and they the goodlookingest

Who define art

Who define science

Who made the bombs

Who made the guns

Who bought the slaves, who sold them

Who called you them names

Who say Dahmer wasn’t insane

Who? Who? Who?

Who stole Puerto Rico

Who stole the Indies, the Philippines, Manhattan

Australia & The Hebrides

Who forced opium on the Chinese

Who own them buildings

Who got the money

Who think you funny

Who locked you up

Who own the papers

Who owned the slave ship

Who run the army

Who the fake president

Who the ruler

Who the banker

Who? Who? Who?

Who own the mine

Who twist your mind

Who got bread

Who need peace

Who you think need war

Who own the oil

Who do no toil

Who own the soil

Who is not a nigger

Who is so great ain’t nobody bigger

Who own this city

Who own the air

Who own the water

Who own your crib

Who rob and steal and cheat and murder

and make lies the truth

Who call you uncouth

Who live in the biggest house

Who do the biggest crime

Who go on vacation anytime

Who killed the most niggers

Who killed the most Jews

Who killed the most Italians

Who killed the most Irish

Who killed the most Africans

Who killed the most Japanese

Who killed the most Latinos

Who? Who? Who?

Who own the ocean

Who own the airplanes

Who own the malls

Who own television

Who own radio

Who own what ain’t even known to be owned

Who own the owners that ain’t the real owners

Who own the suburbs

Who suck the cities

Who make the laws

Who made Bush president

Who believe the confederate flag need to be flying

Who talk about democracy and be lying

Who the Beast in Revelations

Who 666

Who know who decide

Jesus get crucified

Who the Devil on the real side

Who got rich from Armenian genocide

Who the biggest terrorist

Who change the bible

Who killed the most people

Who do the most evil

Who don’t worry about survival

Who have the colonies

Who stole the most land

Who rule the world

Who say they good but only do evil

Who the biggest executioner

Who? Who? Who?

Who own the oil

Who want more oil

Who told you what you think that later you find out a lie

Who? Who? Who?

Who found Bin Laden, maybe they Satan

Who pay the CIA,

Who knew the bomb was gonna blow

Who know why the terrorists

Learned to fly in Florida, San Diego

Who know why Five Israelis was filming the explosion

And cracking they sides at the notion

Who need fossil fuel when the sun ain’t goin’ nowhere

Who make the credit cards

Who get the biggest tax cut

Who walked out of the Conference

Against Racism

Who killed Malcolm, Kennedy & his Brother

Who killed Dr King, Who would want such a thing?

Are they linked to the murder of Lincoln?

Who invaded Grenada

Who made money from apartheid

Who keep the Irish a colony

Who overthrow Chile and Nicaragua later

Who killed David Sibeko, Chris Hani,

the same ones who killed Biko, Cabral,

Neruda, Allende, Che Guevara, Sandino,

Who killed Kabila, the ones who wasted Lumumba, Mondlane,

Betty Shabazz, Die, Princess Di, Ralph Featherstone,

Little Bobby

Who locked up Mandela, Dhoruba, Geronimo,

Assata, Mumia, Garvey, Dashiell Hammett, Alphaeus Hutton

Who killed Huey Newton, Fred Hampton,

Medgar Evers, Mikey Smith, Walter Rodney,

Was it the ones who tried to poison Fidel

Who tried to keep the Vietnamese Oppressed

Who put a price on Lenin’s head

Who put the Jews in ovens,

and who helped them do it

Who said “America First”

and ok’d the yellow stars

Who killed Rosa Luxembourg, Liebneckt

Who murdered the Rosenbergs

And all the good people iced,

tortured, assassinated, vanished

Who got rich from Algeria, Libya, Haiti,

Iran, Iraq, Saudi, Kuwait, Lebanon,

Syria, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine,

Who cut off people’s hands in the Congo

Who invented Aids

Who put the germs

In the Indians’ blankets

Who thought up “The Trail of Tears”

Who blew up the Maine

& started the Spanish American War

Who got Sharon back in Power

Who backed Batista, Hitler, Bilbo,

Chiang kai Shek

Who decided Affirmative Action had to go

Reconstruction, The New Deal,

The New Frontier, The Great Society,

Who do Tom Ass Clarence Work for

Who doo doo come out the Colon’s mouth

Who know what kind of Skeeza is a Condoleeza

Who pay Connelly to be a wooden negro

Who give Genius Awards to Homo Locus

Subsidere

Who overthrew Nkrumah, Bishop,

Who poison Robeson,

who try to put DuBois in Jail

Who frame Rap Jamil al Amin, Who frame the Rosenbergs,

Garvey,

The Scottsboro Boys,

The Hollywood Ten

Who set the Reichstag Fire

Who knew the World Trade Center was gonna get bombed

Who told 4000 Israeli workers at the Twin Towers

To stay home that day

Why did Sharon stay away?

Who? Who? Who?

Explosion of Owl the newspaper say

The devil face cd be seen

Who make money from war

Who make dough from fear and lies

Who want the world like it is

Who want the world to be ruled by imperialism and national

oppression and terror violence, and hunger and poverty.

Who is the ruler of Hell?

Who is the most powerful

Who you know ever

Seen God?

But everybody seen

The Devil

Like an Owl exploding

In your life in your brain in your self

Like an Owl who know the devil

All night, all day if you listen, Like an Owl

Exploding in fire. We hear the questions rise

In terrible flame like the whistle of a crazy dog

Like the acid vomit of the fire of Hell

Who and Who and WHO who who?

I, TJB, would like to concur with others and suggest that we have been fighting wars for the Zionists for a very long time. Read your history. Zionists helped the Nazi’s put Jews into the concentration camps. Don’t afraid to say the truth, “Not all Jews are Zionists and not all Zionists are Jews.” Time we find courage stop Trump and his flying monkeys before they kill us all. February, 2026.