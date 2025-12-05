In Vermont. A December winter storm blowing outside. It is brutally cold. Snowing sideways. Gusting 30 mph winds.

And I’m sick. Not physically sick. Existentially sick. Sickened. Filled with black bile.

I’m sick of hearing his name.

Sick of his ugly distorted face.

Sick of his dark empty soul-less hatred and racism and vendettas.

Sick that this vile putrid dried scab is our president.

Sick of the lies.

Sick that he abuses children.

Murders children.

Destroys lives.

Destroys safety. Joy. Families. Peace. Kindness. Humanity.

Sick of midnight rants.

I’m sick of all the sycophants.

Sick of feeling helpless.

Sick of feeling sick.

I hate him for shitting his vile shit out of his shitty asshole shaped mouth every day.

I’m tired of the cartoon portrayals of this fuck. As if we didn’t know.

Can we rid the earth of this shit stained puke now?

Hasn’t ‘it’ destroyed enough?

We can’t find joy and peace again until ‘it’ is erased from this earth.