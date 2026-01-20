Connecting the Dots of Life

Mark Taylor
1h

A couple decades ago, when I first began expressing concern about the full-on fascist state we are in, many would dismiss my concerns saying Americans would never participate in things like the Gestapo or death camps. Sure, I was assured, there are a lot of crazy rightwingers out there, but they are not THAT crazy. That could never happen -- this is America.

Exactly, I noted, this is America and if you know it's history, fascist bullies -- from ICE agents to the top layers of business and the government -- are a major part of our national make-up and psyche.

Every day, I saw the potential Nazis around me in everyday life and now we are seeing them strutting down the streets with their faces masked and weapons at the ready, just looking for someone to harm. Whenever possible, recording their actions and names and faces -- making them known and subject to the public scorn and ridicule they have earned and deserved is important.

The primary daily shape shifting I see with Trump and his cabinet is back and forth between puppy turds and kitty turds.

Lynne D. Feldman
1h

Many years ago a group of us studied the Wetiko. Yes we know them, yes, many of us have called them out. But the majority, well 49.1% of US voters chose to return this shapeshifter conman back into absolute power. The trouble is the siren song, the idea that the lonely, isolated, uneducated, grievance-riddled and the fellow grifters are drawn to the lies and false promises of feeling included. It has become a cult, and we know how difficult it is to convince someone to leave a cult. Now what?

