Shapeshifting. Yet another actual ability that the dominant culture trivializes. Misrepresents. And, ultimately holds to be a myth, a fantasy. The formal definition is interesting because it walks the razors edge of; ‘Shapeshifting is a fantastical myth-but it could be true-maybe-probably not-but who knows?’ The dominant culture is funny that way. Here is the dictionary definition.

Shapeshifting is the supernatural or magical ability to physically transform one's body into different forms, such as animals, objects, or other people, a concept found in ancient myths, folklore (like werewolves, kitsune, Loki), and modern fantasy, differing from biological metamorphosis (caterpillar to butterfly) by involving intentional, often mystical, alteration of self for disguise, hunting, or other purposes. This power allows for changes in anatomy, size, and even cellular makeup, often tied to magic, spirit, or inherent nature, and serves as a popular theme in stories and spiritual practices.

Over the course of my 36 years living with, learning from and participating in ceremony with Indigenous medicine persons I have had the opportunity to work with three shapeshifters. You don’t need to believe what I intend to share with you but please just be open to the possibility. This knowledge is important for our safety in these bizarre times.

The first elder I learned shapeshifting from was a Crow ‘medicine man’ and Sun Dance leader who lived in Montana on the Crow Reservation. The summer I met him, back in 1993 or so, was terribly hot. After visiting with him I was headed to the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota to participate in a Sun Dance. (One dances in the heat of the sun from sunrise to sunset for four days drinking no water the entire time.) I was worried about the heat and the intensity of the sun … and I expressed this to my elder.

We sat outside his lodge and he told me about how long ago Crow scouts shape shifted in order to be able to sneak up on the enemy or a herd of buffalo. He told me about one shapeshifter in particular who learned how to shape shift into a wolf. This shapeshifter studied wolves … how they moved, how they smelled, how they interacted with everything in nature. And then the man taught himself, mentally and physically, to withstand cold, heat, mosquitoes, hunger and how to move extremely slowly and silently in the woods and the prairie grasses (often called fox walking). The man envisioned, visualized, being a wolf and trained his mind and body to be like a wolf and not a man. In time he was able to feel like a wolf … and whenever he scouted he only wore a wolf’s hide.

The elder said that I must do something similar in preparation for this Sun Dance in the heat of South Dakota. He guided me through being able to visualize dancing in a snow storm. To feel the snow on my skin. The chill in the air. To smell the clean snow. And, to imagine dancing in a snowdrift. Lifting my legs high so that I could pull my feet out of the deep snow. I practiced and practiced. Visualizing everything he told me.

When it came time for the Sun Dance in mid-July I felt ready. The temperature was 105 to 108 degrees in the sun that summer. The morning of the Sun Dance was reasonable but once the sun climbed into the sky the heat was agonizing. Dancers began to feint from the heat. A few even had to be transported to the clinic because of potential heat stroke. Many others suffered leg or belly cramps.

But early on I had begun to visualize a snow storm. I danced with my eyes closed at first. Imagined feeling the snow blowing and hitting my skin. Imagined snow drifts and a chill in the air. Imagined, envisioned, being cold and needing to dance harder in order to stay warm. Almost an heyoka, backwards, type experience. When I ‘woke up’ the sun was setting and the air was beginning to cool off. I practiced this all four days of the dance and did not suffer as so many others had. I remained myself but shape shifted my circumstance.

I returned home to my 9 year old step-daughter who was sad because she couldn’t jump very high. She wanted to be a basketball player. I suggested to her I might be able to help. We stepped outside, stood next to the house, and giving her a piece of chalk I asked her to jump as high as she could and make a mark on the siding. She did this a few times. Then I asked her to tell me what animal she thinks can jump really high? She said a leopard. I asked her why a leopard can jump so high? She said because of their strong springy muscles. I asked her to close her eyes, to imagine she was a leopard … that she was no longer a little girl but a powerful leopard. Then I asked her to open her eyes and look at the chalk mark the ‘little girl’ had made … and to pick a different point the leopard can touch. She picked a spot, closed her eyes again … I assisted her in envisioning her legs becoming leopard legs … she jumped … and made a chalk mark 5 to 6 inches above the previous mark on the side of the house. She had shape shifted into a leopard… in her minds eye. She altered her reality. Expanded the boundaries of what she had come to hold as fact.

As the years passed I learned more about shape shifting from my Inupiat elder who shared with me memories of how his people avoided Stalin’s armies by shape shifting. He taught me how to shape shift in ceremony so that I could withstand heat or being visited.

My aboriginal Australian elder took me to another, deeper, level. I cannot share what I was taught because you would never believe me. Leave it at that I had to, was able to, continue to expand my knowing and experience about what is possible and what is not. I was effective as a yuwipi man because I came to know, not believe, but to know we are strapped only by what we have been brainwashed to believe. As a yuwipi man I have had dozens and dozens of shape shifting experiences.

And here is where it gets crazy. Stay with me please. I learned, in the course of conducting ceremony, from the spirit world that there are ‘beings’ walking the earth who are not what they seem, or portray. Not all are bad. Like most aspects in life ‘things’ fall somewhere along a continuum of possibility ranging from good to bad.

As a yuwipi man I was taught, and learned, that it is vital to grasp that there are evil beings walking the earth. Evil beings (Wetiko) that quietly and surreptiously whisper to us, influence our thoughts and behaviors. Beings that don’t want us to succeed in our quest for peace and kindness. For ‘Liberty and Justice for All’.

And, I learned that evil beings can be reborn in the shape of humans. They can also shape shift into human form … maybe for the first time or maybe for the 100th time. This level of shapeshifter is not quiet or surreptitious in their influencing. They are skilled, loud, in-your-face and do not hide the fact they wish to destroy the world as we know it. In our deepest heart-of-hearts we all know this is true … we all can see, feel, hear and recognize these reincarnated evil shapeshifters. They have always existed and probably always will.

Currently, in our space and time, these evil shapeshifters are very strong and emboldened. They are not even trying to camouflage their greed, deceit, violence and hatred because they have come to learn most humans are cowards who just wish to be left alone. (My elders, from different cultures around the world, have taught me the same message, “Evil beings love that we don’t believe in them. Evil wants us to do nothing! Then it can ply its trade” ) These shapeshifters know they can take over and even recruit humans who wish to assist them in their task. Of course these ‘sychophants’ will be alleviated as well. Just a little later on the scorecard.

Through out time ‘elders’ of all nations have known how to deal with these beasts. First, you take the time to recognize the evil behavior and call it out. Second, you discern who the shapeshifters are and name them. Name them and let others become aware of their existence. Third, don’t fear and show no fear of the shapeshifter because they cannot harm you. They can harm you ONLY if you become complicit in their desires, needs and behaviors. Don’t become them, it. VERY rarely do the beasts, the shapeshifters, participate in the horrors they wish to perpetrate. They rely on sycophantic humans to do their bidding.

Rid the beast of its place of power so that it can longer cast its spell. So that it can no longer gather and employ their sycophantic army. So that they shrivel up and depart when there is no blood to drink, fear to inhale or death and destruction to wallow in.

Mao, Stalin, Pal Pot, Hitler, Himmler, Mussolini, Netanyahu, Trump, Miller … history is replete with examples. We cannot, must not, allow their terror to destroy everything and everyone that we know. We must recognize them, name them, call them out …. and stop them. We must not be afraid to do what must be done … before these shapeshifters of our time kill 100’s of thousands-millions as did Mao, Stalin, Hitler and currently Netanyahu. We MUST stop them now.

Stop the Air Craft Carriers heading to the Red Sea.

Stop Trump from attacking Greenland, Mexico, Iran, Norway …. this being is insane with power, greed and bloodlust. While stating he is a man of peace!! The insanity.

We must stop ICE. They are vampires of a sort that feed on fear, hatred, disturbance. They rape and kill … and we do so little. Our elected officials throw up their hands, “They won’t let us into the detention centers.” FUCK THAT. Get the military to break in for you. My lord they are running concentration camps. WE ARE Nazi Germany.

Slow down AI until we learn what morass we are heading into

Stop JFK, JR because he seeks illness that will kill thousands, millions

I’m beyond caring if you believe me or not … all nine of you that read what I write. I’m beyond caring if you think what I share is foolish or crazy. I know what I know. I’m a rational man with a doctorate. A rational man who was accepted into a world much different than the one we all see… or think we see.

We live in perilous a time. Right now. Time is short. Soon it will be too late. The beasts want war … want our demise. We cannot wait like they did in Germany, Russia, China, Cambodia …. we must end this now. Enough.

Mitakuye Oyasin

Fatti non foste a viver come bruti

ma per sequir virtute e canoscenza



You were not made to live like brute beasts,

but to pursure virtue and knowledge.