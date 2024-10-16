1959

Nine years old and dad bought us boys the coolest new game on the market. We would play for hours and hours. Never with the family but with other kids our age on the block.

It was easy to assign countries to colors. After all, WW2 hadn’t ended all that long ago and the TV was filled with war shows (Combat. Gallant Men, Hennessy, Hogan’s Heroes) and the Cold War was well underway. We knew who the new enemy was, Russia, thus assigned the red blocks. We had just enough racism in our world so China was Yellow. The Germans were, Black, obviously because of the SS uniforms. Green was assigned to Great Britain. America was blue. We all wanted to be blue. It was the wooden blocks painted pink that threw us all off. I don’t remember what country was represented by the pink. LGBTQI+ was somewhere in the distant future. This shall remain a mystery … though the Creator of Risk was French… so there is that.

Ah…and the map of the world carefully rendered and scaled to geographic perfection to ensure we learned the realities of the globe on which we battled. One could attack Kamchatka from Alaska. It was fun to say ‘Irkutsk’. And once you took Australia with its single point of entry you were set. Europe was awful to try and hold onto. One of our friends believed the whale was a secret country. He ended up doing a lot of drugs in college.

Risk was marketed as a game of diplomacy, conflict and conquest. Memories of the diplomacy aspect evade me and I DO have vivid memories of the conflicts between my friends. Conquest? That fell to the guy who was the greediest, most ruthless and competitive.

Usually upon completing the game of Risk we would turn to the game of LIFE. The goal of this game, different than the burning excitement of war and competing with my caustic friends, was to, 1) marry a pinkish white woman, 2) avoid black people (I think they were wiped out in the game prior), 3) avoid Indians and smelly cowboys via the games, Wahoo and Cowboys and Indians. 3) buy a perfect car with two perfect children in back, purchase car insurance, a house and prepare the kids for college. Be sure to find your pride in the success of car, kids, insurance, college debt and a good job. No unhappiness in the Game of Life. Did African American people play this game? Damn, there were a lot of expectations of a kid back in those days.

By the end of the game day we boys were irritated, hated the Chinese and Russians, probably yelled at our moms and had been propagandized pretty well.

On a rainy day we would play Monopoly and Risk simultaneously. Think of that hormonal adrenaline rush. You could crush one friend militarily own this board and then crush them financially on that board!! Damn we were becoming good Americans!

There is no poignant statement I’m trying to make by sharing these stories of my childhood. I don’t think I’m any worse for the wear after playing this for hours on end on warm summer days or cold wintery afternoons in Wisconsin. I did not suffer from guilt or PTSD.

Although I do have horrific memories of my father trying to wound us with Jarts on the back lawn. We all ran because of, death falling from the sky. He hated losing.

In my sleep last night I had a nightmare of Mother Earth walking across the planet with wounded abandoned kids in tow … she was screaming. And angry. Preparing us for war, of course. She tried to warn us but we didn’t listen. Indigenous people know another war is at hand.

The little wooden blocks are being manipulated around and across the world. Nothing has changed. The blue and green blocks are fighting the red and yellow blocks. The black blocks are waiting to see when they can erupt again, One or two games to go.

Those pink blocks? What the hell are the pink blocks?

We are all related. Mitakuye Oyasin. All are my relations.

Come children … it does no good to stay here. Come with me, your Mother. I will try and protect you. Allah awaits. Your parents loved you. Never forget.