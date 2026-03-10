Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Utejack's avatar
Utejack
3d

Love & gratitude for this Kit Fox blessing.

I enjoyed this immensely

It’s what the moment needs now!

Create the lodge

Let the steam melt away

All sense of individuality

Destroying this false nature

Of the disillusioned temporal self

Melting away in beads of swet

That ghoulish ego

Who has trapped us in It’s crippling net

Drip away the duality of deception

Liquidating the imaginary self

Rising In enlightening rays of dawning conception

Living as Absolute Being

I Am one amongst and within creation

I Am one without another

I Am alive to serve experience

Who rises in this smoke ...as beloved brother

✌🏼❤️🙏🕉

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
3dEdited

And today the Epstein Empire has a bloviating numbskull named Pete Hegseth leading the War Department (a name change, given our record, I fully endorse). With a cute little 'Murican flag hankie peeking out of his jacket pocket and his white nationalist tatts under his shirt, he throws away any rules of war, calls for cowardly war crimes like bombing a girls school on the first day of our latest military obscenity. While a national joke and embarrassment, Hegseth is the fitting moral eunuch to have at the top of the War Department flag pole.

Here is how the United States wages its wars of atrocities: "The War in the Womb: Fallujah’s generational crisis" ... "Scores of children in Fallujah carry the scars of a war they never lived through." https://therealnews.com/fallujah-us-war-toxic-contamination-birth-children

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