Long time ago I was sitting in a Lakota purification lodge (initi/inipi) with my elders, friends and teachers. We conducted lodges every day … sometimes three or more a day when we were placing people on the hill or during Sun Dance season. It was a glorious time on the Rosebud.

Every day … sitting with these people …. I would listen to stories, memories … histories of families going back to 1860 up to 1890, Wounded Knee. It was better than television ….hahaha.

One day a veteran from the Korean War wanted to talk about being a warrior. What it meant. What he had been taught as a boy. Obviously, 36 years later now, I don’t remember his exact words in that lodge that day …. but I’d like to share with you the gist of what Uncle (Leksi) Bill shared. He was a good man and very troubled by his experience fighting the war in Korea.

It is an important teaching for a people, a country, that is always at war. It is a good teaching when confronting evil. Imagine a small ‘hut’ made of saplings, covered with blankets. Outside of this place a fire is built and rocks are heated. Anywhere between 7 and dozens of rocks are prepared for the ceremony. Everyone crawls into this place, sits on the ground in a circle … this is the womb of Mother Earth. Some of the hot stones are brought in, the door flap is closed … and together we all sit in this glorious complete dark. The red hot stones, having been brought into the lodge, shimmering as they lay in the indentation in the ground at the center of all who participate.

The person pouring water on the hot stones in the lodge greets everyone. The first water is poured onto the stones, the air is now filled with steam, scented with sage and sweet grass. Songs are sung. Participants shed the troubles of the day and become one in this dark.

On this particular day Leksi Bill was sitting in the North. The medicine man pouring the lodge knew that Leksi Bill wanted to talk. So when everything was set Leksi Bill was invited to begin … as a ladle of water was poured onto the red hot stones and the prickly steam blanketing us.

The first words out of Bill’s mouth were, “Ouchie!” We all laughed. In the Lakota tradition laughter is natural and welcomed. (I think back to my days as a Catholic. If we ever laughed in church our priest would stare at us and sometimes even admonish us verbally). The laughter made all of us forget the heat and reminded us to, “Not be so sacred” hahaha.

Leksi Bill began, “In here today I want to share with you something that was taught to me by my father and grandfather. It is a teaching about how to be an honorable warrior. I tried to practice what I was taught when I was a soldier fighting in Korea. When I was among the living and dying in battle. When I had to kill the enemy. At times I failed at being a warrior, but I did my best. Thank you for taking the time to hear what I have to say.

A long time ago in our Lakota tradition there were what are called, in English, Societies (Naca Oiyokipi) It was an honor to be invited to be a member of a Society. Especially it was an honor for a young man to be invited into a Warrior Society. There were different names for these societies. Many prairie tribes had such societies.

Young men have always been full of themselves I guess. Even in the tribal days before the white man came. Boys were always trying to show how brave they were. Or, they would be showing off for a woman they wanted to impress. Proving themselves to be the strongest of all the boys and young men their age was important. Back then young men were like young men today …. too wild. Too full of themselves. Not a lot of wisdom. And doing stupid things like charging at an enemy without thought, purpose or care. Warriors cannot afford to confuse bravery, courage and honor with ignorance based violence.

The Warrior Societies existed not just to teach a boy how to fight. The Societies existed to teach boys how to become men. As a young man sitting here today in this lodge … you might think the Societies simply taught boys the craft of war. No, they taught the ethos of life. They taught, Mitakuye Oyasin (All are my relatives) … even your enemy is your relation.

A boy in such a Society was taught that when he hunted and brought back food … he must share that food with those who cannot hunt. Old people, wounded warriors, widows, children … the boy or young man fed others first and then ate last. The people counted on this ‘warrior-to-be’ to help them in times of need. In return, they might cook his meal or make him a new weapon or a fine piece of clothing.

The boy was taught to sleep just out beyond the encampment. In this way he could listen for the approach of an enemy or wild animal. In this way he protected the people by being first to face the enemy.

A boy was taught that when the tribe or Tiospaye moved they helped everyone to tear down their camp, to pack the items and to assist the people as they moved to a new location. The boy, this society member along with all of the men in the society, would make sure people were safe, that everyone was accounted for and that things were done ‘in a good way.’ ‘In a good way’ meaning … conducted with care, thought, skill, true love.

A boy was taught how to forage for food. How to hunt animals in a good way, a respectful manner. A boy was taught how to listen, to track, to become part of nature … to move in silence with nature. The warrior wanted to live, not die. What good is a dead warrior? This is key … the movies have it all wrong. The warriors, just like anyone else, wanted to live, to love their families and to enjoy life. But they also did not run from their duty when it came time to face an enemy.

My grandfather taught me about societies he remembered from the 1860’s and 70’s and beyond. My grandfather said he remembered in particular the Kit Fox Society (Tȟokȟála) and the Brave Hearts Society (Cante Tinza). He spoke of the Sash Bearers (Miwatani). Let me speak of them.

The young warrior was taught that life was precious. The warrior of such a society was taught they ‘fight for the people … not for glory or greed.’ One does not kill unnecessarily. And one does not kill with anger or ill will. A warrior’s place is to protect the people.

Warriors of such a society would pin themselves to a place … that is they would place a stick or their spear into the ground. They would then tie a rope of piece of cloth onto the stick or spear …. and tie the other end …. 8 to 10 feet long … to their ankle or clothing. And this is what they would say, “I stand here. I will not run from you. I will not attack you. But if you attack me … if you threaten my family or my people … I will fight you to your death.”

And so this warrior … who loved and served his people …. faced battle from a place of strength. From a place of serenity. From a place of humility and honor. Not seeking blood lust but not fearing injury or death.”

I have thought about this teaching many times over. And on this day, the day when my greatest teacher… Joe Eagle Elk … died 35 years ago this date, March 10th …. the man who poured that lodge …. I think of the many teachings … but that teaching in particular.

Today we all must follow the ethos of such a warrior society. We cannot become violent, nor constantly angry or discouraged. We must find our center. We must face the enemy … and the evil … which is our own government … with courage and the knowledge we fight for our families and for all things. Trump, the beast, will just conduct blood ceremony after blood ceremony … raping and killing your children and the children of other countries. He rapes the land. He rapes all of us. He is NOT human. He simply is no longer human … if he ever was.

Trump and his cult feed on blood, violence, hatred, self-loathing, despair and fear. We must not give him or them that. But we cannot just sit in our homes and wait for Congress to do something. They are not warriors. We are nothing to them. Just fodder. Just a source of money. Hunters and gatherers who exist for their happiness.

No more. Enough. Will we wait for an aircraft carrier to be sunk? Will we wait for the flash of the nuke? The poison cloud? How many more children will Trump, Hegseth, Miller and Netanyahu murder? We must act. We, the people, must stop Trump and the other beasts.

Hecetu Welo,

Mitakuye Oyasin,

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