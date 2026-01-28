Like millions of you I am angered by the racist degenerate dictator as well as his deplorable flying monkeys* . We are being flooded with unconstitutional events and change, overwhelmed by criminal acts and gaslighted every day and even murdered … leaving many of us feeling despair, anger, helpless and/or disgusted. I’ve decided to take a new and more positive tact for a few weeks by remembering great Americans. Americans our government has disappeared or is disappearing. I’m undertaking this project for the sake of history, our children and the legacy of those who must be remembered. I’m also doing this for myself should no one else be interested.

Imagine an invention with the power to save millions of people worldwide … nearly 150 million to date, (AI Overview, 2026). Argentine born American citizen Dr. Julio Palmaz created just such an invention in 1988. An invention I am willing to guess most of you have heard of … the Balloon Heart Stent or Palmaz Stent. In my that stent prolonged my dad’s life and has saved the lives of numerous clogged friends.

Starting with a discarded piece of metal from the floor of his garage, Julio Palmaz invented the first commercially-successful intravascular stent, the Palmaz Stent®. His stent revolutionized cardiac care, (National Inventors Hall of Fame). Since its approval by the FDA in 1994, the stent has revolutionized the treatment of coronary artery disease, reducing mortality and morbidity of patients worldwide.

As I watched this fascinating video I couldn’t help but wonder how many other brilliant women and men, who have such potential to change life for the good of all, will never blossom because of Trump’s evil? How many people …. who are not straight lily white males who ‘speek and wraht perfectedly Englash’ …. are being thrown out even as I write this?’

*Flying Monkeys is a derogatory political and psychological term used to describe individuals who are manipulated or persuaded by a narcissist, abuser, or authoritarian leader to do their bidding, often to harass, smear, or intimidate others). monkeys’ is an actual derogatory political and psychological term used to describe individuals who are manipulated or persuaded by a narcissist, abuser, or authoritarian leader to do their bidding, often to harass, smear, or intimidate others. Wizard of Oz 1938.