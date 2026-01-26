Like millions of you I am angered by the racist degenerate dictator as well as his deplorable flying monkeys* . We are being flooded with unconstitutional events and change, overwhelmed by criminal acts, gaslighted every day and even murdered … leaving many of us feeling despair, anger, helpless and/or disgusted. I’ve decided to take a new and more positive tact for a few weeks by remembering great Americans. Americans our government has disappeared or is disappearing. I’m undertaking this project for the sake of history, our children and the legacy of those who must be remembered. I’m also doing this for myself should no one else be interested.

Before introducing Mary Golda Ross I MUST take a moment to remind you of a piece of American history that is brushed over in our schools. That history being the true colors of President Andrew Jackson, the man the current evil dictator of our country admires as his favorite President. In March of 2017, Trump honored Jackson on the 250th anniversary of Jackson’s birth, stating, "He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart".

(Note what is under Jackson’s feet in this newspaper image from that time)

Andrew Jackson is widely considered to have been a racist by modern standards and, to a significant extent, by the standards of his own time, based on his policies, actions, and public statements. He was a major proponent of white supremacy and actively pursued policies that were violent and destructive. I’ve included two of hundreds of racist statements he made.

The first is not a statement, per se, but an ad. Despite some claims that Jackson was an “indulgent” master, Jackson owned roughly 150 slaves and used brutal, violent methods to manage his “property”. In 1804, Andrew Jackson published an advertisement offering a $50 reward for the return of a runaway slave named Tom, with a specific, violent instruction for extra punishment …

$10 extra, for every hundred lashes any person will give him, to the amount of 300.

The second is an actual statement he made when President, in front of Congress, in 1833 …

"Established in the midst of another and a superior race, and without appreciating the causes of their inferiority or seeking to control them, the Indigenous peoples must necessarily yield to the force of circumstances and ere long disappear.”

Andrew Jackson demanded that the Cherokee people, and the people of five other Native American nations, be moved from their home on the East Coast to Oklahoma via The Indian Removal Act of 1830. The ensuing move, by land and water, known as The Trail of Tears resulted in the deaths of 4000 Native people.

Chief John Ross (1790–1866), Mary Golda Ross’ great grandfather, was intimately part of The Trail of Tears leading his people during the forced migration from the American Southeast to present-day Oklahoma. Chief Ross lost his first wife, Quatie Ross, on the journey. Lost or ignored history repeats itself.

Proposals from the Trump administration, such as a 2025 plan to freeze federal grants, will cut $24.5 billion in funding to Native communities, impacting health, education, and law enforcement services, (Alaska Beacon, 2025) Reports indicate potential for reduced tribal sovereignty, threats to land, and reduced funding for tribal colleges, (Montana Free Press, 2025).

Mary Golda Ross (1908-2008), a Cherokee, grew up in Oklahoma. She was the great-granddaughter of Cherokee Chief John Ross. As mentioned above, John Ross was influential in the creation of the new settlement in Oklahoma following the removal of the Cherokee people from their homeland by Andrew Jackson.

Early in life Mary Golda Ross’ mathematical skills became apparent. At age 16, Ross enrolled in college where she earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics in 1928. In 1938, Ross received her master's degree in math from the University of Northern Colorado. In 1942, Ross was hired by Lockheed. Her primary role, at the beginning of her career at Lockheed, was working on developing fighter planes. In particular she was part of the team that worked in secrecy on the P-38 during WWII.



She was one of the founding members of Skunk Works, a super-secret think tank that became Lockheed Missiles & Space Co, and worked with NASA on the Apollo program, the Polaris reentry vehicle, and interplanetary space probes. Much of the work of that Lockheed group, including theories and papers by Ross, remain classified.



In the early 1960s, Mary told a reporter she believed women would make great astronauts. Relative to herself she said, I’d rather stay down here and analyze the data. She offered some great advice for young women, To function efficiently, you need math. The world is so technical, if you plan to work in it, a math background will let you go farther and faster, (Mary Cron Farrell.net, 2021).

Mary Ross’ work, for the country and for her people, was so extraordinary. She professionally and financially supported the American Indians in Science and Engineering Society (AISES) and the Council of Energy Resource Tribes by expanding their educational programs. At age 96, wearing her "first traditional Cherokee dress" of green callico made by her niece, Ross participated in the opening ceremonies of the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C..

A particularly delightful honor is her image appeared on the 2019 One Dollar coin. We must never allow our federal government to diminish or disappear the legacy of Americans like Mary Golda Ross.

