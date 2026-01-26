Like millions of you I am angered by the racist degenerate dictator as well as his deplorable flying monkeys* . We are being flooded with unconstitutional events and change, overwhelmed by criminal acts and gaslighted every day … leaving many of us feeling despair, anger, helpless and/or disgusted. I’ve decided to take a new and more positive tact for a few weeks by remembering great Americans. Americans our government has disappeared or is disappearing. I’m undertaking this project for the sake of history, our children and the legacy of those who must be remembered. I’m also doing this for myself should no one else be interested.

An Wang (1920-1990)

An Wang was born in 1920 in Shanghai, China. In 1936 the Japanese military invaded China. Wang’s parents and his older sister were killed. Wang graduated from school in 1940 and moved nearer the front lines where he built radios for the Chinese army.

Wang was sent to America in 1945 by the Chinese government so that he could receive further education. He matriculated into Harvard where he majored in applied physics. Wang was so incredibly brilliant that he earned a Ph.D. in a little over one year. Upon graduating he began working on the Mark I computer. The most powerful computer in the world at that time.

In 1949, Dr. Wang created Magnetic Core Memory … precursor to RAM. Dr. Wang applied for a patent but Harvard claimed he had stolen Harvard’s property. All of this occurred during the time of the Chinese Exclusion Act. It was a difficult time for Chinese immigrants as racism ran amuck. Wang was not hindered by the racism and started his own company in 1951, Wang Laboratories. He produced core memory chips for computers and began a multi-year battle with IBM for rights to patents and profits from sales. Although he became naturalized as a citizen in 1955 Dr. Wang and Wang Laboratories seemed to have always faced trials because of his ethnicity … but Dr. Wang himself always moved forward with new ideas including the invention of the first desktop computer.

Honors

Wang was awarded 23 honorary degrees. Those he prized most were from Harvard and Chiao Tung University, now in Taiwan. In 1986 he received the US Medal of Liberty; in 1987 Datamation entered him in its Hall of Fame; and in 1988 he was entered into the National Inventors’ Hall of Fame.

QUOTATION

Four years before his death, An Wang ended his autobiography with his own epilogue:

My days are spent doing the things I really want to do. The satisfaction of turning an idea into something real never diminishes, and the great gift of change is that it continually replenishes the stock of new ideas that might be brought to life. The thrill of this challenge more than compensates for the setbacks that are the price of learning and growth. There are still many lessons to be learned.

Original content Copyright © 1995 by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Inc.

