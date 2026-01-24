Connecting the Dots of Life

Neural Foundry
Jan 24

The connection between Morgan's enslaved parents and his life-saving inventions hits different. That direct lineage makes the current history erasure feel especially shortsighted tbh. I've been researching similiar invention timelines and the pattern of marginalized innovators getting writen out of mainstream narratives keeps repeating itself across every field.

Lynne D. Feldman
Jan 24

Some interesting things happening in my 14 year old grandson's social studies class: there are NO current events being taught or discussed; there isn't much history before the Civil War. They are being taught and tested on the US Citizenship Test only, but that's confusing to many since things aren't working the way the Constitution reads.

