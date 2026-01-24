48 hours ago the evil, racist, fascist pig of a dictator and his Flying Monkeys commanded that physical exhibits of Black history, the history of slavery in particular, be dismantled in Philadelphia, PA as well as Harper’s Ferry, WV. Yet, the parents of one of the greatest inventors of this country were slaves. We must NEVER forget our history … the good-the-bad-and the ugly.

The inventions of Mr. Garrett Morgan have saved 10’s of thousands of lives and made the lives of millions more safer. Including yours. That is not hyperbole. His invention of the precursor of the gas mask has saved the lives of untold numbers of firefighters and soldiers. His invention of the precursor to the modern traffic light has saved thousands more around the world.

Please take a moment to view the video below and then the other videos that can be found on YouTube. As the racists attempt to extinguish the history of so many our task is to remember.

@epichistoryedits99 Epic History Edits on Instagram: "The History of Garrett Morgan…

Like millions of you I am angered by the racist degenerate dictator as well as his deplorable flying monkeys* . We are being flooded with unconstitutional events and change, overwhelmed by criminal acts and gaslighted every day … leaving many of us feeling despair, anger, helpless and/or disgusted. I’ve decided to take a new and more positive tact for a few weeks by remembering great Americans. Americans our government has disappeared or is disappearing. I’m undertaking this project for the sake of history, our children and the legacy of those who must be remembered. I’m also doing this for myself should no one else be interested.

*Flying Monkeys is a derogatory political and psychological term used to describe individuals who are manipulated or persuaded by a narcissist, abuser, or authoritarian leader to do their bidding, often to harass, smear, or intimidate others). monkeys’ is an actual derogatory political and psychological term used to describe individuals who are manipulated or persuaded by a narcissist, abuser, or authoritarian leader to do their bidding, often to harass, smear, or intimidate others. Wizard of Oz 1938.