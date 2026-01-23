Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 23

This is such an important piece to share right now. The story of Leksi Albert embracing Mitakuye Oyasin despite the trauma from Indian schools hits diferent when you realize how rare genuine reconciliation actually is. I visited Pine Ridge a few years back and the generosity shown to outsiders despite everything their communities endured still stays with me.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture