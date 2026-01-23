Like millions of you I am angered by the racist degenerate dictator as well as his deplorable flying monkeys* . We are being flooded with unconstitutional events and change, overwhelmed by criminal acts and gaslighted every day … leaving many of us feeling despair, anger, helpless and/or disgusted. I’ve decided to take a new and more positive tact for a few weeks by remembering great Americans. Americans our government has disappeared or is disappearing. I’m undertaking this project for the sake of history, our children and the legacy of those who must be remembered. I’m also doing this for myself should no one else be interested.

The late Albert White Hat was a professor, a linguist, an historian, a Sun Dance leader and a lover of his people, the Sicangu Lakota. The word Lakota means Friends, Allies … The People. The dominant culture uses the name Sioux. The word Sioux is a shortening of the French term Nadouessioux which was adopted from an Ojibwe word for their enemies, nadowe-is-iw-ug (ornatowessiwak), meaning “little snakes”. French traders added the plural suffix “-oux“ to this Ojibwe term to refer to the Lakota people as “little snakes” or “enemies”, (Zuya, 2012).

Albert White Hat was lovingly known as Leksi ( Leck-SHE, Uncle) Albert. Leksi Albert was taken from his family on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota as a child and shipped to an Indian School out East. He told stories of the harsh conditions and how he ran away from the racist violent nuns and priests. He was angry as a young man … but as he grew older he became gentler, wiser and lived by the Lakota prayer Mitakuye Oyasin (All things are related or All are my relations).

Leksi Albert learned from one of his mentors, Yuwipi man Joe Eagle Elk (1931-1991), to deeply embrace Mitakuye Oyasin … because if he could do that then the Lakota people would become friends with the dominant culture and all would thrive. So in the course of his life Leksi was pivotal in creating Sinte Gleska University, teaching his people their history and the language, invited dominant culture people (like me) to live in his backyard and learn about Lakota history, culture and ceremony … and to participate in ceremony. And, Leksi Albert served as the linguist for the movie, Dances with Wolves.

Having lived with Leksi Albert for a number of summers I have many memories of this truly great man. He was funny, caring, hopeful, strong, tough and gentle. Allow me to relate a memory that exemplifies his character. I was working at a small college in New Hampshire and invited Leksi Albert to campus. He guided me in building a lodge (ini) on the grounds of the campus and one night he agreed to speak to a large group of students in an auditorium. I sat in the back of room.

Leksi Albert spoke a bit about his time in the Indian Schools. Spoke about how his ceremonial traditions were made illegal by U.S. government until 1973 and shared how his people suffer on the reservation … the poorest place in the USA … and that the average lifespan of a Lakota person is only 45 years.

The students sat quietly absorbing all that he had shared. A skinny ‘geeky’ little female student, a student that was made fun of on campus, stood up and said through her tears, “ I am so sorry. I apologize for all that my people did to yours. Can I come up and give you a hug?” She stood there crying and Albert, through his tears, called out, “Tom. Help me. I don’t know what to do? No one has ever apologized before.” The girl ran up and threw her arms around Albert. Albert hugged her back. The two of them stood there for many minutes locked in an embrace … unabashedly crying … an embrace that served as a moment of healing for everyone in the room.

There are many videos on YouTube but I have included one of the best below. You will be able to discern his humor and his affection for all things. He also wrote a wonderful book titled, Zuya. His mentor and friend, Joe Eagle Elk, had a book written about his life titled, Price of a Gift. I recommend both books to you.

Currently our government is harassing and arresting people on the reservations. Albert White Hat would be labeled as a ‘dangerous terrorist’ because he would courageously stand up for his people … if he were alive. Ex-governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem actively disliked the Lakota people and so now she continues her racist behaviors as she sends ICE to do her bidding.

I hope you will remember this man, these men and women, and support the Indigenous peoples of our country. The dominant culture massacred 60-80 million Indigenous people in the Americas, killed millions of buffalo until they were on the brink of extinction and placed Indigenous peoples onto concentration camps labeled reservations. We are now experiencing the karmic echo of the genocide that was perpetrated. We must think and act differently because, Mitakuye Oyasin.

Joe Eagle Elk (1931-1991)

*Flying Monkeys is a derogatory political and psychological term used to describe individuals who are manipulated or persuaded by a narcissist, abuser, or authoritarian leader to do their bidding, often to harass, smear, or intimidate others. Wizard of Oz 1938.