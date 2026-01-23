Like millions of you I am angered by the racist degenerate dictator as well as his deplorable flying monkeys* . We are being flooded with unconstitutional events and change, overwhelmed by criminal acts and gaslighted every day … leaving many of us feeling despair, anger, helpless and/or disgusted. I’ve decided to take a new and more positive tact for a few weeks by remembering great Americans. Americans our government has disappeared or is disappearing. I’m undertaking this project for the sake of history, our children and the legacy of those who must be remembered. I’m also doing this for myself should no one else be interested.

Nobel laureate Carolyn Bertozzi, (Chemistry, 2022) is a brilliant person, an openly gay woman and has become a prominent, proud out figure in science and a role model for queer youth in STEM, advocating for authenticity in academia, (Chemical and Engineering News, November 2022). Throughout her career, Bertozzi has remained a steadfast role model for the next generation of LGBTQ+ chemists. Nick Chiappini, who recently began as an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, met Bertozzi while he was a graduate student at Stanford University in the late 2010s. “Carolyn has always been boldly and proudly herself and did so in an era where far fewer were out,” Chiappini says. “Every bit of her journey has made my journey and other queer chemists’ journeys easier”, (Chemical and Engineering News, November 2022).

For you chemistry geeks who are not quite familiar, Stanford Professor Bertozzi is a glycoscience evangelist who has spent her career illuminating the importance of the sugar structures coating our cells. Glycoscience is a complex field long relegated to the fringes of biology. Because of the many tools she’s developed to clarify the role of the sugar structures, or glycans, coating our cells, she’s become arguably one of the most useful scientists in her field, (Chemical and Engineering News, January 2022).

We MUST never allow our current racist and fascist government to minimize or silence people like Dr. Bertozzi. People of all races, cultures, classes and identities are sacred.

*Flying Monkeys is a derogatory political and psychological term used to describe individuals who are manipulated or persuaded by a narcissist, abuser, or authoritarian leader to do their bidding, often to harass, smear, or intimidate others). monkeys’ is an actual derogatory political and psychological term used to describe individuals who are manipulated or persuaded by a narcissist, abuser, or authoritarian leader to do their bidding, often to harass, smear, or intimidate others. Wizard of Oz 1938.