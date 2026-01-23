Connecting the Dots of Life

Jan 23

Bertozzi's work on glycans is genuinly underrated. Most folks focus on proteins or DNA, but the sugar coatings on cells are doing way more heavy lifting in immune recognition than people realize. Her bioorthogonal chemistry tools let researchers tag and track these structures without disrupting normal cell fuction, which opened up entirely new avenues for cancer research.

