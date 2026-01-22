Like millions of you I am angered by the racist degenerate dictator as well as his deplorable flying monkeys* . We are being flooded with unconstitutional events and change, overwhelmed by criminal acts and gaslighted every day … leaving many of us feeling despair, anger, helpless and/or disgusted. I’ve decided to take a new and more positive tact for a few weeks by remembering great Americans. Americans our government has disappeared or is disappearing. I’m undertaking this project for the sake of history, our children and the legacy of those who must be remembered. I’m also doing this for myself should no one else be interested.

Gabriela Mistral (1889-1957), pseudonym for Lucila Godoy Alcayaga, was born in Vicuña, Chile. A Nobel Prize Winner in Literature (1945) this Latin American citizen played an important role in the educational systems of Mexico and Chile, was active in cultural committees of the League of Nations, and was Chilean consul in Naples, Madrid, and Lisbon. She held honorary degrees from the Universities of Florence and Guatemala and was an honorary member of various cultural societies in Chile as well as in the United States, Spain, and Cuba. She taught Spanish literature in the United States at Columbia University, Middlebury College, Vassar College, and at the University of Puerto Rico.

The love poems in memory of the dead, Sonetos de la muerte (1914), made her known throughout Latin America, but her first great collection of poems, Desolación[Despair], was not published until 1922. In 1924 appeared Ternura [Tenderness], a volume of poetry dominated by the theme of childhood; the same theme, linked with that of maternity, plays a significant role in Tala, poems published in 1938. Her complete poetry was published in 1958, (Nobel Prize Website).

What You Loved

Life of my life, what you loved I sing.

If you’re near, if you’re listening,

think of me now in the evening:

shadow in shadows, hear me sing.

Life of my life, I can’t be still.

What is a story we never tell?

How can you find me unless I call?

Life of my life, I haven’t changed,

not turned aside and not estranged.

Come to me as the shadows grow long,

come, life of my life, if you know the song

you used to know, if you know my name.

I and the song are still the same.

Beyond time or place I keep the faith.

Follow a path or follow no path,

never fearing the night, the wind,

call to me, come to me, now at the end,

walk with me, life of my life, my friend.

We must never forget such a great American, Latin American, no matter the efforts our current racist and fascist government applies. Her life and works SHOULD be taught in our schools today as a model for us all, not just our Latin and Hispanic students. TJB

*Flying Monkeys is a derogatory political and psychological term used to describe individuals who are manipulated or persuaded by a narcissist, abuser, or authoritarian leader to do their bidding, often to harass, smear, or intimidate others). monkeys’ is an actual derogatory political and psychological term used to describe individuals who are manipulated or persuaded by a narcissist, abuser, or authoritarian leader to do their bidding, often to harass, smear, or intimidate others. Wizard of Oz 1938.