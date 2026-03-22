Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Stuckey's avatar
John Stuckey
19h

I will go outside, stare at the blast and take a deeeeeeeep breath. And I will advise others to do the same. Who wants to survive a nuclear war?

Reply
Share
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.'s avatar
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
11h

Bert won’t be happy

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture