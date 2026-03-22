Remember, don’t look at the flash ...
Offering this in the spirit of reminding you how to prepare yourself and your kids. Here are some nuclear preparation training shots of Baby Boomers in the 1960’s. To this day I practice putting my head in hands on my desk or crawling under my desk. I don’t rightly remember why I do this … I think embedded fear.
No lasting trauma here … nope.
I will go outside, stare at the blast and take a deeeeeeeep breath. And I will advise others to do the same. Who wants to survive a nuclear war?
Bert won’t be happy