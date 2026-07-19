A rant is a long, loud impassioned piece of writing or speech in which someone expresses strong anger, frustration or grievance about a situation or topic. As a noun a rant is defined as a tirade or bombastic statement. As a verb a rant is defined as speaking out, shouting, or writing in an extravagant, unmuted and emotional manner.

A sensitive and kind acquaintance from England, a person that I haven’t seen in a decade, left a thought provoking comment attached to my last post. They were happy (relieved?) that I had returned to offering a thoughtful caring message instead of writing yet another rant.

I have spent hours considering the comment. The choice of that particular word, rant, poked something deep inside pushing me through a veritable gauntlet of thoughts, feelings and behaviors. I felt defensive, embarrassed, agitated, scared and bewildered. I questioned my thinking, my life choices … my values * …. and in the end arrived at the realization I had birthed a set of new values since 2016.

For many Americans the world has significantly changed since 2016. A partial list includes COVID, evolution of social media, Trump 1 and 2, January 6th, MAGA cult, ICE lawlessness and murder, school shootings, Palestinian genocide, Zionist control and cruelty, Epstein, AI, Middle East Forever Wars, reconstituted misogyny and sexism, renewed racism, disappointment of higher education, a steady loss of constitutional rights and freedoms, a multi-year proxy war with Russia via Ukraine, the Iran War, a burgeoning climate crisis and the sixth extinction.

I’ve also had a host of significant individual changes; divorce, retirement, aging, debilitating operations and illness, financial woes, living alone for a decade, isolation, loss of transportation … .

It has been quite a decade to say the least. Yes, 2026 Tom is definitely different than 2016 Tom. I WAS gentler, softer, happier, more centered and less angry in 2016 than I am now. My world changed and with all the change my values have changed. It is a deliberate decision that my behavior has changed … needed to change. Why? Because my voice is all that remains.

Yes, it is probably true I need to find a better balance in life. But I have noticed that the placement of the fulcrum has changed on my see-saw of life. To state things more clearly, the negatives in life have grown in number and severity. So …

I choose to rant about the genocide because even with all the ranting there still isn’t and never will be enough noise about that wicked, horrifying and evil reality.

I choose to rant about the mental ill, greedy, violent, lying, racist, rapist, soulless pedophile, and narcissistic treasonous tyrant running our country into the ground.

I choose to rant about the continued, and intensified amount of racism, sexism, pedophilia, anti-gay, and violence in our country.

I choose to RANT loudly and often that the Indigenous peoples have been warning us and continue to warn us that all the violence is coming around now… that Maka Ina, Our Mother Earth … is in pain, sorrow and screams ENOUGH.

I intend to rant ENOUGH !! Until the ranting becomes unnecessary.

* Our thoughts, feelings and behaviors are rooted in our values. Values are the semi-fluid foundation of our identity, our very character. A value is something you have thought about in-depth, chosen freely, believe in, feel strongly about, communicate to others and something you act on consistently over time.