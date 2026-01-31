Human. The word ‘human’ stems from the Middle French humain ‘of or belonging to man/woman.’ That word, in turn, comes from the Latin humanus, thought to be a hybrid relative of the word homo, meaning ‘man/woman’ and humus, meaning ‘earth’ and thus ‘of the soil or of the earth.’

Humility. The word ‘humility’ is derived from the same root as the word ‘human’ and is defined as ‘of the soil’ as in “I am of the soil and so are you. I am not less than nor greater than you. And you are not less than nor greater than me.”

Sacred: The word ‘sacred’ blossoms from the root word ‘humus’ … just as a flower that grows from the soil eventually blossoms. Sacred is defined as ‘worthy of relationship, worthy of love, worthy of kindness, worthy of respect, worthy of nonviolence, worthy of obeisance, worthy of gifts and worthy of awe.’

Imagine a world inhabited by humans who practice humility and live by the ethic that all humans, all things, are sacred? It is becoming more and more difficult to imagine such a world. Such an America.

What has kept me fairly sane is a particularly frightening ‘knowing’ that was taught to me, shown to me and then experienced by me. A knowing held by Indigenous elders and medicine people from around the world. The knowing is this, ‘Just because a being has a human form doesn’t necessarily mean that being is human.’

Allow me to share a memory … an event that took place in my life. This event is a memory to me but will only be a story to you. I learned early on that one of the major problems in life has to do with rift between memory and story. The story of Jesus. The story of Buddha. A memory that only I can hold because I experienced it. When I share my memory with you it becomes a story. A story that you decide to believe or not believe. Do you understand?

When I briefly lived in Hong Kong I became the student of one the holiest and wisest persons in my life. He was, is, just a human. A human who is kind, rough, wise, generous, rich, poor, selfish, funny and terribly serious. “A student receives the teacher they need most.” I saw him metamorphose into all of those traits depending upon who he was talking with, hugging or shunning. He was, is, an actual higher order being that is an actual Sheik by title. For many years he was a sadhu … traveling through forests … owning nothing …meeting great gurus in the mountains and caves of Kashmir.

Now he owns a small store selling spiritual statues and other such items. People come from around the world to simply sit in his presence, in his vibration. In the months I was there I met many visitors from around the world who didn’t even need to speak with him … Papa … they simply needed to be within his vibration. He fed all of us Indian food every night… and I would visit him every day for three months. He asked for nothing and accepted nothing. He smoked, drank a little scotch, shared his memories and spoke of what was coming.

The memory. I was in the store sitting with Papa and one of the many visitors who pilgrimaged (from Iran in this case) to sit with Papa. This visitor was in constant prayer, tespe or tasbin, in hand.

Within a moment the warm air in the little store turned cold. Warmth, safety and all joy was sucked from the room in the blink of an eye. The visitor from Iran never looked up nor stopped praying. Papa never looked up and didn’t stop what he was doing. I looked over and there was this person … leaning on a counter … staring at Papa. Initially a chill and followed by fear flooded my being. The visitor said nothing. After a few minutes he stood straight up again and left the store. Warmth and the feeling of peace filled the store once again.

I turned to Papa and asked, “Who was that?” Papa replied matter-of-factly, “You know who that was”.

Dear reader … look … when you surrender to possibility… when you can give yourself permission to see the world beyond the world you and I have been taught to believe in (by those in power), the veils become translucent and sometimes even disappear. In that store, in that moment, because Papa no longer succumbs to the ‘realities created by those in power’, anything can happen and did happen. The spirit world, good and bad, moved about and moves among us all. That day a Jin entered the store. An actual Jin. Look up the definition. In this case it was a Jin that chose the path of evil.

I asked Papa, “Why did this Jin come in and why could I experience it for what it was?” Papa replied, “It comes to check on me. To measure the havoc I create for it. To attempt to threaten me. But it cannot. You could experience it because now you are open to it … Jins, evil, cannot harm you if you see it and can name it and rebuke it.”

I am here to tell you, whether you believe it or not, Jins walk among us. Good and bad. But right now evil Jins like Trump, Miller, Netanyahu are in power or desire to be. Their desire, their greed and gluttony knows no bounds. They are the hungry ghost of Buddhism in human form. Whatever name you choose it is they, it is them. Satan, Lucifer, Beelzebub (Abrahamic), Iblis (Islam), Arihman (Zoroastrianism), Whiro (Māori), and Rakshasas’ Ravana (Hinduism), Wetiko … the name doesn’t matter. They exist and seek our demise. We are food. If we are blind. Six million Jews. 60 million Indigenous Americans. Two million African slaves dumped into the ocean. How can it be otherwise?

An example. I begin with a question. A real question.

Is Jared Kushner human, a homo sapien? Or, is he an evil being?

Human beings have a heart, a soul and a conscience. Just because a thing has flesh and looks like a human doesn’t mean it is human. Ask yourself this …. in your opinion … as a human … be you Christian, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim, Jew, Witch, Wikkan, Athesist or Shaman … could you or can you imagine supporting the idea of murdering ALL Palestinians and then designing and building an ‘Atlantic City’… a Sodom and Gomorrah for the wealthy of the world, on that bloodied sacred land?

No?

This Jin can.

In my opinion humans, as defined above, could not even conjure what Kushner and all the others have conjurred and wrought. It isn’t even possible. Humans can and do bad things, evil things. Humans can be addicts, murderers, thieves, rapists …. but those who commit genocide and/or are not moved by the horrors being perpetrated … often times even ‘get off’ on the horrors … are not human. Some never were. Others lost their humanity to the evil, to the Jinns.

We must be vigilant. Some members of ICE, Bondi, Noem, Miller, Trump, Netanyahu, the current leaders of Syria and El Salvador … are not humans. If we succumb to their vibration, whim and war we will perish. Perish as a people. Perish as a species. We must act now … physically and spiritually … to rid ourselves of these beings whose only motivation is our destruction and their gluttonous blood letting greed.

Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.

Psychologist, Yuwipi man and Human