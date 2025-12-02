I wrote in a matter-of-fact manner that our American culture simply does not care that 100’s of thousands of girls and women are sexually abused, assaulted and raped …. from age one month to probably 100 years old. 25 percent of women in college assaulted and/or raped. What kind of a country are we …. have we been?

Then this morning, December 2nd 2005, an article in The Guardian. ….

The Rise of Deepfake Pornography in Schools

The use of ‘nudify’ apps is becoming more and more prevalent, with hundreds of teachers having seen images created by pupils, often of their peers. The fallout is huge – and growing fast.

Not being familiar with ‘nudify’ apps I visited the App Store on my phone and within five minutes found 50+ AI ‘nudify’, FaceSwap and BodySwap apps. According to ‘Deep Think’ a professional researcher monitoring apps found 10,000 advertisements on Facebook and Instagram for AI Nudifying Apps.

Our culture demeans girls and women. Our culture blames and demeans men for demeaning women. I understand why men are blamed. I don’t agree with the totality of the blaming … but I understand why men are blamed.

(AND, for the record, I am not railing against AI or technology. I have been enthralled with computer tech and its development since first appearing as a private word processing tool that included a green screen ‘shoot the helicopter’ game in 1977.)

I believe we MUST MUST MUST teach our 12-15 year old boys to understand themselves, discover their values, learn about respect for girls, women and all genders. We must make them aware of the pitfalls of porn and these apps. We MUST teach boys that all things are sacred … Sacred defined as worthy of love, worthy of awe, worthy of kindness, worthy of respect, worthy of non-violence.

But NOTHING else, NO OTHER intervention will work unless and until we assist EVERY boy to understand and know themselves, their power … until they deeply appreciate all peoples and all things. If we don’t do this …. our culture will continue to deteriorate. Evil WILL be in control.

How can we move forward when the president is a pig rapist? When the far right is trying to shut down education while assaulting children and demeaning women?

We move forward by moving forward!! We move forward by teaching our men-to-be exactly what a man is, what a person is, what a person and man of integrity and character is …. . We teach the men-to-be how to walk gently in this world. How to create and not destroy.

And whether you believe it or not. … once we do that these very same young men (and women) will grasp the need to protect Mother Earth. The rape of girls and women is mirrored in the rape of Mother Earth.

We must rid ourselves of ‘non-men’ like Trump, Epstein, Miller and thousands of others who WANT girls and women to remain small. They WANT women to serve as toys.

The Way Out is Through Educating Young Boys. I can prove it to you.

