Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Christa Bruhn's avatar
Christa Bruhn
Sep 13

Thank you for giving voice to a flower, offering wisdom for all humanity. The poppy is treasured in Palestine as the emerging souls of those who sacrificed themselves for their homeland. They blow in the wind on the hillsides to remind everyone that life persists, that beauty is still possible, that they deserve to live free with dignity. The twisted reality in which we live where slaughter and exploitation are normalized should be a wake up call to us all. Will we wake up in time to save ourselves, each other, the planet itself? I can only hope so.

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
Sep 10

From poppies to purulence ... and the pus humanity gulps down daily. It really is amazing -- comical in a dark and twisted way -- how we take all these amazing gifts and beauty of the natural world and remake them in the most horrific and twisted ways. For those willing to see, Donald Trump is the personification of what you have written about. As he and his family pile on billions in wealth from his stock manipulation through war, to feeding off the young of Gaza and Epstein Island, Trump is the cover boy for the suicidal idiocy of Western civilization. From his blank-eyed, pancake orange face to his sequoia-thick ankles, he is a walking (doddering) manifestation of our suicidal poisoning of the world. And as much as we may mock and condemn him, as members of this society -- if we are being honest -- we are much more like him than we'd like to admit. Trump didn't just materialize. He isn't the problem, he is the product of...US.

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