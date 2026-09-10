Introduction

I’ve written many times about living in two worlds. This world around us, as a psychologist. The unseen world, as a person blessed as a Lakota yuwipi man.

I don’t write often anymore. There is so much to read and watch. It becomes overwhelming. And, what I write is very odd to most people… which I can’t deny yet all I can do is share what I’m told.

A Ceremony

A long time ago, 20 years probably, a young man asked for a ceremony. When that happens a place is set up where the Iyeska (Interpreter but mistakenly called medicine man) sets up a ceremonial space. The space that is created establishes liminality … an opportunity for change. In this liminal time and space the world of the spirit of plants, stones, stars, animals and ‘never on the earth’ beings is opened. Wonderful things happen. Awe inspiring things happen. They speak to and through the Iyeska.

Imagine a room so dark you cannot see your hand in front of your face. Specific calling songs are sung (every religious or spiritual group has such songs. For example, listen to the hauntingly beautiful Buddhist song, “Calling the Llama from afar”). Colors are hung. Prayers offered. A different vibration established.

The young man (YM) speaks first…

YM: I’ve come here because I need help. I am addicted to cocaine and my wife and I have a baby on the way. Please help me.

Interpreter (ITR): We’re here.

YM: Thank you. I don’t know what to do.

ITR: We’re here and we are so very sad. And angry.

YM: Who are you?

ITR: We were not created to harm you or anyone. We were created for beauty and healing.

YM: Who are you? Why are you here?

ITR: We’re here to help you, if you truly want to be healed. But we are so angry and hurt.

YM: I don’t understand. Who are you?

ITR: We are the very thing you wish to be rid of …

YM: silence

ITR: You and your kind have taken us, violated us, and turned us into a weapon that addicts and kills. That is not why we exist. But that is what you have done to us.

YM: You are cocaine?

ITR: NO! We are the Poppy Plants. We were not created to harm. We were created for beauty and medicine. But you have enslaved and abused us. Made us party to your greed and violence. And addiction.

YM: You are the spirit of the Poppy Plants! I don’t understand.

ITR: We heard your distress. Your fear. You are addicted to part of us, the part you have mutated. That means we are also what can heal you. If you choose. If you hold us the way we were intended to be held.

YM: Why would you help me after I have abused you?

ITR: Because we are relatives. Because we are connected. Because we are tired of sorrow and anger.

YM: What do you want or need from me? What can I do? I’m so sorry.

ITR: IF YOU TRULY WISH TO BE HEALED …. AT THE ROOT OF THE ROOT OF THE ROOT OF YOURSELF then plant us around your home. Surround your home with our color and our affection. If you do this. If you remember us every day, treat us as a relative not as a tool for your twisted enjoyment … then you no longer need to worry about your addiction or your baby.

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I share this true memory with you, this actual event, because on a grander scale it is what we are experiencing. Humans have mutated, misused and abused the gifts of nature in such horrific ways that it has opened a door to evil.

The ‘rare earth minerals’ mined and used to make weapons of genocide. The metals found in the womb of The Mother used to kill children, women, men, animals, plants and even stone. The metals found in the earth used to create swords, shields, guns, bullets, planes, warships, rifles, rockets, tanks, artillery, drones…all used to kill.

We humans just don’t get it. We abuse the gifts of The Mother to satisfy our greed, need for power and the joy of maiming and murder. The joy?! Humans murder with glee. Even the cloth used in flags; “Fear this,” we childishly blurt out, “These colors don’t run! “ we chant with pride as our children die in meaningless war.

We think we are so clever. When in reality we have been duped by evil.

“Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me,” is our Christmas song. They, the spirit world, hears us sing that song … over and over and over. We sing this lie to God and each other. We turn and shake hands, “Peace be with you”. Yet all we do is war. War with people whose color we don’t like. War with the other gender (s). War within ourselves. War for power. War for profit. Murdering billions of beings.

We have mutated every single entity on this planet. Every single child of The Mother has been raped, starved and violated…mutated. All to fit our desires. All to fit our behaviors of violence, theft, lying, hoarding and stealing. The Mother is done with us …

We even deny what we call ‘The Climate Crisis.’

Call it whatever makes you feel good. What it is, is a crisis of the spirit. A crisis of spirit-less-ness. A crisis of non-relationship. The Mother rises now in pain, in sorrow, and in protective anger… in a place of protecting what is left. And as Mothers do ‘by nature’ …. if you threaten or harm their children they will end you. That is not a statement of violence … it is a statement of fact. Nature. Survival. Relationship.

Fires. Floods. Drought. Pollution. Genocide. War. Power. Greed. Selfishness. Conceit. … all dots. All connected. Inter-connected. Read the Heart Sutra, “Inter-Are’.

Humans are now reaping what has been sewn… continues to sew. The very beings that would create bliss, health, happiness and beauty used to create just the opposite. 100’s of years of violence, abuse, greed, lust, conceit, theft, lies and murder. The entire world is in a liminal ceremony and ‘the poppies are speaking to you.’ To us all.

Fatti non foste a viver come bruti

ma per sequir virtute e canoscenza

You were not made to live like brute beasts,

but to pursure virtue and knowledge.]

(Inf. 26.119-20)