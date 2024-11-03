I have been advised to keep this short. Here it is in the nuttiest shell I can conjure.

Approximately 53% of all women are survivors of sexual assault and rape, (CDC) Half before the age of 18 and a majority before the age of 25, (CDC) 26% of college women report having been sexually assaulted or raped while in college 5% of college women who are raped report the rape to the police 5% of college women who are raped seek help at a rape crisis center

I served as a Dean of Students at two universities and a Director of Counseling at four universities, having received my doctorate in 1981 and have been licensed as a mental health counselor in three States.

Universities will explain to you that they utilize Best Practices when creating policies and programming concerning sexual assault and rape. Best Practices float to the surface when universities bench mark every other university to discover what they are ‘doing.’ It is an echo chamber. “Proof please Dr. B?” Here is your proof, 25% of college women report being sexually assaulted and/or raped in college since record keeping began around 1970. I was a sophomore in college, age 20, in 1970. Now I’m 74 and NOTHING has changed in 54 years. Nothing!

I have researched, developed, designed and even piloted a Process (Passage Transformation) that works to significantly reduce drinking, drugging, self-deprecation, violence, abuse and therefore, ultimately sexual assault and rape. I have proven using sound research methodology that the process works. Thousands of women do not have to face sexual assault and rape while in college.

I’ve created a KickStarter that ends in 17 days. I NEED funding to finish collating material, write the book with sections in story book form with amazing illustrations, a workbook, a Teacher’s/Counselor/s Guide, an interactive website, a YouTube Channel that is interactive to share ideas, thoughts, updates.

I need your help. We can say ENOUGH. What. kind of culture allows 25% of their women to attend college KNOWING they will be assaulted? If you doubt the numbers then come to my YouTube and I’ll tell you story after story.

