Cannunpa ki le uha cewakiyelo.

miš ... rags. mitȟáwa elders na iš naǧí makȟá akáŋl blessed miyé kičhí tȟáwapi presence. slolyé miš óta tȟáwapi miš miš iš miš of iš ages. uŋkíyepi are maȟté iš iná hená uŋ héčhel uŋkíyepi are maȟté uŋkíyepi iyéhaŋ ičhékmani núŋǧe táku iyépi have éya. hiyá miyé iyépi iš miš táku miš been tasked.

In the tradition I follow … when a person introduces themselves and seeks to teach and/or provide an important message … the person doesn’t speak about themselves but informs listeners/readers who their elders/teachers are or were. This introduction isn’t as much for the reader/listener as it is a calling in of those elders/teachers and is a statement of, “I’m sharing with you the truth in front of all the elders/teachers who shared their wisdom with me in ceremony over the decades (for me since 1989).” The following are some of the Indigenous elders and teachers that influenced my life.

Lakota Wicasa Wakan, Wahinkpe Ota, Many Arrows, Joe Eagle Elk. (Passed away)

Crow Sun Dance Chief and healer (Apsáalooke), Bacheewassee (Chief Man or Good First Man), Larsen Medicine Horse. (Passed away)

Dine’ elder and translator of symbols, Leon Secatero. (Passed away)

Hopi elder, Dan Evehema. (Passed away)

Aboriginal Australian elder, Bobby McLeod. (Passed away)

Lakota Sun Dance Chief, Albert White Hat. (Passed away)

Inupiat shaman, Grey Wolf. (Passed away)

Pueblo Singer and Ceremonial leader, Paah Pooh (Singing Rain Light as Feather)

Hunkpapa Nakota artist, Mahto Wicha Kiza (Fighting Bear) Ray Winters (Passed away)

Eastern Shoshone Nation teacher, Benny ‘Blue Thunder’ LeBeaux (Passed away)

Lakota Yuwipi Man and Sun Dance Chief, Harold White Horse.

Lakota Sun Dance Leader, Florentine Blue Thunder

Dine’ Hataalii, Road Man , Uncle Everett Baldwin.

Lakota Pejuta Winyan, Medicine Woman, Patty Massell. (Passed away)

BACKGROUND BEFORE SHARING THE MESSAGE

“The old Lakota were wise. He and She knew the human heart, when away from nature, became hard. They knew the lack of respect for growing, living things soon led to a lack of respect for humans, including oneself. So, they kept their children close to nature’s softening influence.” Luther Standing Bear (Oglala Lakota)

From the very first ini, sweat lodge ceremony, that I participated in the elders spoke about Mitakuye Oyasin (All Things are Related … are inter-related … inter-are … are interconnected and ALL THINGS AND PEOPLE are OUR relatives.) This is Life Lore, Natural Law. When we drift from this knowing we become discontent, selfish and disrespectful. We forget that all things, including oneself are sacred. Sacred defined as worthy of love, worthy of awe, worthy of respect, worthy of non-violence, worthy of kindness, worthy of protection, worthy of our gifts, worthy of freedom, and worthy of peace.

Everything, every single thing and person, has a Life Force, a vibration. Because EVERYTHING and EVERYONE is interconnected the energetic frequency or vibration you and all things emits travels through the interconnected web and impacts all things and all people (positively or negatively).

My elders, all my elders, no matter the Nation but especially my Lakota elders, taught me about the importance of becoming (being) and exhibiting Wowahwala (gentleness), Wáčhaŋtognaka (generosity), Waóuŋšila (compassion and kindness), Wóuŋšiičʼiye (humility), Wóohitika (Courage) and Wowachinthanka (patience). These traits and behaviors promote harmony and balance.

Negative vibrations — such as violence to self and others, stealing, anger, telling lies, greed, selfishness, lust, abuse and addiction all create disharmony. In the Lakota tradition such disharmony BREAKS THE CIRCLE (of self, family, community, country, the earth). We ALL feel the vibration ‘in the air’. We say, “Something is wrong… I can feel it in the air”

In the Diné (Navajo) language, the foundational word for balance, harmony, and beauty is hózhó (pronounced hoh-zho). Hózhó represents much more than a simple state of equilibrium; it describes a way of living in total harmony with oneself, one’s community, and the earth. This overarching principle—often translated as “walking in beauty”—is considered the most important concept in the Navajo worldview. Both of my Dine’ elders, Leon and Everett, asked me if I would become their nephew and they would become my Uncle (s)? They did this because they knew once we were family the practice of Hózhó between us became even more probable. There was NO enmity, racism or talk of theft. They even asked me to lead sweat lodges they participated in … because they KNEW we were all interrelated, family, and could learn from one another.

THE MESSAGE

We KNOW that negative and even spiritless entities are running this country and negatively influencing … negatively vibrating … the world … negatively impacting Unci Maka (Our Mother Earth) herself. We know that these negative beings, with their negative behaviors, are even negatively impacting the weather.

What goes around comes around.

All the shadowy behavior, karma, has come back around. We want to say that soon, very soon, there will be no going back. The negative vibrations WILL assume ascendancy and throw all things into chaos … very soon now. These are things we ALL must do.

Become aware of our vibrations. What are we sending out to the world?

Remember that you and all things are sacred.

Practice Life Lore. Become and be the essence of gentleness, humility, kindness, generosity, courage, peace and patience.

Scan your world. See and feel the positive and the negative.

NAME the negative. Name it. Call it out.

Then … root it out. Root it out now before the pestilence subsumes you, and all your relatives.

There is no more time. We have been warning you for decades. Now IT is here.

Turn to your nature … DO what is in your nature. Pray. Participate. Or, fight.

Hecetu Welo

Mitakuye Oyasin