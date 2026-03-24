Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Gail Shields's avatar
Gail Shields
3d

Wonderful post -

Reminding us colonists where we came from and our terrible legacy of genocide of the tribes - dislocation to the worst lands and when those “badlands” were discovered with oil, copper, and other badly needed ores and metals we once again rebbes them of that! Most grieving is that the whole idea of “democratic constitution, assemblies of “speakers” etc came from the League of the Iroquois!!! We (colonists) like most people on Earth have a lot to learn! from each other, our true selves, the earth the cosmos .. especially from these painful times we have made for ourselves! Thank you so much for posting! I have been very nourished by the tribal movements and history! Especialy amazing I found in the idea that the Ghost Dance of the late plaines natives was “brought” by the Humingbird! It was a great solace,I have read, to the displaced and banished. In these terrible times of displacement and world war we must go deeper within to find the true meaning of our shared humanity, the sentiency we share with all that lives and grows! It is frightening but also strengthening and enlightening! So wonderful to connect spiritually in these horrifying times.

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2 replies by Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. and others
An K.'s avatar
An K.
3d

How frustrating to watch human kind make the same mistakes over and over again.. greed, arrogance and ignorance. It is always men...

Thank you!!

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