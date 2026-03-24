What are your thoughts about this drawing and the wording?

Operation Prairie Thunder is a government operation bringing together ICE, State Patrol and the police in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota … and I’m having trouble discovering what other States may be included. AND, at least 9 First Nations sovereign lands and peoples are being harassed. Lakota people are being stopped or arrested because of their skin color, or long hair or simply because they exist.

What you read about this ‘operation’ on-line is incomplete and another set of lies perpetrated by the dominant culture. Hard to believe that the compatriots of ex-governor Noem would be that cruel. By the way, her cruelty to the Indigenous peoples of South Dakota was so ruthless she was not allowed to set foot on the Reservations.

Most people in the dominant culture would not be offended by the caricature of a buffalo. And Zero people in the dominant culture would be offended by the title, ‘Prairie Thunder’ or that the government and police are calling the Lakota people criminal ‘Ghost Dancers.’

So few people read what I write so I’m not going to take much space or time to explain preaching to my three person choir. At this point in life I’m writing simply to retain whatever little sanity I have left and so that I can honestly say, “I tried to make a difference.”

The Buffalo were and are sacred to the Indigenous Nations of the prairie. The buffalo were a food source, yes but so much more. The buffalo were followed by the nomadic peoples of the prairie who observed what plants the buffalo consumed … and then consumed those very same plants for their own health. The buffalo were treated in such a respectful manner that the spirit of the buffalo has always helped the people in ceremony with healing and safety. Most importantly, White Buffalo Calf Woman is the ‘person’ who appeared to the people sharing her wisdom, love and the pipe with the Lakota people. Of the millions of buffalo that roamed the prairie … by 1860 under 600 remained. The Thunder, Thunder Beings and Lightning are more powerful and more sacred than you can even imagine. Members of the dominant culture can’t and won’t comprehend the Thunder Beings so I won’t try to influence you. I’ll leave it with … The Thunder Beings are real, help the people and are there for all of us if we could ever open our minds and hearts. Ghost Dancers. The Ghost Dance has been misrepresented since the 1880’s and has been the dominant culture’s excuse to murder the prairie peoples for over a century now. You’ve heard of Wounded Knee?

It is terribly disrespectful to present the buffalo as a State Patrol cartoon character with angry lightning reflected on or emerging from their sun glasses.

Is the dominant culture THAT ignorant, that racist, that stupid, that heartless?

YES