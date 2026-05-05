TRUMP OR HITLER?

One billion dollars

One billion dollars

One billion dollars

One billion dollars

One billion dollars

One billion dollars

A funding bill has been released, by Chuck Grassely, that earmarks ONE BILLION dollars for security improvements accompanying Trump’s Golden Bunker (Ballroom)

You MAY believe the Ballroom will cost tax payers, you, nothing.

You MAY believe the Ballroom is really just a Ballroom.

I’m a good-boy born and raised in Wisconsin. I thought that too.

Hell, I’ve been duped by our government since the day I was born in 1950.

Double Hell, I’ve been an observer of the super-dupe since 2016.

Here is what TO believe … Trump is building the place where the rich will party and mock the little people. The place where Trump will rule his kingdom, soon to be funded one billion dollars by congress.

Unconsciously… this is where Trump will make his last stand … because Trump, Netanyahu, Miller, and the like are simply the spirits of Nazi’s reborn. Beyond spirit retrieval. They are the ‘beings’ the Pejuta Wicasa and Pejuta Winyan of the 1800’s warned us about. The medicine men and women knew this country would fall into the hands of evil … because they could see the murderers and grifters had already begun to tear things apart.

Here is a picture of one of Hitler’s NAZI Bunkers

The Feldstrasse Bunker (Flakturm IV) in St. Pauli, Hamburg, built in 1942, was a Nazi-era anti-aircraft tower constructed using forced labor. It was not Hitler's private bunker, but part of a series of large, Hitler-approved, "Flak Towers" meant to protect against Allied air raids and defend the city. Today, it has been repurposed into a hotel, restaurants, and a rooftop garden.

Pictures of Ballroom Bunker Albert Speer designed and built for Hitler 1933

Bombed Out Ballroom and Entrance to Hitler Bunker

The Entrance to Hitler’s Bunker after the war. Now only an open field remains.

CONGRESS … WHERE ARE YOU? YOU ARE ALL COMPLICIT IN THE FALL OF OUR … NOT YOUR … COUNTRY AND OUR CONSTITUTION. YOU ARE ALL COMPLICIT IN THE GENOCIDES, IN THE COVERING UP OF AND/OR PARTICIPATION IN PEDOPHILIA, FOREVER WARS AND SOON TO BE WORLD SUFFERING … AS MILLIONS DIE OF STARVATION AND CIVIL WAR AND COLD BECAUSE TRUMP WANTS, NEEDS, TO PLEASE NETANYAHU…. OR FEARS NETANYAHU BECAUSE THE ZIONIST BEAST HAS PICTURES AND INFORMATION OF TRUMP MOLESTING, RAPING, KILLING LITTLE GIRLS AND BOYS.

NOT ALLEGEDLY.

OH. YOU ALL ARE SYCHOPHANTIC COWARDLY GRIFTERS TOO.