Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
2dEdited

Now Tom, I too have my problems with the guy, but really, I think you are being a little unfair comparing Trump to Hitler. I mean, hell, after the coming war and resulting starvation and immigrant waves, Trump will make Hitler look like a candy store shoplifter. As Trump will one day accurately claim: "Nobody's a bigger, more depraved killer, war criminal and slaughterer of innocent children than me and my Zionist bosses!"

Reply
Share
2 replies
Lynne D. Feldman's avatar
Lynne D. Feldman
2d

It's BOTH Hitler's and Putin's decor.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture