On August 19 I wrote a post here on SubStack titled, Urbicide, Holodomoricide, Suicide and Toxicide. All of these ‘cides’ are the building blocks of Genocide. The short painful video inserted in this post is an example of Urbicide. In some ways it is as sad and alarming as the videos of children massacred in Gaza.

I cannot imagine the cruelty in the hearts and souls of the Zionists. No, I really really can’t. These people have taken evil to a level that is beyond comprehension. Throw on top of that the stupidity … the stupidity of cutting down and burning olive trees. No words. I have no words.