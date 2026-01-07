Expand your mind. Stretch your imagination. Break through what you think you know.

The world we know is gone.

Trump, Miller, Bondi, Noem, Kennedy, Johnson, Graham ….. intend to take over, control and lead The Americas. No longer, ‘sea to shining sea.’ We are talking North America to South America. Trump is a true megalomaniac. He is going to get us all killed.

Trump is soul sick, mind sick, emotionally sick and behaviorally sick. Do you understand that if some group wanted to rename planet earth, planet Trump, Trump not only would accept the renaming but he would actually expect such a re-naming!!

America is a rogue nation and a pirate nation. We are drunk on greed and power. Blackout drunk.

This isn’t about politics or left or right …. this is about an Evil Beast in the throes of old age, sickness, and death who will end up killing millions. And, then you will understand he is also Blood Lust Monster.

You doubt that? Have you heard any regrets about the people murdered in Venezuela, Syria, Gaza, Ukraine, Iran? There is no regret, guilt, sadness, respect or empathy.

We MUST end this beast NOW!!

Iceland … watch out.