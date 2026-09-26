In the video I’ve downloaded below, Colonel Larry Wilkerson shares a partially-corroborated report that the underground water table and ground water in Israel is being poisoned by the detritus of war. Not only metals, salt water and poisonous chemicals … but also by necroleachate.

Necroleachate is a viscous (not vicious, viscous) contaminated liquid produced during the decomposition of corpses that can percolate into soil and groundwater. … in this case the necroleachate produced by the 200,000 decaying bodies of the Palestinian people murdered in Gaza by the Zionist and United States beasts.

Composition of Necroleachate

Liquefied tissue: Proteins, lipids, and carbohydrates broken down by autolysis.

Biogenic amines: Chemical compounds like putrescine and cadaverine, which cause the distinct, pungent odor of decay.

Gases & Blood: Hemoglobin mixed with cellular fluids, often appearing as a dark, reddish-brown or frothy fluid.

Pathogens: High concentrations of bacteria (like Clostridium) and viruses.

Water and Organics: Composed of water, mineral salts, and organic compounds like putrescine and cadaverine.

Pathogens: Contains harmful microorganisms, bacteria (such as Salmonella), and viruses that can spread through surrounding soil and water.

Chemicals: Carries heavy metals (from dental fillings, caskets, or jewelry), pharmaceuticals, and embalming fluids like formaldehyde.

When tens of thousands of bodies decompose simultaneously, the volume of necroleachate can pose severe environmental risks:

Soil Contamination: The heavy influx of nitrogen, phosphorus, and salts can chemically burn local flora.

Water Table Pollution: If uncontained, the fluid can seep into groundwater, leading to organic pollution and potential waterborne health hazards for nearby populations.

When I research if necroleachate poisoning of the ground water in Gaza and Israel has been scientifically documented, the answer is; ‘No, because due to constant bombing and snipers scientific research has not been conducted.’ When I research, ‘Is necroleachate poisoning probable in Gaza and Israel’ the answer is;

Yes, it is highly environmentally probable that necroleachate is contributing to the contamination of groundwater in Gaza. Several unique factors in Gaza increase the risk of necroleachate reaching the groundwater:

Mass Fatalities and Shallow Burials: The immense loss of life has resulted in thousands of individuals being buried in overcrowded cemeteries, makeshift mass graves, or remaining trapped under millions of tons of building rubble. Bodies decaying outside of properly engineered, deep burial sites can rapidly release fluids into the upper soil layers.

Sandy, Permeable Soil: The coastal aquifer beneath Gaza sits under highly permeable sandy and gravelly soils. These types of soil act as a poor filter, allowing liquids like necroleachate to quickly percolate downward into the water table rather than being neutralized by the ground.

Desecration of Cemeteries: Satellite imagery and reports have confirmed that at least 16 cemeteries in Gaza have been damaged or bulldozed. Upturning the soil and disturbing established graves breaks down natural containment and accelerates the rate at which decomposition bio-products leach into the earth

I’ve written about the evil of Wetiko. The flesh eating beasts Bal Hammon and Moloch. In the West it began with Columbus (Columbus and other Cannibals, Forbes, 1979) and continues now with Netanyahu and Trump. So, here we are. Humans drinking the body of fluids of murdered men, women, children, animals and plants.

I call for the gold encrusted pope to stand in the streets of Gaza and yell, ‘In the name of humanity, stop.’ I call for every greedy American representative on the AIPAC take to do the same. For every greedy manufacturer of weapons to do the same. For the Dali Lama, the Megachurch Christian ministers, the sheiks, gurus, monks, rinpoches, medicine men and women, shamans, the leaders of every country to do the same.

But no one will. Cowards. All complicit.

The karma of this will be horrif ic.