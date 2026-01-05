Connecting the Dots

Grandiosity: An exaggerated, inflated sense of one’s own importance, abilities and/or power. Such a skewed sense of importance is unrealistic and detached from reality…(He who prays alone prays with the devil). … which morphs into the individual demanding admiration, obeisance and fealty on pain of ‘death’. They believe their own insanity and no one around them can say the obvious, “The emperor has no clothes.”

Delusion: A fixed, false belief strongly held despite evidence to the contrary.

Megalomania: An obsession with grandiose power and delusional fantasies of world rule.

Existential Despair: A conscious or unconscious ‘knowing’ that the end of life is near. The person may want to burn the entire world because they are dying (Hitler). Or, their megalomania and grandiosity is magnified to the extent that they believe their beliefs and means are THE TRUE BELIEFS AND MEANS. And that the world will love them for their actions and ‘even name the world after them’ … along with a pinch of believing they may be immortal.

Trump and his minions (Miller, Bannon, Kushner, Bondi, Kennedy, Nome, Rubio, Vance, Graham, Scott) fit the descriptions stated above. We all know the behavioral examples. No need to be overly repetitious.

But here is the thing. Back in 2015 a number of us warned our students, or constituencies or families that Trump was a dangerous man. I know my motivations, as a psychology professor, for using Trump as an example of mental illness running and ruining a country were not political. They were psychological in nature. The danger was real. Few listened.

Now, ten years later, that danger has evolved into an even more dangerous realm. Trump is no longer just a malignant narcissist… he is a sick, dying and a VERY unstable and dangerous beast.

He re-named the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, as if he could really do that. That was step one of the now unfolding story. We should have recognized this event as more than just a silly moment by a silly old man.

He has re-named buildings, universities, liquors, steaks, shoes, bills, policies, eras, doctrines (the Donroe Doctrine) after himself. He destroys people and entities and things wantonly, easily, quickly and with zero care. No empathy.

He has disregarded the rule of law. To include International and Constitutional Law. He has tested and broken nearly every more by which we live and has engaged openly in every taboo.

He is a pedophile, a liar, a sexist, a thief, a kidnapper, a war monger and a rapist. All of those behaviors are rooted in power and control. (“I could shoot someone on 5th avenue …. “)

I offer the brief set of thoughts above to support a personal belief that worries me deeply. My belief is this …

Trump has fully entered a darkness, an evil, that he can no longer escape. He has moved beyond ‘behaving badly’ to ‘serving as a standard bearer of evil’.

I thoroughly believe his grandiose delusion is to serve as ‘President of the Americas’ … yes plural. He is not satisfied with ‘Make America Great (Racist)’. His delusion is to re-name North, Central, and South America in his name and under his control. To include Greenland.

He is dying. He knows he is dying. He has begun his delusional crusade supported by the sycophantic soulless miscreants he calls his advisors.

His existential crisis will become our existential crisis in weeks … not months or years… weeks. Iran is next. Greenland. Mexico. Colombia. He already has his prison set up in Central America. We MUST ACT NOW.

Our representatives, the congress, must march on the White House and end this man’s rule or he will kill us all. He will kill Mother Nature. He WILL fiddle as we all burn. And, in the end, he will die a putrid, rotting soulless mass of flesh …. possibly with the world smoldering at his side.