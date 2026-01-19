The late Dr. Semour DiMare (1927-2024) was a spectacular man. He was a friend and mentor whose life reads like some sort of fictional novel written by an unrealistic author. I met Seymour back when we both lived on Cuttyhunk Island. He befriended me one day when his sailboat needed waxing. It was one of the most important days of my life.

Seymour grew up in Boston in the 1930’s and 40’s. When he was a boy the mayor of Boston saw Seymour on the street and asked him why he wasn’t in school? Seymour responded that he had been granted the day off because of good grades. The mayor was touched by Seymour’s intelligence and charm and helped Seymour begin a life that was second to none. (Remembering Dr. Seymour DiMare’s life of global benevolence, Concordbridge.org, 2024)

At age 16 a friend of the DiMare family found a summer job for Seymour at Middlebury College. He worked for a man named Robert Frost. His stories of Robert Frost left me in stitches of laughter. It was then Seymour memorized Dante’s Inferno in Italian and English. He would recite it to me and we drove around Cuttyhunk in his golf cart. Robert Frost introduced Seymour to Arturo Toscanini where Seymour served as a stage hand and held a minor role in an opera.

Seymour was too young to serve in the military in WWII so in 1945 he joined the Merchant Marine. His first role was to assist in the transportation of prisoners from Auschwitz back to the ship and then on to America. Seymour told me stories of Auschwitz, people he carried in his arms including a very sick and emaciated Jewish boy who thought Seymour was going to drown him. Decades later that same boy now a young doctor, by mere chance, met Seymour. The young man recounted a story to Seymour about how he was a prisoner at Auschwitz and how a young sailor carried him up the ship’s gangplank … thinking the young sailor was going to be thrown into the sea. Seymour began to cry and told the young doctor that it was he, Seymour, who carried him to the ship.

After the Merchant Marine Seymour attended Boston University, graduating in 1953. It was then he joined the army as a doctor and led a M.A.S.H. unit in Korea. His stories of Korea and the people there would enchant me for hours. I taped all of Seymour’s stories including the time he met the Emperor of Japan and was allowed to ride the Emperor’s horses. Yes, there are photograph’s of all these events and/or newspaper articles.

But you are here to read about Seymour’s friendship with Martin Luther King. Seymour attended Boston University in the early 1950’s. He had a favorite table in the cafeteria where he could watch people coming and going. Seymour loved people. But sometimes when he got to the cafeteria a Black man, a fellow student, would be sitting at ‘his’ table. And Seymour noticed that this same student would come into the cafeteria and would look disappointed when he saw Seymour sitting there. One day Seymour stopped the young man and said, “It seems we both like this table. Please sit and let’s have lunch together.” The young man was surprised, it was 1952 Boston, but he sat down. Their friendship began.

I could tell you many stories that Seymour shared with me about his discussions with Dr. King but there are two in particular I wish to share. Seymour wasn’t fully aware of how difficult life was for a Black man. One day he invited Seymour out to the street and told Seymour to stop any car and ask directions to Fenway Park. Seymour stepped off the curb, flagged down a car, the car stopped a car and the occupants happily assisted Seymour. Seymour repeated this task a few times and each time he was met with smiles and helpful directions.

Then Dr. King stepped off the curb and attempted to flag down a car, cars. He was greeted with yells, cars speeding up and definitely not with smiles. No one stopped to assist him. Seymour was surprised, angry and sad.

As he, Seymour, and Dr. King discussed the experiment Dr. King revealed to Seymour that he knew what his,‘ god-given role in life’ was to be. That he was to lead his people out of the violent and demeaning segregation of those times. He told Seymour what he had to do. Seymour asked him what that was?

Think about that a moment. In 1952 Black people were being subjugated and had separate bathrooms, water fountains, locations on buses and in the South towns they dared not venture into, (Read about Sun Down Towns … they still exist). Black travelers couldn’t stay in certain motels or eat at many restaurants. Black people were forced by circumstance to create a special system, a special book, to keep themselves safe when traveling, The Negro Motorist Green-Book, 1940’s to 1963.

In 1952 things were unsafe for Black people be they in the North or South. But Dr. King knew the problem and knew what he had to do. He told Seymour that the problem was, “White people fear Black people.” Again, ponder that for a while. Dr. King believed that White people had always feared Black people … which is why they had to keep them down. Which is why Jackie Robinson couldn’t stay in the same hotels as the rest of the team. Which is why cars in Boston wouldn’t stop when he ‘sought directions to Fenway Park’ … even back in 1952. Dr. King knew he had to ‘free his people’ from the bonds of White man’s fears through non-violent expression.

And the second story I wish to relate to you is this. Dr. King told Seymour that he was going to die young and violently. He told Seymour he had come to some level of peace about that knowing. Seymour remembers feeling very disturbed by this conversation but Dr. King told Seymour not to worry. And that, “Seymour was going to live to a very old age and help 1,000’s of people.” Then, Dr. King stood up and asked Seymour to stand. Dr. King walked behind Seymour, put his hand on Seymour’s shoulder, and said, “My friend … you are going to face some very difficult situations in your long life. And when you meet those situations you will feel my hand on your shoulder … I’ll be with you the rest of your life.”

Seymour broke down and cried, without embarrassment, when he told me that story. Seymour said when her was in Korea, operating one a wounded soldier or citizen and didn’t know what to do … that he felt a hand on his shoulder and knew that it was his friend.

So now … maybe you understand more about why I am so vehement about the need to rid ourselves of Trump, his monkeys and ICE. 74 years ago Martin Luther King knew how to help his people. He held no malice and sought peace. He was a kind, intelligent and gifted man. What would he think of all this? How can we be going backwards in time? We owe it to Dr. King and Dr. DiMare to stop this travesty now.

I know, KNOW, what Seymour would say. He would recite lines from Dante’s Inferno. Rest in Peace Dr. King and Dr. DiMare. Pray for us and help us.

Fatti non foste a viver come bruti,

ma per sequir virtute e canoscenza

You were not made to live like brute beasts,

but to pursue virtue and knowledge.



