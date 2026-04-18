Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Glen Brown
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Born in 1960 I was 4 or 5 when I saw Mr. Limpet and was mesmerized by it completely free of judgment but amazed by it- my imagination taken by it. There was something magical but real about escaping to another world - the world of fish- especially for a nervous fellow like Don Knots so well portrayed.

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