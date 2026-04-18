While noisily vacuuming this morning I heard a barely audible vaguely familiar voice, singing a vaguely familiar song. Within seconds my razor sharp mind recognized both. It was me singing the 1964 classic…

“I wish. I wish. I wish I were a fish …”

Not only was the English bad but so was the movie. And yet, in all its oddness and fish lipped creepiness the damn movie has stayed with me since the summer of 64’. And I know why. At the ripe old age of 14 I had already mastered the art of self-deprecation, isolation and disappearing. I didn’t know how to make friends nor influence people. The story told in the course of the movie became my story and the song my internal theme song.

But why was I unconsciously singing it now, again, in 2026? After all these years? After the successes of life? The answer appeared quite rapidly, loudly and in technicolor.

Like Mr. Limpet, recently more and more often I want to hide under the warm quiet waters of a lake fully knowing that ‘fish are much more happier than people’. These chaotic, violent, frustrating, jaw-dropping days lead me to periods of helplessness and hopelessness … and wanting to hide. The lyrics to the song are funny and yet poignant.

I wish. I wish. I wish I were a fish. Cause fishes have a better life than people. I wish. I wish. I wish I were a fish cause fish are much more happier than people.

They don't have all the care and strife of people.

A fish

Can swim

That's all they ask of him

The lies, the violence, the horror stories, the ignorance, demeaning others, the greed, the grift, the theft and treason, the racism, the evil, the pedophilia, the genocides, slavery, trafficking, the rapes, the discrimination … how can they, how can we, call this acting in a civilized manner?

The latest disgust …. Every day some new, horrible idiotic story about the horrible idiots waging this horrible idiotic war with Iran. Every day some new twist on the same topics … the opening or closing of the Straits of Hormuz, oil and gas production levels and costs, nuclear proliferation, new costly weapons, new re-built cities, the Stock Market, War, Immigration, new Trump buildings …

OIL. MONEY. POWER. VIOLENCE. CHILD SACRIFICE. PURE EVIL.

and yet … we rarely discuss all the deaths. I never have heard Trump nor his band of flying monkeys sincerely discuss the horror and sadness of all the death, the wounded and the terrorized. We are murdering ten’s of thousands of PEOPLE. HUMANS. Why isn’t all this being referred to as Crimes Against Humanity?

As of April 2026, the ongoing conflicts involving Israel, the USA, Yemen, and Iran have resulted in thousands of direct deaths, with hundreds of thousands more in Yemen over the past decade due to indirect causes. Key figures include:

US-Israel-Iran Conflict (2026): Over 3,000 people have been killed in 12 countries in just over three weeks of escalating conflict.

Iran/Lebanon/Israel (2026): At least 1,444+ have died in Iran and 968+ in Lebanon, with 17+ in Israel.

Yemen War (2015-2026): An estimated 377,000+ people have died, with 60% being indirect deaths from hunger and disease.

Regional Toll (2001-2023): Over 940,000 people were killed by direct war violence in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and Pakistan.

Gaza (2023-2026): Over 44,000 people have been killed.

US Casualties: 13 service members have been reported killed.

Lebanon: Over 900+ deaths in Israeli attacks.

Other areas: At least 60 in Iraq.

This week the Beast will lead America to more war, more death and blood letting. So few others in the world want this war. Why must we put-up with this insanity? Because the Constitution deems it so? I think not. You can’t pick and choose what parts of the Constitution you want to use when it benefits you and forget it and abuse it other times.

Why must more people die … oh, because they are Brown or Red or Yellow? We need to get some white people off’ed and then we’ll see Trump and his Kool-Aid Crew being Mussolini’ed.