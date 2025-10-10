The drunk Fox TV host, and current Secretary of War P. Hegseth, believes there is no place for women in the military. In fact, he believes women are actually a detriment on the battlefield.

Pete needs to be introduced to a cadre of female snipers that served in the Russian army in WW2. The women were actually more effective than men in this role. And, the women were so feared and loathed by German soldiers that when captured they were tortured and murdered in the most horrific manner … in an effort to deter other women from joining the army. That tactic did not work.

The documentary above is not just about the brutal fate of these women … but about their skill and courage. Some even held dual roles as snipers and nurses. I hope you will watch this documentary and join me in sending it to our despicable secretary of war.