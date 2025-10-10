Moldagulova, Shanina, Pavlichenko and Hegseth
Women in the military ...
The drunk Fox TV host, and current Secretary of War P. Hegseth, believes there is no place for women in the military. In fact, he believes women are actually a detriment on the battlefield.
Pete needs to be introduced to a cadre of female snipers that served in the Russian army in WW2. The women were actually more effective than men in this role. And, the women were so feared and loathed by German soldiers that when captured they were tortured and murdered in the most horrific manner … in an effort to deter other women from joining the army. That tactic did not work.
The documentary above is not just about the brutal fate of these women … but about their skill and courage. Some even held dual roles as snipers and nurses. I hope you will watch this documentary and join me in sending it to our despicable secretary of war.
Little Petey with his American flag stockings and cute pocket hanky would last three minutes in the field against these women. Their body count tallies are really quite stunning. If/when the United States decides to mess with Russia, members of the military oughta' watch this to get a sense of what they will face.