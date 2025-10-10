Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
Oct 11

Little Petey with his American flag stockings and cute pocket hanky would last three minutes in the field against these women. Their body count tallies are really quite stunning. If/when the United States decides to mess with Russia, members of the military oughta' watch this to get a sense of what they will face.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture