Let’s return to the beginning for a moment. What we see above is a two dimensional Lakota porcupine quill medicine wheel. A wheel symbolizing eternity, the sacred hoop, the life cycle, the four directions, the elements, the seasons of the year, the four colors of people on earth. In the spaces lay two Kapemni. In the middle stands, you. Or, me. We stand and look out into our world, or universe … and we wonder about life and death and everything in-between?

But then we learned this medicine wheel is not flat but in actuality it is a sphere … a sphere floating in time and space ...

You think you are alone but you are not. Your medicine wheel, you, can experience the universe if you choose. But a box was created for you … by the culture … by those in power … by those who don’t want you to ‘know.’ We have been placed in a box by those who don’t want you to know .. what they think is the truth … or believe to be the truth. They know nothing more than you but you passively agree to live in a box … the box of limitation … the box of disbelief and the box that says; ‘There is nothing else in the world. Just you and some others in their boxes. We’ll tell you what to do and what to believe. Be quiet and stay in your box.

Everyone in their box. Some letting others know their box is the best box. Others are so closed off they don’t even know they are in a box. But all, or most, are living out their lives in a box. Unfulfilled. Unhappy. Life passes them by and then one day, the box closes, and never opens again.

But I have been writing letting you know there is more to life than being in this box that was created to control you. You have the freedom, the right and the innate skills to leave this box. Here is how. You begin by re-discovering who you are … that you are worthy of love, kindness, non-violence, obeisance, joy and awe. You are sacred. To the universe you are a bright light of color and wonder. You can vibrate in such a beautiful way that all beings will be attracted to your essence.

Once you holistically know and love yourself the box begins to break apart and your break free. Around you are all the others who are sacred; family, friends, acquaintances, strangers, plants, animals, rocks … things. You build bridges between and among all of these relatives and life is richer. Brighter. Safer. More joyful and peaceful.l

Then someone says … we are not alone. There are other worlds. Other beings that are different than us. Not better nor worse, just different. Let’s find a way to meet them. To meet with them. To love and honor one another.

This is how you appear to those in other worlds. You are a bright colorful light. But now you … you must call out to those other worlds. Call out with your song. Call out with food you offer to them. Call out with prayer flags and prayers ties or sacrifice or tears or laughter … reach out with your prayers and pray for THEM. Introduce yourself. Then invite them in …. touch their essence and they will touch yours. You will see, feel and know there is more to the world than your box. They exist and are there for you just like you are there for them.

Medicine wheels, people, spirits, entities from other realms or places are drawn to your beauty. They are drawn to your kindness and love. They are drawn to your song, your colors, your prayers … your vibration. You are the truth. And so are they. The more you practice this way the richer this world, your world, becomes. These beings, these spirits, are your relative and you are their’s. This is the truth. This is the way it is.

Tomorrow I will write about specific ways to call these others into your world. If you choose. If, you want to climb out of your box.