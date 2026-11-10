Introduction

I am a 76 year-old white man who 36 years ago traveled to the Rosebud Reservation in need of wisdom and guidance. I met many elders and ‘medicine men and women’ (white man’s terminology). I was invited-in to participate in ceremony and then I was invited to ask the spirits for an altar … to ask if I too could serve the people as a medicine man? The spirits and the Lakota people of the Tiospaye of which I am a part agreed. I was granted a lowampi altar and eventually two yuwipi altars.

Before I die I have decided to share some of what I’ve learned. Our country is in trouble. Holistic trouble. Spiritually, we experience suffering from the karma of the murder of millions of Indigenous peoples, the murder and in some cases the extinction of millions of animals (Buffalo, Great Auk, Beaver, Passenger Pigeon, Carolina Parakeet, Mexican Grizzly, Labrador Duck, Eastern Elk, Florida Black Wolf to name only a few ) and the rape of Mother Earth herself. Medicine people not only heal people but The Mother and all her children.

By sharing what I’ve experienced my hope is that people will return to some of the old traditions of this land. That people will ask for forgiveness for the destruction and murder our predecessors shamelessly and ruthlessly executed. I hope that people who read these posts may find a way to work with the spirit world in their way in an effort to heal themselves, others and all things.

And as always I reiterate; The Lakota path is a lifestyle not a static religion. Of course there are common understandings, truths and constructs but within that every medicine person has their way of conducting ceremony. Ceremonies meet the times because we are guided by actual spirits who offer guidance and help. It is impossible to explain … but it is all very real. This is not new age woke stuff. This is very old and very new simultaneously. What I’m teaching is a combination of what I’ve been taught from the elders of their particular Tiospaye and what I learn from the spirits of this altar. In Lakota there; Is No the Way It Is

Teaching Part IV

We live in what is called a Škaŋ (Shka) Field. A Škaŋ Field refers to the living energy field, the vibratory field and the motion field in which we live. An aspect of Tunkasila … God but not in the dominant culture sense of a guy sitting on a cloud … is an ‘entity’ by the name Takúškanskan (dah-koo-shka-Shka) whose name translates as; That Which Gives Movement.

Our very existence and movement depends upon breath… Woniya (Whoa-Knee-Yah). Breath, spirit and movement (all vibrations) are inextricably linked because one cannot exist without the others. When we stop breathing (vibrating) our spirit leaves our motionless body. Obvious stuff but just creating a foundation.

The past few posts I’ve explained we all are our own medicine wheel. We are quite powerful if we choose because, We are the Truth (We are God). We have a responsibility to others and all things. We co-exist on and in and with other medicine wheels inside a great Gestalt medicine wheel depicted as a sphere.

A. Personal Medicine Wheel

B. Our individual self (depicted as a medicine wheel)) is Inter-Connected to All Things (depicted as Medicine Wheels)

C. The ‘Gestalt’ Skan Field in which All Things (all medicine wheels) exist

D. The Kapemni … translated as ‘Twisting’ is like a DNA molecule while also symbolizing, What is Above so Below. The kapemni has many teachings and aspects. I mentioned stars above and earth below. As we Sun Dance, dancers above and dancers below us. If we have many wise mentors and elders Above we have a better chance of people of kindness and knowledge Below. And this kapemni goes on for generations above and below. All impacting one another.

This concept of Above and Below applies to the spirit world as well. What we ‘do’ here effects things there. And vice-versa. The inter-connections and impacts are beyond just our corporeal world.

Since everything is vibration, vibration is utilized to call upon our friends in the spirit world. Songs, colors, prayers, thoughts, feelings and actions all become part of the asking for assistance or guidance. There are songs people have written to honor a spirit. In many instances a spirit has taught their song to a human. Prayer flags and prayer ties are made, from various colors, to call upon a spirit. In many cases a human has created the pattern of colors that calls a spirit but there are instances where a spirit has taught a human what colors in what pattern to use as a calling; ‘their phone number’, so to speak. Patterns of colors creating vibration in concert with their song. How beautiful is that?

Since I hold a Star Stone Altar stones become an important part of the calling, the invoking the spirit world to assist us. In particular, I’ve been guided to use spheres and double-terminated stones.

Spheres mirror the corporeal and non-corporeal worlds. The infinite turning and circling with no beginning and no end. The sphere shows us how not to have edges but to be smooth, to flow with the chaos, to flow with the beauty … all things lose their edges and become round … the tallest mountain and the smallest pebble … and human beings who holistically soften and become rounder with age. Losing their edge and edges…

Round like a circle in a spiral, like a wheel within a wheel

Never ending or beginning on an ever-spinning reel

Like a snowball down a mountain or a carnival balloon

Like a carousel that's turning, running rings around the moon

Like a clock whose hands are sweeping past the minutes of its face

And the world is like an apple whirling silently in space

Like the circles that you find in the windmills of your mind

The Double Terminated quartz is what I have been told and what I have discovered to be most effective in working with humans and the spirit world. In particular, quartz. Quartz has a natural piezoelectric or piezocrystalline quality that has been scientifically proven to stabilize and amplify frequencies. In essence, the double-terminated quartz serves like a conductor or antenna … a natural bridge where the vibrations of the human and the spirit ‘meet’.

This may sound silly or fantastical to someone who isn’t open to this possibility … and, for me my reality. But one point of the double-terminated quartz in ‘my world’ and one point in ‘their world’ has proven to be very successful.

In a yuwipi ceremony, when the colors are made, the prayers are made, the stones are in place and the songs are sung the spirits ‘come in’. So, the question becomes, “Come in from where?” Do they come from another reality? Another universe? Are they around us all the time but our vibrations are so different that we do not see or feel them until we set up sacred space and sacred time and ‘call their number’?

I have come to know it is both. Not believe, but know. That isn’t me being egotistical. That is simply because THIS altar and the spirits of this altar have said as much. I, Tom, know very little. I enter a ceremony quiet and humble and ready to serve. What I say I know, comes from my relationship with them.

There are times they walk with us. Stand with us. Watch as we sleep in order to protect us or to give us a dream. They may be in the operating room with us or in a classroom as we take a test. They are vibrating in such a way we cannot see them … or hear them … or smell them … or touch them. But there ARE times when they vibrate in such a way we can see them and even speak to them. I have been visited in my home and in ceremony. It can be a disconcerting or frightening experience, especially at first. But in time it is nothing but lovely and peaceful. Maybe someday I will share those stories.

Then what I know is that there is a separate world. A separate reality where they live. When I was on the hill for for those four days, in the ceremony where I received my altar, I looked up and there was an enormous blanket or rug. A rug just like the rug we use in yuwipi. Then I looked down and there next to a tree, what had been rock, had turned into a small house. There in the house people were conducting a yuwipi ceremony. And when I looked back up I realized they were conducting a yuwipi ceremony. To those above I was a little person. To those below I was a giant.

Do you understand? Perception and reality and alternate worlds … and what is real and what is not?

What it takes is thinking and acting and being outside of the box we were place into … and then taped shut … and we believe this is it. That this is all. And it isn’t. It isn’t.

Mitakuye Oyasin

(All AI images in all these Four Parts are original as were described by me, worked on for hours to get it right, so that you can see the world as I see the world when in ceremony. Forgive my editorial mistakes … I’m pretty tired and hope you can get the gist of what I’m saying. Please ask questions and make comments or I feel as if I’m living in the world alone. You can’t hurt my feelings if you don’t understand or something doesn’t make sense or you don’t believe. That is ok. I know what I know. But just maybe I cracked open a door just a bit. We can talk.)