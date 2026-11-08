In 1990, 1991, 1992 from May until late August or early September I lived on the Lakota Rosebud Reservation camping in a tent or sleeping in the back of my pick-up truck in Uncle Albert White Hat’s backyard. Nearly every night I was blessed to sit by a campfire or an inipi (sweat lodge) fire with acquaintances, friends and elders.

Some of the elders were medicine men and women who lived on the Rosebud or Pine Ridge Reservation. Others were elders or younger people from various tiospayes (extended families) that were practicing the traditional ways. Some elders, of other tribes or nations, were visiting from across the country or from around the world. Others were Indigenous people who wanted to practice traditional ways but were lost in alcohol or the emoluments of the dominant culture and couldn’t or wouldn’t break away. And, sometimes but rarely, still others were non-Indigenous visitors, people who were professors writing books or seekers trying to find their way.

I have no need or desire to romanticize these times or people. You must understand, for a white man whose life was spent in Milwaukee, Tacoma, Tampa and the Boston area it was magical (read: romantic) enough. The Milky Way lit up the night sky. Coyotes and owls could be heard crying out in the distance most every night. We cut wood every day by hand saw, broke rock with sledgehammers from ridges of limestone, fixed fences, visited old people, built Sun Dance grounds and gathered items for ceremony. We ate peanut butter sandwiches or had beans for dinner warmed in a can over a fire. Listened to old men and women tell stories of times and people gone by. And in ceremony, I saw with my own eyes, the spirit helpers of various ‘medicine men’. The deer of Joe Eagle Elk bounding through the walls or the spiders of Elmer Running skittering down the walls and across the floor when the lights of the lowampi ceremony room came back on.

The elders taught through story, example and by having their spirit helpers visit while in a lodge, lowampi room or while praying out on the prairie. But it was those evening fires I remember the most. The cool windy and stormy summer nights of South Dakota, the heat of the fire on my face and arms … the scent of burning wood, green grass, sage, and sweet grass … punctuated by the aroma of the čhaŋnúŋpa (pipe) during and after evening ceremony.

I’ve told you before about how one night, sitting around the fire with my elders and a medicine man, I related an experience from my past. I told them that while in junior high school in 1965 I had read a story about the Nazi concentration camps and how people were tortured by having their teeth torn out. That when I went to the dentist and faced the drill with little or no novocaine (in those days), I offered my pain to those people living back in the 1940’s thinking … sill-il-ly … that they would not suffer as much because I was praying for them in my then present day and time.

The elders and the medicine man were not surprised by my memory nor did they show any disbelief. The medicine man basically, in essence, said, “Yes, that is good. It is possible to help those in the past and even those in the future. Time is a confusing thing. And I am aware that white people believe there is only ‘their’ time or the present time… but that is not true. You were practicing what we know and what we practice. That time, all lives, exist simultaneously. You experience that in your dreams. This reality, this time, is only a moment that exists with all the others…

… all you in all your times past still exist ….

…. therefore all your times and the times of ALL others whoever existed also exist and can be accessed through love, knowing, prayer, ceremony and a change in our vibration … “

The medicine wheel made of rawhide and porcupine quills is so much more than we can imagine. The teachings flow in all directions.

Once a person understands the basic teachings of the medicine wheel … and once the elders or medicine man or woman knows the student is listening … they say, “This Čhaŋgléška Wakȟáŋ is not the flat item I am showing you here. It is a sphere and you are in the center. I am in the center. That tree is in the center. That coyote you hear is in the center. That sweat lodge there is a medicine wheel. You only see half of it. When we pray as one it becomes a sphere and we travel through time and space.”

And then they said nothing more and I could feel my brain bleeding.

The elders said to me, the gist being, “When the medicine wheels that we see as the lodge and the fire and the water and the stones … and the medicine wheels we see as people … become one … when through song and prayer and knowing and focusing … we all become one voice, one mind, one spirit, one vibration … the ini forms a complete spherical medicine wheel and we travel through space and time.”

I have experienced this. In those moments of deep and complete inter-relationship I have seen with my own eyes, times where when I looked up while in an inipi or lowampi ceremony … the ceiling of the room or top of the ini had disappeared (opened up) and I could see the stars and that we were moving through the universe. (As a yuwipi man I cannot lie nor nor exaggerate these things or I would lose my altar)

In those rare moments I knew, the people experiencing the same knew, that we were and are capable of great love, great wonder, great connection, great possibility if we choose to … it is our choice. But sadly, such liminal times remain liminal because we choose to re-enter the world we have created. Is it possible to live in such, what we now call liminal, space and time on a regular basis? Yes.

Ten years ago, I performed 30 days of inipi ceremonies in a row … in an ini I had built in the backyard of my home in the country here in Massachusetts. By the 15th day the vibration was so peaceful and so inviting rafters of wild turkey’s would come to the fire and just stand and watch. Pairs of cardinals would sit in the trees. Birds would come and eat seeds out of my hands. And Little People would visit. By the 20th day the heat of the rocks was so intense that any visitors to the lodge had trouble staying inside .. where to me everything was perfectly comfortable. My world was changing. My vibration and very being were changing.

(When on the reservation I would sit next to the medicine man Joe Eagle Elk. I HAD to touch his sleeve. Because when I did I could feel what he was feeling. I would be transported or transitioned into a trance state of peace, love and comfort. When touching him I knew what I could be, how I could be. There is no violence in the being I met and was holding onto. There was no greed or theft or anger. Only peace)

This medicine, this symbol that we hold in our hands, is a message from the spirit world. It invites us to be other than what we think is reality. It invites us to leave ‘the box’ in which we have relegated ourselves. It is our choice.”

All of my elders have died… many many years ago actually. I’m now 76 and sometimes feel alone. Yet, in my dreams I still visit with them and their helpers and sometimes they visit me. I find solace in that … and look forward to sitting around the fire with them again very soon. I have my altar helpers that visit me and sometimes in my dreams I visit with that entirety in a cave, sitting around a fire. Blankets covering our heads and faces in an effort to stay warm and to live in peace.

Mitajuye Oyasin