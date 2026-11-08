A long time ago a Lakota elder gave me four very special Lakota medicine wheels. They were different from anything I had ever seen. They each had an inner circle and an outer circle of porcupine quills on the rawhide. The gift appeared just as I had received my second yuwipi altar, a different style of yuwipi using different songs and drumming style, from a member of the Crow Dog family. That family member suggested I use those four medicine wheels during my yuwipi.

As is usual I ended up giving three of them away and just recently I surrendered the fourth along with one of my Sun Dance pegs attached. I never thought much about what the story of that medicine wheel was until recently, when I asked the altar.

It is important to remember … and I cannot stress this enough … that each altar is different. In Lakota tradition there is, ‘no the way it is.’ A running joke in Lakota culture is the line, “Well, MY teacher said ‘this’ is what ‘this’ means or ‘this’ is the right way to do things… (whatever the ‘this’ is).

What I’m going to share is what ‘this’ altar indicated is the story or meaning of the ‘two-wheeled’ medicine wheel. Hopefully you have read Parts 1 and 2 and have an understanding of the medicine wheel. That it represents the ‘one’ holding it. That ‘we’ stand in the center of our medicine wheel, we have a responsibility to walk in a good way …. in truth, honor, generosity, humility, kindness, non-violence, forbearance and love.

The symbol of the medicine wheel has many teachings … but ultimately it is about living in balance with all things, the elements, and the directions. That the symbol reminds us of our inter-relationship with the entire world. This, Mitakuye Oyasin.

The outer circle represents the spirit world. All those beings that never walked the earth but still are there in another place, time and space. All those beings that did once walk the earth such as humans, plants, stones, and animals. And those beings that represent an oyate (a nation). For example, a spirit that represents the Black Tail Deer or the Mountain Lion or the Hummingbird.

Such a medicine wheel like the one above … could be depicted a little more clearly like the one below. The four colors represent the four colors of people on the earth … as well the four direction, the four seasons (not the singing group) and the four elements. The green represents the earth and even those who reside on her. And the blue represents nut just the sky above … but in human vernacular … the spirits ‘above’ as well.

This is what the altar has pointed out. It is so simple yet never occurred to be before. The medicine wheels is layers of beings and layers of relationship all inter-connected … all inter-related … all part of this Mitakuye Oyasin.

Beautiful isn’t it? This world? This possibility? It does exist if only we come to know it.

Wait. Those stones? Are they double-terminated? Is that a thing? Hmmm.

This Star Stone Altar knows they are. But that is for another time if you are interested.

But for now I am very tired. As an old man these things take more out of me than when I was young. Time to rest. Maybe someone will be interested in what has been shared so far. But there are no questions and little response. Maybe these things mean nothing anymore. Their time has passed. Maybe the Star Stone Altar and I have reached an end and it is time to let it go?

‘There is a time for every purpose under heaven’

That’s what she said.