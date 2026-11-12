Midnight. It was a 20 degrees F on a December night in the hills of Western Massachusetts. Four to six inches of snow covered the ground. Up on the ridge where I stood, shirtless and shoeless in the snow, an icy wind was blowing. I remember looking up into the star-filled sky wondering why I wasn’t cold?

The Lakota Yuwipi Man and Sun Leader who had flown out from South Dakota told me to place my hands behind my back, my hands back to back. He and a friend of mine tightly tied the buckskin tether around each of my fingers, then around my wrists, finally encircling my thumbs with the tether and tying my hands together with a final set of knots. My shoulders already ached from having been pulled back so far.

Next a star quilt was placed over my head and draped over my body. I had a flash-memory of that night, ten years ago in 1990, when I made my Pipe Pledge in the dark of the lowampi ceremony with Leksi Joe Eagle Elk and Leksi Albert. I was too glib in my response when the spirits asked me if I, “Wanted to do this?” A star quilt had come out of nowhere and covered me in that dark. Just like this. A small stone was placed next to my ear and secured in place.

Then a very long tether with a noose on one end was placed around my neck. I must have gasped because the Lakota yuwipi man coldly stated, “Be quiet. Stay in your prayer. This is what you wanted.” I had never witnessed a yuwipi ceremony in all my years because it was so rarely performed. I had no idea what was happening. I didn’t know that this was what, “I wanted.” I knew I wanted to help the people. I knew that I had given my life to the people. I did not know about this noose.

I stood quietly. The seven-foot-long tether was wrapped, looped, around me seven times, each loop secured by a knot. The last loop was secured around my feet. I could not move. I could barely draw a breath. I was a living and kind of breathing mummy.

A buffalo hide had been laid on top of the snow. I was lifted up by my friends and placed on the buffalo hide. I could hear them all shuffling about in the snow. Earlier we had placed my prayer flags, tied to sticks, in the snow. Five sticks and five flags placed in the shape of a pentagon. The buffalo hide placed on top of the snow inside the pentagon. Now they were wrapping the 405 ties I had made around those sticks. The shuffling stopped.

The yuwipi man said, “I’m going to sing a song and then ask ‘them’ to untie you. We will be back at sunrise. And you will be untied, or not.” He prayed in Lakota, asked them to ‘untie’ me and sang a song. A moment of silence and moments later I could hear them all walking away, down the snowy hillside, back to the fire.

“I’m going to sing a song and then I will ask them to untie you”

The box in which I lived was about to expand exponentially, The yuwipi man had invoked Taku SkanSkan, ‘That Which Gives Movement’ to perform a task that few dominant culture people will ever understand or believe.

In 1914 Jame R. Walker interviewed an Oglala Medicine Man named Finger.

Conception of Energy

The following is a literal transcript of a conversation with Finger,

a distinguished shaman, March 25, 1914

W. I heard you exclaim when a meteorite fell and heard you address the people immediately afterwards. Then I saw you burning sweetgrass. Will you tell me why you did this?

F. You are a white man’s medicine man, and you want to know the mysteries of the Lakota. Why do you want to know these things?

W. The old Indians who know these things will soon be dead and gone and as the younger Indians do now know them, they will be lost. I wish to write them so they will be preserved and your people can read them in years to come. Will you tell them to me?

F. My father was a shaman and he taught me the mysteries of the shamans and I will tell them to you. What is it you want to know?

W. When the meteor fell you cried in a loud voice, “Wohpa. Wohpe-e-e-e.” Why did you do this?

F. Because that is wakan.

W. What is wohpa?

F. It is what you saw. It is one of the stars falling.

W. What causes the stars to fall?

F. Taku Skanskan.

W. Why does Taku Skanskan cause the stars to fall?

F. Because He causes everything that falls to fall and he causes everything to move that moves. When you move what is it that causes you to move? Skan. If an arrow is shot from a bow what causes it to move through the air. Skan. What causes a stone to fall to the ground when I drop it? Skan. If I lift a stone from the ground what causes the movement? Skan. He gives you power to lift the stone and it is He that causes all movement of any kind.

W. Has the bow anything to do with the movement of an arrow shot from it?

F. Taku Skanskan gives the spirit to the bow, and he causes it to send the arrow from it. What causes smoke to go upward? Taku Skanskan. What causes water to flow in a river? Skan. What causes the clouds to move over the world? Skan.

W. Are Taku Skan and Skan one and the same?

F. Yes. When the people speak to Him, they say Taku Skanskan. When a shaman speaks of Him, he says Skan. Skan belongs to the wakan speech used by the shamans.

W. Is Skan, Wakan Tanka?

F. Yes.

W. Is he Wakan Tanka Kin? (This refers to a ‘grouping’ of eight aspects of Wakan Tanka. What in the dominant culture we call, God)

F. No. That is Wi, the Sun.

W. Are Wi and Skan one and the same?

F. No. Wi is Wakan Tanka Kin and Skan is Nagi Tanka, the Great Spirit.

W. Are they both Wakan Tanka?

F. Yes.

W. Are there any other wakan that are Wakan Tanka?

F. Yes. Inyan, the Rock and Maka, the Earth.

W. Are there any others?

F. Yes. Wi Han, the Moon; Tate, the wind; Wakinyan, the Winged; and Wohpe, the Beautiful Woman.

W. Are there any others that are Wakan Tanka?

F. No.

W. Then there are eight Wakan Tanka, are there?

F. No, there is but one.

W. You have named eight and say there is but one. How can this be?

F. That is right. I have named eight. There are four, Wi, Skan, Inyan, and Maka. These are the Wakan Tanka.

W. You named four others, the Moon, the Wind, the Winged, and the Beautiful Woman and said they were Wakan Tanka, did you not?

F. Yes. But these four are the same as the Wakan Tanka. The Sun and the Moon are the same, the Skan and the Wind are the same, the Rock and the Winged are the same, and the Earth and the Beautiful Woman are the same. These eight are only one. The shamans know how this is, but the people do not know. It is wakan (a mystery).

W. Did the Wakan Tanka always exist?

F. Yes, the Rock is the oldest. He is grandfather of all things.

W. Which is the next oldest?

F. The earth. She is grandmother of all things.

W. Which is next oldest?

F. Skan. He gives life and motion to all things.

W. Which is the next oldest after Skan?

F. The Sun. But He is above all things and above all Wakan Tanka.

W. Lakota have told me that the Sun and Taku Skanskan are one and the same. Is that true?

F. No. Many of the people believe that it is so, but the shamans know that it is not so. The Sun is in the sky only half the time and Skan is there all the time.

W. Lakota have told me the Skan is the sky. Is that so?

F. Yes. Skan is a Spirit and all that mankind can see of Him is the blue of the sky. But He is everywhere.

W. Do you pray to Wakan Tanka?

F. Yes, very often.

W. To which of the eight you have named do you pray?

F. When I pray I smoke the pipe and burn sweetgrass and Wohpe carries my prayer to the Wakan Tanka. If the prayer is about things of great importance, it is carried to the Sun; if about my health or my strength it goes to Skan; if about my implements, to Inyan; if about food or clothing and such things, to the Earth.

W. Are such prayers ever carried to the Moon, or the Wind, or the Winged, or to Wohpe?

F. They may be carried to the Moon and to the Wind; but this is the same as if to the Sun or Skan. Lakota do not pray to the Winged. They defy Him. They do not pray to Wohpe, for She carries all prayers. The Lakota may pray to any Wakan, but if to a Wakan that is below Wakan Tanka, such must be named in the prayer and it will be carried to the one named.

W. You say wohpa is a falling star. Is Wohpe in any way related to a falling star?

F. She first came like a falling star.

W. Where did she come from?

F. From, the stars.

W. What are the stars?

F. Waniya.

W. What are waniya?

F. They are ghosts. Skan takes from the stars a ghost and gives it to each babe at the time of its birth and when the babe dies the ghost returns to the stars.

W. Is Wohpe a ghost?

F. She is Wakan Tanka. A ghost is Wakan, but it is not Wakan Tanka.

W. Has a Lakota ever seen Wohpe?

F. Yes. When She gave the pipe to the Lakota She was in their camp for many days.

W. How did she appear at that time?

F. Like a very beautiful young woman. For this reason the people speak of Her as the Beautiful Woman. The people do not speak of Her as Wohpe. Only the shamans call her that.

W. Lakota have told me that Her ton is in the pipe and in the smoke of the sweetgrass. Is that true?

F. It was a shaman who told you that. When the people say ton, they mean something that comes from a living thing, such as the birth of anything or the discharge from a wound or a sore or the growth from a seed. Only shamans speak of the ton of the Wakan. Such ton is wakan and the shamans only know about it. The people are afraid to talk of such ton because it is wakan. The people smoke the pipe and burn sweetgrass because Wohpe will do no harm to anyone.

W. You say the Rock is the grandfather of all things and the Earth the grandmother of all things. Are the Rock and the Earth as a man and wife?

F. Some Shamans think they are, and some think they are not.

W. Who were the father and mother of all things?

F. The, Wakan have no father or mother. Anything that has a birth will have a death. The Wakan were not born and they will not die.

W. Is anything about a Lakota wakan?

F. Yes. The spirit, the ghost, and the sicun.

W. Do these die?

F. No. They are wakan.

W. What becomes of them when the body dies?

F. The spirit goes to the spirit world, the ghost goes to where Skan got it, and the sicun returns to the Wakan it belongs to.

W. What is the sicun?

F. It is the ton of a Wakan. Skans gives it at the time of the birth.

W. What are its functions?

F. It remains with the body during life, to guard it from danger and help it in a wakan manner.

W. How does the spirit get to the spirit world?

F. It goes on the spirit trail.

W. Where is the spirit trail?

F. It can be seen in the sky at night. It is a white rail across the sky.

W. Is it made of stars?

F. No. It is like the clouds, so that nothing but wakan can travel on it. No man knows where it begins or where it ends. The Wind alone knows where it begins. It moves about. Sometimes it is in one direction and sometimes in another.

W. How does the ghost go to the place where Skan got it?

F. The ghost is like smoke and it goes upward until it arrives at the stars.

W. What becomes of the body when it dies?

F. It rots and becomes nothing.

I lay tied up. Wrapped in a blanket. I lay in a sacred posture. The song of the yuwipi man calling out to the universe. The colors of the flags and ties calling out to the universe. Me, calling out to the universe. My pledge calling out to the universe. The sacrifice of lying in the snow on a cold windy night, half-naked. The sacrifice my friends made staying up all that frigid night, by the fire.

Taku SkanSkan came and untied me sometime in the night. Taku SkanSkan engaging Little People (č̌anotila) to the work. Small hands untying the ropes. Small hands untying the tether from my hands. I heard scurrying as prayer flags (wápaha) 0n the sticks and prayer ties (halí wapháĥta) being dragged away somewhere into the woods.

I made my way down the hill wearing the buffalo hide. The Yuwipi Man presented me with a Yuwipi bundle and that night, in front of 60 some people and many of my Indigenous elders, four people asked for healing.

I could hear Joe’s voice and his hand on my shoulder saying what he used to say all those years ago when I sat alone crying, for reasons I did not understand, after an ini or lowampi, “It is a difficult road but we choose it.” wičhóȟʼaŋ otéȟika, dóhąči kahnigá

I remembered now that, ‘This was what I wanted.” To help the people. To help all my relations. To be in touch with other worlds.

You can too.

Sacred posture?

Mitakuye Oyasin

Rags (Ičhé)

My Lakota name given to me by Auntie Linda is Rags, Ičhé. Ičhé actually translates to ‘please’. I had accidentally called her ‘good towels’ rags. I needed to protect my hands as I was picking up a hot pan of soup to carry over to the ceremony house, “Auntie, can I use these rags?” She exclaimed playfully … “Please!!! Rags? Rags? You just called my good hand towels rags. You just got your Indian name”. She laughed and called me Ičhé Sȟayápi Kȟaŋtá. But introduced me to everyone as Ičhé, Rags. I’m forever grateful and blessed to have been given this name by my Auntie.