I’ve shared many times that I work with elders, Indigenous medicine people, Buddhist healers, and Muslim sheiks from around the world. I’ve also introduced to you, in a recent post, my most knowledgeable living elder that I simply refer to as Papa. He is from Kashmir. As a very young man he walked the forests of Kashmir and the jungles of India. He was a spiritually gifted boy and it was known he had to learn from the Ascetics and Saddhu’s who lived in the wilds away from people. (He is the man whose shop I was in, located in Hong Kong when the ‘devil’ in the form of a human walked in.)

I spoke to Papa today, February 15th. He is back in Kashmir. I asked him if he could share anymore about what he knows is happening on Earth? Papa is a very direct man with a very deep voice. He can be difficult to understand as English is not his first language. His message was brief, clear and to the point.

‘There is a beast that comes down to Earth. This beast has the head of a monster, many teeth, and eats men. This beast is different because its tail has a stinger like a bee or a scorpion. This beast walked in India many centuries ago. It is back. The space between the head and the tail is composed of many things. Discover those things. You cannot defeat the beast directly but you can defeat it by focusing on the middle.’

Working with mystics or spiritual people of his ilk can be very frustrating. Its is frustrating for him as well because simple people like me cannot quickly grasp what he has experienced his entire life… or lives.

I will try to explain what I know. You may read that this beast originates in the Greek pantheon. That is not true. Gamers don’t regularly conduct thorough research. Back in the 4th or 5th century Persians introduced this ‘being’ to the world. They learned of this being after visiting and hearing stories in India.

Remember, there is a difference between a story and a memory. There are people, like Papa, who have memories based on actual experience. When they share their memory it becomes a story to the listener. Listeners modify stories as befitts their needs and over time or as times change the memory becomes a fantasy, a myth … something that could really never be.

It is your choice to believe or not believe. I’ve witnessed many things over these past 36 years working in this realm. Few believe what I share. But my assigned task, assigned back in 1990, was to share what I learn. So here is what I have learned.

Engravings 1600’s

The India, Indian ‘Martichora’ is a blue-eyed, human-faced, wild beast the size of an enormous lion and sports the stinging tail of a scorpion. It has red fur, multiple rows of teeth, vicious claws and a sting that kills. It is not of this earth. It is a form of Satan. Papa said it has returned.

Why this form? Apparently this particular beast seeks to control the world and is insatiable in appetite … be the appetite for violence, control, or flesh to eat. It is the embodiment of darkness and evil. It can take other forms such as a human… but when one looks closely at an evil man or woman they can see this beast.

There are many renditions including those that believe this beast can be portrayed as ‘cute’. I wonder what that is about? I wonder who that is to fool?

The beast isn’t cute. This isn’t a Disney Film. This is how children are victimized.

We have a tendency to believe in nothing and neutralize that which is either wonderful or simply awful. And then we wonder how and why history repeats itself? We are an unfunny, funny lot.

How do we send the beast back from whence it came? There are many things we can and must do. Read my last post, but:

For some it will be prayer. The spiritual is a part but not enough. For others, like medicine people, it is daily ceremony returning Mother Earth’s vibration from one of fear, murder and anxiety back to some former level of kindness, relationship and compassion. We must remove the beast (s) from their seats of power. Remove, from the beast (s) weapons of murder (teeth, claws and stinger) … its weapons of war and hatred that are employed to destroy earth, air, water and fire and the creations composed of those elements be they humans, animals, plants, rocks and beings existing in the ethers. The blood ceremonies of pedophelia, kidnapping, rape and murder must be focused upon in order to minimize these evil acts. It IS possible. I know that for a fact. The Beast has made you believe that it isn’t.

We must battle this beast holistically. Everyone has a role. It isn’t important whether or not you believe the memories, stories or commandments of Papa, the Pope, the Dali Llama or Father Knows Best.

What is important is that all of us engage. Some will march. Some will physically fight. Some will pray. Some will write. Some will not allow the changes the beast wishes to instigate. What we must do is remain calm, not act out of anger and surely not hate … but act out of sincere desire to return to what is good.

The evil one, ones, will attempt to return again and again. We must remain vigilant and understand this hope …. “If, as humans, we truly could employ liberty and justice for all … treat all things as sacred …. then that vibration will repel the beast forever.”

All things are sacred. Worthy of awe, respect, relationship, kindness, non-violence, acceptance and love. The Beast has us believing the battle is right vs left, blue vs red, north vs south, white versus non-white, liberal terrorist vs conservative KKK member. Where in the hell, who in the hell, did we learn this from? From the hell of the beast, that’s who.

Enough is Enough.