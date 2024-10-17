You don’t understand that Moloch lives, do you? You think or want to believe it is the stuff of fairy tales, or myth or nightmare. You have probably already left this page. And yet …

And yet.. you watch Al Jazeera, or Judge Napolitano or Greyzone, Danny Haiphong, Nima on Dialogue Works, The Canadian Prepper, Jimmy Dore, Young Turks, CNN, NPR, BBC, Fox … Ritter, Johnson, Doctorow, Escobar, Marandi, Mate’, Hoh, Freeman, McGregor, Crooke, Sachs, Blumenthal, Mearsheimer, McGovern, Wilkerson ….

Maybe you watch them all. You set, ‘Notify Me.’ And you watch the same script every day.

You watch, hearing the same questions and the same answers from the same ‘experts’ … because your heart is breaking. Your soul is cracking. You find yourself crying every day. Then, you run out of tears. You watch for a few more days and you think you may be ok … or worry you are numb … or believe you may be becoming depressed. It is all too much. But all you can do is bear witness.

And then the next level of horror happens. As if the producer and director of this TV series knows it can only retain you if they can somehow shake you to the core, over and over.

Warned of ‘Shocking’ Death Toll of Children in Conflicts, Third Committee Urges Steps to Address ‘Unprecedented’ Surge in Grave Offenses, (United Nations Press Release, October 10, 2024)

The science is clear. We are far off track from achieving vital climate goals. The impacts of climate change and hazardous weather are reversing development gains and threatening the well-being of people and the planet, according to a new multi-agency report, (World Meteorological Organization (WMO), 2024).

Last night I couldn’t sleep. Awakened by screaming, nightmarish images, pain … the blessing of holding a Lakota altar, being a yuwipi. I know. I know. Too weird. I can only share my experience. I’m in the real world just like you. At 74 I have a job interview tomorrow because I can’t afford food on Social Security. Hope I get the job. Living in two worlds…both calling.

Moloch’s call is the strongest. All those experts, pundits and interviewers will be re-hashing the same information over and over. Nothing will come of it. If you were Moloch and needed the blood and bodies of children to sustain yourself would you allow a nuclear war? No, you wouldn’t. Maybe during a feeding frenzy you could say, ‘yes.’ But once you gathered your wits you’d remember how long you have lived and how much longer you have to live … and feed.

As Moloch…Wetiko, Wakan Sica, Beelzebub … whatever name you wish to choose for yourself …. (Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Putin, Netanyahu, Hilter, Himmler, Stalin. … ) … you KNOW you need to fast a while …. let the humans breed and believe they are fine now …. until you grow hungry again.

I have read dozens of books about the Nazi’s … yes drinking blood from a decapitated skull, of a member of their own SS cult. Perfectly normal. Watch Senator Graham from SC below … perfectly normal that as he visits the hurricane destroyed places and people of the State he represents … BUT declares it is more important to send more weapons to Israel. Watch it for yourself. Don’t believe me. I don’t believe anyone or anything until I see it for myself. Graham drinks the blood from the decapitated skulls of people of his State. (OMG this Balistrieri is awful …. heyokas use any means to wake you up … my words are awful and I disgust you and you won’t read my page anymore …. yet what will you do about Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan?

Moloch has infected 100’s if not 1000’s. IDF soldiers could not being doing what they do unless they were infected. Their souls infected. Yes the pundits can talk and talk and warn us about nuclear war. It is all a joke. A bad play written by an evil beast. There will be ‘cease fires’ soon. All will be forgiven. Bisan well be forgotten. Hell, the re-building contracts have already been signed. The architects have been working over time. Money is being exchanged. What will the pundits do?

Norman Foster Foundation invites architects worldwide to rebuild Kharkiv, (October 2024, Euromaidan)

The price of freedom: The company making millions from Gaza's misery. An Egyptian company is charging Palestinians $5,000 per person to flee Gaza and has increased its prices 14-fold since the war began. Sky News investigates how the company has become the only option for many families seeking safety, (SkyNews, October 2024)

All of this is like the WNBA with Caitlin Clark and then without Caitlin Clark. A flash in the pan. Money to be made. So exciting. Then …damn. It is over. …. Moloch will sleep for a bit.

But not yet. The crescendo has not been reached. Soon. Soon.

The legs of the child in the video below. You can tell by the items on her ankle she was pretty cool. We will never know what she looks like from the waist up unfortunately. Now she is simply rolled up in a bag of meat … to be fed to Moloch.

From the bottom of my heart and with the deepest understanding that actually it is NOT wrong or blasphemy or un-Jesus like … to say, “ Fuck you all to hell all priests, nuns, popes, bishops, monks, Dali Lamas, Rinpoches, ministers, gurus, sheiks and all the other spiritual people IN RICH ORGANIZATIONS that could ALL combine their riches and ALL fly to Gaza today and crash down the gates and stop the massacre. But they won’t. They are as greedy and fucked up as the rest. “Turn the Other Cheek”, my ass.

The pundits beg that a million people go to DC and surround the White House and demand the bombing end. A million people won’t be allowed near the place, and they all have to work on Monday and our government is nothing but Moloch’s who eat flesh and spit gore as they lie to us.

Yes the little gore below I’ll bet was cool. And the other little girls and boys being treated on the floor screaming … they are brown. They could be immigrants for all we know. Trump burn in hell and anyone that supports him. And Biden COULD end it all now with one call … but his mind is lost in blood now … Kamala forgot who she is as Moloch eats her soul. The people who burned in the fire …. oh that news was so yesterday.

The screaming and the gnashing of teeth. The Lindsey Grahams in control. The world waiting for the election in America… why? Why? Thousands and thousands still need to die before it is over.

I wonder if Israel will bomb Iran today? Or, or Iran bomb Israel? How many people. in Yemen did America kill last night. But don’t say the rape kill or rape on TikTok because you will be banned. You will banned on X if you say this or that. YouTube will block you. The government may arrest you.

But Moloch does not exist. Right? My lord we must wake up from our sleep, this nightmare. The cat is dead in our box. It could have been alive if only. If only.

At least the cat is alive, over there.