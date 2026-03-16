Contrary to growing popular belief …. there are still ethical, kind, intelligent, courageous, spirited and wise humans in this country. Sadly, their hearts seem to be breaking and their fiery spirits dimmed by the actions of this soulless, greedy, violent, dangerous and despicable administration.

What frightens me most is that they seem to be feeling the same sense of powerlessness, flabbergast-osity and fear as do many of us. Yes, they continue to speak out. Yes, they publicly share their viewpoints on open forums … which then becomes concerning due to the possibility that they might be ‘taken out’. Such concerns are not ill-founded nor paranoid in nature.

Col. Wilkerson (retired) and Professor Jeffrey Sachs are just two of a number of truly wise, experienced and ethical people who are trying to make a difference. They too are feeling angry, perplexed and exasperated by current events. They are warning us every day that America is folding and falling… because of Trump, the CIA, greedy rich people, AIPAC and our worthless sycophantic congress.

Please take a moment to watch and hear what they have to say. Their thoughts and observations ARE important. This isn’t just another bit where people complain. These interviews paint a clear picture of what is and what lay ahead.

I do have a recommendation for Sabby Sabs, Judge Napalitano, Danny Haiphong, Dialogue Works, TYT, and all the others. It is time for all of the people with large platforms to quit re-hashing the same topics over and over. It is time to use your platforms to organize the people in a concerted effort to exact change.

It is time for a revolution. Or the Orange Beast will kill us all.

Trump and his sycophants have brazenly and without any sense of care told most of us to, “Eat cake.” The Orange Beast spends millions playing golf nearly every weekend while someone like me is allowed only $24.00 a month for SNAP. I worked 50 years teaching, counseling, coaching and/ or serving as a dean at 17 different universities across the country. 50 years of salaries did not add up to $900,000 gross. So now, after supporting and helping others, after doing what I could to be a good citizen I live alone above a garage, no car, living week to week … knowing once I become ill things will be pretty bad. I own my choices. I’m angry that thieving, lying, greedy liars like Trump and his entire family have destroyed so much.

Greatest TV Show Title of All Time … just a non-sequitar thought there. Sorry. I’m old.