Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Glen Brown
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Aaron Bushnell was a 25-year-old active-duty U.S. Air Force member who died after setting himself on fire on February 25, 2024, outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. He declared the act a protest against "genocide" in Gaza, yelling "Free Palestine" and stating he would "no longer be complicit" The ignorant and ethically undeveloped response to Aaron Bushnell' sacrifice is that "he was a disturbed young man who committed suicide. What a shame!" The shame is on those who think that say's Dr. Nall in Aaron Bushnell's Dangerous Unselfishness Why Loving Life Doesn't Mean Clinging to It, Insight from Mencius, Socrates, and MLK, Dr. Nall gives a powerful take on the ethics behind Aaron Bushnell’s self-immolation. Aaron was quite sane and very moral. It's those who seek to be well adjusted to an unjust world that are the most maladjusted the sickest amongst us said Eric Fromm in The Sane Society. Those who seek to climb the ranks of a sick organization are the sickest amongst us. Reading Nall's long 3-piece article I thought: grotesque injustice not worth fighting and dying against leaves a life not worth living.  I also thought so many Americans, so many American commentators... could do more for justice and indeed for the world if they actually cared enough about the lives of others to get away from their screens and self- immolate- as the most powerful expression against America's murderous way in the world.

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