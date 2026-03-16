Let Them Eat Cake
Contrary to growing popular belief …. there are still ethical, kind, intelligent, courageous, spirited and wise humans in this country. Sadly, their hearts seem to be breaking and their fiery spirits dimmed by the actions of this soulless, greedy, violent, dangerous and despicable administration.
What frightens me most is that they seem to be feeling the same sense of powerlessness, flabbergast-osity and fear as do many of us. Yes, they continue to speak out. Yes, they publicly share their viewpoints on open forums … which then becomes concerning due to the possibility that they might be ‘taken out’. Such concerns are not ill-founded nor paranoid in nature.
Col. Wilkerson (retired) and Professor Jeffrey Sachs are just two of a number of truly wise, experienced and ethical people who are trying to make a difference. They too are feeling angry, perplexed and exasperated by current events. They are warning us every day that America is folding and falling… because of Trump, the CIA, greedy rich people, AIPAC and our worthless sycophantic congress.
Please take a moment to watch and hear what they have to say. Their thoughts and observations ARE important. This isn’t just another bit where people complain. These interviews paint a clear picture of what is and what lay ahead.
I do have a recommendation for Sabby Sabs, Judge Napalitano, Danny Haiphong, Dialogue Works, TYT, and all the others. It is time for all of the people with large platforms to quit re-hashing the same topics over and over. It is time to use your platforms to organize the people in a concerted effort to exact change.
It is time for a revolution. Or the Orange Beast will kill us all.
Trump and his sycophants have brazenly and without any sense of care told most of us to, “Eat cake.” The Orange Beast spends millions playing golf nearly every weekend while someone like me is allowed only $24.00 a month for SNAP. I worked 50 years teaching, counseling, coaching and/ or serving as a dean at 17 different universities across the country. 50 years of salaries did not add up to $900,000 gross. So now, after supporting and helping others, after doing what I could to be a good citizen I live alone above a garage, no car, living week to week … knowing once I become ill things will be pretty bad. I own my choices. I’m angry that thieving, lying, greedy liars like Trump and his entire family have destroyed so much.
Greatest TV Show Title of All Time … just a non-sequitar thought there. Sorry. I’m old.
Aaron Bushnell was a 25-year-old active-duty U.S. Air Force member who died after setting himself on fire on February 25, 2024, outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. He declared the act a protest against "genocide" in Gaza, yelling "Free Palestine" and stating he would "no longer be complicit" The ignorant and ethically undeveloped response to Aaron Bushnell' sacrifice is that "he was a disturbed young man who committed suicide. What a shame!" The shame is on those who think that say's Dr. Nall in Aaron Bushnell's Dangerous Unselfishness Why Loving Life Doesn't Mean Clinging to It, Insight from Mencius, Socrates, and MLK, Dr. Nall gives a powerful take on the ethics behind Aaron Bushnell’s self-immolation. Aaron was quite sane and very moral. It's those who seek to be well adjusted to an unjust world that are the most maladjusted the sickest amongst us said Eric Fromm in The Sane Society. Those who seek to climb the ranks of a sick organization are the sickest amongst us. Reading Nall's long 3-piece article I thought: grotesque injustice not worth fighting and dying against leaves a life not worth living. I also thought so many Americans, so many American commentators... could do more for justice and indeed for the world if they actually cared enough about the lives of others to get away from their screens and self- immolate- as the most powerful expression against America's murderous way in the world.