Who is writing today … the person who has a doctorate in psychology with nearly 50 years of experience at the graduate and undergraduate level as a professor, consultant, keynote speaker, trainer, dean, VP, and director of counseling and therapist at major universities like University of Vermont, Bucknell University, University of Minnesota, WPI, Mississippi State University to name a few …….or, the yuwipi man of 15 years who for 35 years has learned from, worked with, conducted ceremony with even lived with Indigenous medicine and women, medicine men and women, sheiks, and shamans from around the world …. the person who lives in this manner every day? The person who has lived for a few months in and has friendships with people in China, Russia, Hong Kong, Kashmir, Europe and Canada?

You decide who is writing today, but please consider that resume above. I’m not some ignorant new age dolt or looney tune writing from dream land. I read at least two books and 50 professional and/or peer reviewed articles on history, philosophy, geography, psychology, anthropology a week. I read Al Jazeera, newspapers like South China Morning Post, follow the Greyzone, Democracy Now, Jimmy Dore, Judging Freedom, Dialogue Works and other podcasts.

Here I go. Antony Blinken is the current Secretary of State for the USA. He is the LEAD and the voice and the representative on all the policies of our country to include Israel, Palestine, Iran, China, Taiwan, North Korea, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Russia, Ukraine and NATO. As ‘our’ lead and the voice he has guided the USA into;

… manipulating Ukraine into rejecting a rational relational proposal proffered by Russia before the Special Military Operation began. Hundreds of thousands of human beings have been slaughtered. The worst environmental event in the history of the world happened. The destruction of millions of acres of farm land has happened. Thousands of people around the world have starved to death because of what has happened. Millions of American dollars have been spent. Trillions of units of metals, chemicals, oil and gases expended in the creation of tanks, jets, bullets, bombs, carriers, ships, bull dozers, artillery, drones, tech, fuel AND ALL THIS TIME Americans have been kept in the dark about the truth.

… a genocide that has murdered and maimed up to 600,000 Palestinian men, women and children. We are fed the the number 45,000 which is horrific enough. But as Ralph Nader’s Team has stated … “ Every hospital, school, university, mosque, store has been destroyed …. water has been cut off and poisoned, fields of crops and orchards burned, chemicals dropped, disease introduced and food denied.” How can 2.3 million exist in such a situation with no homes and made to move on a daily basis as they all face constant bombing and the sound of drones? Children having legs and arms amputated by moms and dads and doctors with no medicine.

… an incursion of 12,000 to 20,000 specially trained soldiers and specially modified weapons into Russia. Think about this … please … 12k to 20k young men and women surly facing their death as they attacked a huge country with an army of 1.4 million. Why in the world would 12k to 20k young people give up their lives on a clear and obvious suicide mission?

I could go on. I really could. Rape. Prisoners tortured. People starving.

But here is my point. The great professors and pundits of the world are all appalled and ALL asking, “Is Blinken deluded to believe what he believes? Is Blinken THAT ignorant to believe what he tries to sell the American people?”

…. replace the name Blinken with Netanyahu, Biden, most members of the American Senate and House, Zelensky, Kim Jong Un, Kamala Harris, Trump and so many others…

… they are not deluded. They are not ignorant. They are not stupid.

THEY ARE EVIL. THEY ARE GREEDY, VIOLENT, MANIPULATIVE LIARS, THIEVES, HOARDERS WHO STEAL FROM YOU AND ME. THEY STEAL LIFE.

Why do billions of us allow these evil beings to run the world? We all know. Because they put us to sleep. They kill the other and we surly don’t want their evil gaze to turn our way. We are cowards.

THEY ARE EVIL in EVERY sense of that description and descriptor. They don’t need to read or think critically nor do they lose sleep … because they lead lives guided by blood, greed, and the suffering of people and the environment. You think I AM crazy and deluded and wrong? You wish I would be silent and not disturb your world?

Then you and I are now complicit. We are all Nazi Concentration Camp Guards. We are all IDF. We are all FAT Kim Jong Un’s waching his people starve. We are all murderers now.

The truth is in front of us. Simply open your eyes. And your heart.

THEY ARE EVIL BEASTS in EVERY sense of that description and descriptor. Could you DO this. if you were king or queen? Would YOU let this happen? I think not. Yet, we are.

Strange Fruit (Hanging in Gaza) Gazan buildings bear a strange fruit,

Blood on the walls and blood on the street,

Brown bodies swing in the desert heat,

Strange fruit hanging from the walls. City scene of Palestine

Torn bodies and a bloody mess,

Scent of fresh bread?,

And the sudden smell of burning flesh! Here is a fruit for the crows to pluck,

For the rain to gather, for the wind to suck,

For the sun to rot, for a tree to drop,

Here is a strange and bitter crop. TJB (Forgive me Mr. Meeropol)My love … are you there?

Can’t see you. Can’t move. They killed us. Then left us, to rot on this roof. My darling, your hand, so close, yet so far. I’ve something to tell you. Our baby. Our star. Died with us that day which now seems long ago. Are we forgotten, abandoned, by those walking below? They don’t know we’re here, Love. We’ve been given this gift. To lay here together, souls ready to drift. I’ll love you forever. It is this that I know. Wait, voices, they found us. My Sweetness. take my hand….. We can go. TJB 2024

What must we do and not do?

We MUST NOT accept the lies and manipulations.

We MUST NOT be immobilized, paralyzed or stupefied by these beasts.

We MUST NOT assume they are just ignorant or deluded.

We MUST fight back at every turn.

We MUST STOP the beast now. Not after the elections. NOW!!

We MUST protect our rights as Americans.

We MUST pray.

We MUST fight what is right …..LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL