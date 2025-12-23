Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
8d

Good lesson for the students, and all of us.

Keys will probably soon become irrelevant and future students will have no idea what such a trinket could be.

All the keyholes will be filled up with AI cement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
Dec 23

My two cents worth is: Whenever our security comes from an external reward system, we don't follow our intrinsic interests and intrinsic motives but seek external rewards for our very security. Students first must please professors to get high marks to get degrees to gain status not necessarily or likely achieved by following your intrinsic interests.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture