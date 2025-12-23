For twenty-five years now I’ve gifted an old skeleton key to nearly every student I encounter … be they a client, a student in one of my psychology classes or a person attending a speech or weekend experience.

I tell the students that this key symbolizes their identity, their character, the set of principles by which they live, their values … their personal agency. Yes agency. Agency in a world where the most basic motivation of people is to be accepted and not rejected. The basic motivation of people is wanting and needing to be in relationship, to be appreciated, to be seen … to be loved.

When I give them the key I remind them they are sacred … and ask them to read and re-read the following reminder every day.

After handing out the keys and delivering a brief spiel on the meaning of the key… I tell my students … “Don’t let anyone steal your key. If someone has your key … get it back. Do not give your personal power and agency (your key), easily or impulsively. Do not give your key away.” The students nod their heads in agreement and understanding.

Then I say to a random student or group member, “I want to show the class something cool … give me your key.” In that moment every person I’ve ever encountered over the past twenty-five years quickly hands me their key. I say to them and the rest of the class or meeting, “I just told you to never give up your … key quickly or impulsively. Then I told you to give me your key. Two conflicting demands.” Nearly every person I’ve ever met succumbs to my ‘demand’ to give me their key. They hand over the key to the demand of the other… so as to please or be loved, to avoid the wrath of the other, or because that is what have been told …. OBEY . When I tell you to jump ask “How High!” This is a dangerous behavior.

And you want to know a really sick aspect of this? When you comply, succumb, surrender …. the persecutor respects you even less. They become more powerful as their key collection grows and grows. While your key disappears into the ethers.

Ask a young girl who finds herself being sexually assaulted by someone who has position or relationship power over her… someone she trusts but most importantly…is someone the girl wants to be accepted by, loved by and not rejected by… ask her how she responds when she is pressured for sex? Flight? Fight? Befriend? Attend even? Posture? Succumb or submit? Their answer is VERY important.

Ask a brilliant honest student who has just entered college…. whom very quickly others identify as highly intelligent … how they respond when asked by a roommate, an upperclassman, a fraternal society brother or sister … to cheat? What determines their decision? What determines heir value set or the need to be accepted and not rejected … what determines what they choose to do? To hold unto their key or surrender it?

I tell the students… when you succumb or surrender…when your motivation is to be accepted and not rejected … it is giving your key away. This key takes a long time to create but only a second to lose.

So I then hand the physical skeleton key back to the person I ‘tricked’ into giving me their key. I’ll ramble a bit and then say to the same person, “Ok there is something important I need to show the class….give me your key again … I’m not trying to trick you or make a point …. As professor I just need your key for a moment.” 50% of the time the person will give me their key a second time. And the students moan and groan and call out …

“BUT THAT IS NOT FAIR. YOU HAVE POWER OVER THAT STUDENT.”

Exactly. That is my crystal clear point. How can so many bosses get away with sexually abusing their employees? How can so many priests or pastors sexually assault their ‘flock’? How can a dad or a grandpa sexually assault their child or grandchild? It is ALL about power, coercion, greed and the intended victims own ability or willingness …their sense of power, powerfulness, powerlessness and/or sacredness. To hold on to one’s key is VITAL to our health and happiness. But it is not easy to do.

Why am I repeating this lesson to you? My answer is clear, “Because the Trump regime has made and is making DAILY dangerous and uninvited incursions into our lives … into our very beliefs and character. Trump, the rich, the government all want our key.

How have YOU been feeling lately… as EVERY single day there is a new grab for our personal and our collective key(s)? Flooding us with change we don’t know about or vote for… spending millions and billions of dollars … tearing down the East Wing and tearing up the Rose Garden, informing the Smithsonian he will determine what can and cannot be displayed … when he takes over and re-names everything in his name, when he rapes and nothing is done … when he kills people in boats on the ocean … when he provides weapons for a genocide in Gaza …. when he declares he is peaceful and kills every day? He is taking bits and pieces of our key every day… the government is taking our keys and then closing and locking more and more doors.

… and do you know why we all feel helpless? Feel emasculated? Because we fear that if we stand up our actions will not be accepted and that we will be rejected (Read: mocked, arrested, deported, fired, silenced, beaten, threatened). So many of us, too many Americans, do nothing. We flight … even if the flight is only to become the monkeys ( Not the Monkees ).

Or, we simply succumb… give up … feel powerless … feel despair. Maybe we posture by complaining and watching and re-watching the same pundits. Maybe we befriend and attend by trying to understand our perceived persecutor (s). But, we have forgotten how to really fight for our beliefs. Maybe we never knew. But by giving up our our key to this Trump Regime is dangerous. Every day things become crazier, more intolerable, more sickening, more dangerous, more unbelievable …. and it will not stop until we stop it.

Look … no one is coming to save us. The German people knew the Allies and Soviets were coming to their rescue in 1945. The people had given their keys to Hitler or he stole it from them. Stole from them through manipulation, surprise, secrecy, lies and fear. No one came to save the Native American people from their white persecutors. They were assaulted until they HAD to finally surrender their freedom. Since 1860 living in concentration camps called reservations. Their spiritual, physical, emotional and psychological key has been ripped away. I lived on reservations … I know this to be true.

What is our personal and collective future if we simply bitch and go about our business never demanding the return of our key? Every morning feeling more anxiety as we read or listen to the news…. as we feel our personal and collective key being stolen. Stolen by people we loath and become irritable about. The loathing and irritation is not enough. Millions of us, millions, MUST do something NOW. We are being led into to war (s) that will explode soon. Your children will die for Trump and his rich friends … as he and his friends dance and engorge themselves in the 400 million dollar gold dining room. A dining room we will never, ever, see.

As George Carlin said, and fellow writer and friend Mark Taylor has often times repeated, “They are all in a club and you ain’t invited.”

We MUST all take time to examine the state of our key, our agency. We must examine the collective key of our country (Women, minorities, the poor and immigrants have suffered a great deal of loss, loss of agency) and make a judgment as to whether we think our collective key is bright and safe or if it is mutating into a whip, a gun, drugs, silence, depression, despair. A country suffering from acedia and despair is ripe for dictatorship.

Anyway … that is my two cents. Have a great holiday season.