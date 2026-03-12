Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
2d

It is about the shoes we are in. Most Americans walk in the shoes of Zionism- fascism. Both of America's major political parties are Zionist- fascist -as fascist as Nazism which is greater than the percentage Germans that supported Nazism. More Americans support fascism-Zionism than the Germans supported Nazism And we know what that led to. American fascism has started WWIII. 

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
1dEdited

Thank you for the wonderful shoes, Sir. Can you please give us cankles to go with them? Perhaps also your used underwear?

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