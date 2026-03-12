The latest ludicrous report is that the orange turd purchased shoes for all of the men in his circle. Pictures of the guys, all wearing the same shoes even if they don’t fit, have made the rounds of social media. It is funny.

Funny, yes, but also telling and frightening. Physically grown men, boys in man suits, in positions of power … all wearing the same shoes so as not to offend their cult leader. It makes one wonder, what else these pathological sycophants are doing and not doing because they want to please the head clown?

A cult is defined as a group of people who agree to join an organization, whose members, guided by a charismatic leader, relinquish their individual power, critical thinking, and personal identity in favor of the group’s collective, often extreme, ideology.

Members are frequently isolated from friends and family, forced, influenced or manipulated to submit completely to the leader, and may be manipulated into abandoning their previous lives and assets. Personal identity, pride, efficacy and agency are surrendered to the cult leader.

The cult leader only cares about power and control. The cult leader has no sincere empathy for or interest in subordinate cult members. They are simply tools, a means to an end. They are easily and swiftly pushed aside when their usefulness ends or is in jeopardy. This style of leader, the narcissistic cult leader style, manifests a pathology that most people cannot grasp. Why? Because the person is holistically ill. It is impossible for a healthy balanced person. to understand the mind, soul and heart of a cult leader. Except for one thing … they are terribly dangerous. Especially under stress. Especially when backed into a corner.

Under pressure, threat or stress the holistically ill cult leader does NOT suddenly ‘come to their senses’, become contrite and ask for help or forgiveness. Those human thoughts, reactions and feelings are not even available to such a psychopath.

Under extreme threat the cult leader will often times first turn to Experiential Avoidance. Experiential Avoidance is when a leader, whose power is threatened, avoids uncomfortable, high-stakes situations, conflict, or anxiety-inducing decisions by focusing on unimportant things…. like shoes.

And the sycophantic followers who are still lost in the trance of the cult leader also forget what is TRULY important and get lost in the insanity of the cult leader. An insanity that may lead to their own death … or the death of 100’s or 1000’s of others… who just are not important.

You MUST understand … the cult is ALL. The cult leader is ALL. The sycophantic follower ONLY wishes to be accepted and not rejected. It is a frightening illness.

The cult leader is ALL. everything, including friends, constituencies, family and even themselves means NOTHING. They will die for their cult leader and take as many others with them as possible.

And the cult leader … the Hitler or Trump … their deepest desire is to win and should they begin to lose they will take EVERYTHING and EVERYONE with them.

It’s not about the shoes.

But it is about the shoes.

He will kill us all. We MUST rid ourselves of these evil beasts.