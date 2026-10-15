IT IS HERE NOW

The Indigenous people’s of this land stood for inter-relationship, inter-connectedness, respect, humility, generosity, courage and fortitude. All things are sacred; worthy of awe, respect, kindness, obeisance, safety, non-violence, life and love.

Trump’s War on Mother Earth Is a War on the Sacred

Pedophile, rapist and sycophantic Ziofascist Trump and his soulless minions ordered 450-500 trees be cut down in order to expand the Washington D.C. golf course. The Ziofascists of this world stand for greed, selfishness, violence, hatred, cowardice, evil and death.

Pedophile, rapist and sycophantic Ziofascist Trump signed proclamations on July 13, 2026, to reduce the size of the Bears Ears National Monument by roughly 90%, cutting it from about 1.36 million acres down to 121,096 acres

It is not spiritually wrong to pray for and act on the end of this being and its cadre of soulless cult members. A murderous pedophile does not have the right to even walk and breathe on The Mother lest rape her like it has raped the feminine and the innocent. Yet, we Americans sit and watch him defile all that is sacred, in new ways every single day.

We are all complicit now in the multiple genocides he is executing before our eyes. The spirit world makes it clear that it, this orange thing, may be the most putrid and vile excuse for a human that has ever existed. And according to what I hear he hasn’t even completed his most heinous act… that does not have to occur if we act. The act hangs in the future waiting to be ignited.

Don’t shoot the messenger.

Take heed of the message.