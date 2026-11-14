Last night fell asleep early in a reclining chair. Had just prayed with the Yuwipi altar asking it, them, to communicate. To help me understand, to make sense of, what is going on. Haven’t been able to sleep and things seem more up-side-down than usual. Nothing seems easy. So many people and things seemingly on edge.

I woke up at 2:00 am to the sound of screaming and yelling. My breathing, short and choppy. I searched in the dark, looking for what or whom I didn’t know. After a few moments came the realization it was me that was screaming.

In that same dark appeared images from my most recent posts. Then some sort of ‘sticky-note’ reminding me about the discussions my dear friend Gleb and I have been holding regarding the unconscious mind. As well as, the discussions of the last few days I’ve had with a Muslim Kashmiri sheik mentor of mine who lives in Hong Kong - him speaking matter-of-factly about quantum physics, spiritual quantum entanglement and the Laws of Attraction. That I needed to listen.

Then a voice and an energy sending me back to the computer here to create these …

We are all related … we are all interconnected. Your first reaction probably is, ‘How depressing. I don’t like this post. Move on. Tom is digging in shit again.”

You couldn’t be more wrong. The altar is giving me what I asked for …

A reminder of the lives and travails of my relatives

A reminder of who to pray for with my pipe this morning

A reminder that ‘I am God’ and my responsibility to help my relatives

A reminder that the world doesn’t have to be this way. If only we would wake up.

A reminder of my pipe pledge and Joe’s words …

"Očháŋku kiŋ othéȟike, éyaš uŋkíyečhiŋka uŋkáȟniǧapi."