Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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John Stuckey's avatar
John Stuckey
Oct 22

Too late at 40? Well, I'll be 77 in a month and have no elders to provide guidance, but I'm gonna do my best, anyway.

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2 replies by Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D. and others
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)'s avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)
Oct 23

Yes I know that very well. Lol! My kid is 42 years old. I'm still trying my best to be a good mom. Not an easy feat! 🤣 My dad was amazing and he did give it his best. My mom was meh. I don't think she wanted to be a mom. I love your writing and I'm learning a lot🫂 Thank you 💕

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