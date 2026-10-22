C.J. Kell

Isn’t it a pity?

Isn’t it a shame?

How we break each other’s hearts

And cause each other pain

How we take each other’s love

Without thinking anymore

Forgetting to give back

Isn’t it a pity?



- George Harrison

Being a man I can only speak of men. I do not know a woman’s experience. There is no blame or blaming of others intended in what I will share. My experience is the same as 95% of boys and young men in our culture.

You cannot know things that you do not know. (Reader, tell me about something that you don’t know exists. Tell me about ‘something’ you should do but you have no idea what that ‘something’ is. Be careful, this could drive you insane.) We all need mentors, guides, and elders to bring the unknown into our consciousness. Wisdom emanates from people, books, places, teachings, experience and, yes, mistakes. But wisdom gained only or mostly from mistakes is fragile at best.

At no point in my boyhood, adolescence, early or mid-manhood did anyone ever take the time to explain to me that I MUST examine my values, examine what I stand for, examine my principles, examine my virtues and morals and articulate the kind of man I wished to be. That process begins by having someone define the word values. (A value is something that you have thought about, chosen freely, believe in, feel strongly about, communicate to others in words and deeds and something you act on skillfully and receptively over time.)

Our values … our sense of self … our core identity is what blossoms into actualization, individuation, character, good judgement and agency. Without knowing our values we are rudderless, easy to manipulate, easy to influence and are a danger to ourselves and others. We find ourselves doing things we aren’t sure of, things that we later regret and become ashamed of or things that are harmful, hurtful and dangerous. Even violent… like alcohol abuse, drug abuse, addictions, obsessions, divorce … all the way to sexual misconduct.

We want to be accepted and not rejected. We want to be liked. We want to please and rescue. We think we know what we want …. until we’re sure we made a mistake.

In 1972 at the age of 21 I got married for the first time. I had no real idea as to why I was getting married. She was nice and she was pretty. But, I had no idea what love, commitment or even life was about. May silent prayer as I stood at the altar was, “Dear Lord, please get me out of this.” I wasn’t a bad kid. I was a naive and stupid kid easily influenced because I had no idea of who I was or who I wanted to be. The ensuing divorce hurt many people and left suppurating wounds that have never healed. Naive people are the most dangerous people.

On that wedding day, just like on my confirmation day, I made promises, vows and commitments that I knew nothing about. My promises were vacuous …. not because I was lying, per se. They were empty because I had no idea what I was getting into. I was actually unwilling and unable to be a good husband. Because I had no values concerning relationship, love and marriage.

In the Lakota tradition one of the most important virtues a person of character lives is Wówačhiŋtȟaŋka, reliability (couched in fortitude). Reliability and fortitude represents the inner strength and determination required to remain committed to a purpose or promise despite external difficulties. But you must understand this, and I finally learned this at age 40 from my Lakota elders; ‘You cannot even approach being a man of fortitude and reliability if you do not completely understand what it is you are promising to be committed to and promising to uphold.’

By age forty my second marriage was ending. I got married not because I valued the institution, the relationship or probably even the person. I got married because I feared being alone and figured it was something I should do. She was pretty and she was nice. We had fun, at first. Isn’t marriage about fun?

I learned from the Lakota people that a virtuous man is a man of honor, Wóyuonihaŋ. Such a man is honest, reliable, respectful and trustworthy. I wasn’t honest; I pretended to be happy and to be in love. I wasn’t respectful; she deserved to be loved not lied to out of a sense of guilt. And, eventually I wasn’t trustworthy. Trying to figure out a way to get away. I was a coward, not a man of integrity and courage.

Think about that. Age 40 and I still didn’t know how to be authentic or how to be in relationship. I was a good person and a kind man by any standard. I had a doctorate. I was smart. Funny. Generous. But when it came to women and the feminine I was a boy in a man suit.

It wasn’t until I sat by a fire every night on the reservation with other men, other men all trying to be better men, that I learned what being a man truly was, is. It wasn’t until I was taught and practiced the seven Lakota virtues, values, that I began to become a man.

Imagine the wake of sadness and sorrow that trailed behind me. Wounded women. Sad, angry and embarrassed family. Disappointed friends. Guilt. Shame. Violence.

All because as a boy I was never guided to think seriously about life; about thoughts, feelings and behaviors. I never was taught to consider the inter-connected consequences of my actions… both good and bad … and the impact they would have on others. I was selfish and narcissistic without even knowing it.

I’m not blaming anyone. They, the men in my life, couldn’t teach or know how to teach or even what to teach … they couldn’t know what they didn’t know.

But the Lakota people, and other Nations, taught me what is important for young men to know. It may be too late for me personally. But it is my responsibility to teach boys and young men what I learned … and what I KNOW. And one thing I KNOW is that these young boys and men will be less violent to themselves, to women, to others, to animals, to things and to nature.

We can and must teach boys and young men to understand that all things are sacred; worthy of awe, non-violence, love, kindness, obeisance, safety and the joy of life. We must teach the seven Lakota virtues, and the Hindu yamas, and the Karpman Model and Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs and we must help young men find balance, love of self and understand their relationship to all things.

It is a process. Not an event. Not a program. Let’s all commit to that … to begin teaching boys how to become balanced men of character, virtue, kindness and integrity. If we do that sexual abuse, sexual assault and rape will not be the problem it is now.

Mitakuye Oyasin