Back in 1990 I chose to live on the Rosebud Reservation for the summer, to be taught a new and different way of working with young people, because I felt out of control.

Out of control … an interesting phrase.

Formula One drivers maintain a relaxed grip on the steering wheel—tight enough to control heavy vibration but loose enough to prevent muscle fatigue while retaining tactile sensitivity to tire traction.

Horseback riders usually maintain light contact with the reins vs loose reins or tight reins. Light contact allows for clear communication between horse and rider. It lets the rider guide the horse smoothly using subtle shifts in the fingers and wrists without causing pain to the horse or oneself. A tight grip not only may hurt the horses mouth, or cause tension in the body of the rider but creates a distrustful and competitive relationship.

There lay the paradox … the more you try to control the less ‘control’ you actually have.

Consider parenting … In the process of attempting to control one’s child, in the process of trying to control a teenagers behavior, a parent has created a field for competition … a paradoxical field … where even less control may be manifested out of sheer spite on the part of the child. (Baby-Bathwater)

Humans have this need to be in control. American’s born into this Individualistic culture REALLY believe they must be in control. To be out of control is anxiety producing and infers one is not good enough or smart enough or is subservient to the other.

If you are a baby boomer ponder how that word and behavior ‘control’ has become more and more feared, or the consequence of ‘not being in control or the controller’ is feared.

When we were kids an older person would say ‘jump’ and we’d ask, ‘How high?” With each passing decade you’d tell or ask a kid to jump and they would ask, ‘Why?” But then the word and the behavior really mutated. Within the past ten years you ask or tell a kid to jump and they do just the opposite … or rudely refuse to cooperate … out of some twisted ‘need’ to be in control or to save face.

(It has been reported to me over and other, by parents, that when they <as an example)> demand their child to sit and have supper with them or to sit down and study the kid is defiant and says ‘No, make me.’ Most of us cannot even imagine saying such a thing to our parents… out of some implicit fear or out of respect or because of cultural training. There is no ‘making them’ and they know that.

And, and, and … here is the most dangerous iteration of the mutation. Now, when you ask a kid to jump they openly and vehemently not ONLY refuse but challenge the very strictures and structures of the immediate culture (say a school). “No, and who gave you the power to make this decision or request of me? They test the system. They test the very foundations of the cultural norm. (Older folks say, ‘Well you just have to make it clear who is the parent and who is the child.’ Ah, if only it were that easy.)

This is how Trump broke America. He not only refused to metaphorically jump but even renounced those that said, “You can’t do that”. When he was informed or told, ‘By the rule of law or constitutionally you can’t do that …’ Trump not only questioned the system (read Constitution) but he did whatever he wanted and proved that nothing could or would stop him. HE was the power. HE was in control and dared anyone to stop him. And, proof in point, is that no one did or does stop him. He truly believes he is a god or the chosen one and can do as he pleases. He does as he pleases including changing laws, freeing the convicted, waging genocide, spending millions on stupid projects and literally erasing history, institutions and sacred places.

The All Powerful Oz.

Words and behaviors like submission, surrender, obeisance, humility, legitimate power are now frowned upon… the words themselves disappearing from our lexicon or their meaning changing without taking etymology into account… and, have come to infer weakness. When in reality those words and behaviors indicate a willingness and ability to briefly give up control and to fully listen, learn, be part of something and open oneself to new knowledge and opportunity.

Words are important. Behaviors attributed to words are very important. The loss of either or both leads societies down dangerous paths. We are on a dangerous path.

(I was speaking to a group of fraternity guys who had been placed on double secret probation for bad behavior, when in the course of my presentation I asked them, “What are the five to seven taboos tacitly agreed upon by most cultures in the world?” Their reply was, “What does that word you used, taboo,, mean … never heard of it?” Ohhhhhhhhhh)

Have a good weekend.

df