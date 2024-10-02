The most grievous and unforgivable sin in baseball is when a player gambles on the outcome of baseball games, even if they never bet that their own team will lose. Fans need to know that the athletes are honestly playing to win. Integrity is vital.

Pete Rose passed away yesterday. Pete Rose won three World Series rings and was named to the All-Star team 17 times (in an unequalled five different fielding positions); he was the all-time leader in a string of metrics such as hits (4,256), at-bats (14,053), games played (3,562) and singles (3215).

The highest honor for a major league baseball player is induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame at Cooperstown, New York.

Pete Rose gambled on baseball. He will NEVER be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

The Constitution grants Congress the sole power to declare war.

At least 50 members of Congress hold stock in defense contractors, companies that receive hundreds of billions of dollars annually from congressionally crafted Pentagon appropriations.

The total value of the federal lawmakers, defense contractors stock holdings could be as much as $10.9 million.

Zeteo's Prem Thakker highlighted the performance by three key American multinationals (after the war in the Middle East heated up last night) -Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and RTX, formerly known as Raytheon-and noted that it came "while the wider market was down today.”

SOOOOOO …

Rightly so, Pete Rose should never be allowed into the Baseball Hall of Fame because he potentially compromised the integrity of the game.

BUT

Members of Congress, who vote whether young men and women will be sent to fight wars and possibly be wounded or die in the course of said war, can legally hold hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stock in the companies that stoke the war machine….

and, members of Congress who vote to send billions of dollars worth of taxpayer money to fund wars around the world … and who fund the genocide in Gaza and now the war in Lebanon and the deadly fiasco in Ukraine …can legally hold hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stock in the companies that stoke the war machine.

The F-35, produced by Lockheed Martin and used by the US and at least eight other air forces costs of up to $109 million per aircraft

The Abrams tank, made by General Dynamics, costs over $10 million when including training and upkeep, (Reuters, 2024)

The annual cost of operating an aircraft carrier group is around 2.5 million dollars a day. An aircraft carrier costs approximately $11 billion to build. The planes that equip it cost another $5 billion. At least three destroyers accompany an aircraft carrier at about $2 billion apiece. Each carrier strike group is also assigned a submarine, which cost about $4 billion, (Reuters, 2024)

Missiles cost a great deal. It has been reported that Iran used 250-400 missiles in their airstrike on Israel today, October 1st. Which means the Iron Dome Tamir missile was employed. One Tamir missile cost $20,000 - $100,000.

Today’s big winner is, whoever holds RAYTHEON stock. Raytheon produces the Tamir Missile. Cha-Ching.

I wonder how much cheering there was in congress today? Were they cheering for Iran for sending over so many missiles or for Israel for deploying the Iron Dome? What an ethical conundrum. I feel sorry for our highly ethical Congress members. They must be exhausted. But will never have to worry about being held accountable or paying any price for their complete lack of integrity and the blood of 1000’s that die or are mutilated because of their greed.

On 19 April 2022, the Army awarded a 10-year contract to SIG Sauer to produce the XM7 rifle, along with the XM250 light machine gun, to replace the M4 carbine and M249 light machine gun, respectively. Originally the rifle was designated XM5, as the next number sequentially for the weapon it will replace.

The Army's new rifle is now for sale to the general public, both under the MCX Spear and XM5 names. It currently sells for $8,000. Line up boys.

R.I.P. Pete Rose and thank you

F-You Congress