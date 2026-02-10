Connecting the Dots of Life

Mark Taylor
6d

The one good thing about Donald Trumpstein is that he is the open and honest face of the American Empire -- who and what we have been all along. Instead of hiding behind grandiose proclamations of 'democracy', 'liberty' and 'freedom', Donald's just all in and out in the open on terrorism, greed and demonic destruction.

Your inventory of medical and military experimentation is unknown to the vast majority of Americans. Recently, conservative commentator Candace Owens has been exposing the military and Zionist ties to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, which the corporate mass (delusion) media completely ignores. Lately, she has been encouraging young people to not join the military. Anyone currently in the military really ought to evaluate who and what their "service" is in service to. It most definitely is not in service to national interest and the American people.

Zanzibar9CH
6d

Huge thank for this piece, translated in French here : https://zanzibar.substack.com/p/folie-furieuse-ou-pure-folie-choisissez

