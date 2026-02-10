Writing ONLY so that my soul is clear in that I said something today. That I have tried to make a difference… have left some historical trail that many of us weren’t quiet about the upcoming attack on Iran, the war on innocent legal immigrants and the war on the Constitution and on freedom itself. Freedom defined as Liberty and Justice for All.

Netanyahu is in Washington D.C. blackmailing Trump to attack Iran. He has brought the Epstein files with him. They will find a way to make us believe this is a just war.

You think that kind of statement is histrionic or crazy? The faceless ‘government’ has never been above abusing Americans, including its military members.

Review the false flag distraction attack on the USS Liberty . Don’t read the USA and Israeli lies and propaganda. Read the stories of the sailors and marines that were on-board watching their buddies burn under an American flag as Israel jets conducted multiple strafing runs.

Review the St. Louis, MO. Army Chemical Corps radiological weapons testing operation. The US government carried out chemical and radiological experiments on Americans without knowledge or consent. The Army admits it sprayed a chemical containing cadmium and cesium-137.

Review Operation LAC (Large Area Coverage), MN and Canada. The U.S. Army Chemical Corps sprayed zinc cadmium sulfide (ZnCdS), a tracer material often mistaken for or contaminated with radioactive particles, over parts of Minnesota and Canada in an effort to study aerosol dispersal.

Review operation SHAD (Shipboard Hazard and Defense). The Navy sprayed ships with radioactive tracer materials and biological/chemical materials to test detection and decontamination procedures.

Review numerous LAC (Large Area Coverage) study carried out by the US Government on other States besides MN. The purpose was to study how far particles would travel. These tests occurred over populated areas not just involving military personnel. The tests were part of open-air biological and chemical warfare set of studies.

Review The Tuskegee Syphilis Study (1932–1972). A 40-year, unethical U.S. government experiment on 600 African American men in Alabama. Researchers withheld treatment for syphilis from participants, lying to them about their care, leading to over 100 deaths, numerous infections of wives, and congenital syphilis in children.

Review the Sterilization of Native Women Operations carried out by the US Government. During the 1960s and 1970s, the US government’s Indian Health Service (IHS) and affiliated physicians systematically sterilized Native American women without informed consent or through coercion. Methods included forcing procedures, threatening to withhold healthcare or welfare and misleading and mis-informing women about permanent, irreversible operations. Women were told sterilization was temporary (reversible) or were not told at all that they were being sterilized.

Review the Penicillin Efficacy Studies on Hispanics carried out by the US Government. Between 1946 and 1948, the U.S. government, led by researchers including Dr. John Cutler, secretly and intentionally infected over 1,300 Guatemalan citizens—prisoners, mental patients, soldiers, and sex workers—with syphilis, gonorrhea, and chancroid without their informed consent. The purpose of the study was to test if penicillin could prevent, not just cure, STIs.

Review Project MKULTRA (1950s–1970s). The CIA conducted illegal experiments on American and Canadian citizens, involuntarily, using drugs like LSD to study mind control and interrogation techniques.

The silly Melania movie, the announced re-naming of everything, the roll-out of‘Trump Class Warships’, The Nobel and FIFA Peace Prize crap, the two story Golden Donnie Colossus, the slander of the Obamas depicted as apes, the slander of the Hispanic oriented Bad Bunny half-time show, the threat of no mid-term elections, the ICE travesties, measles outbreaks in detention centers, the building of Police Cities in every State, the building of detention centers that hold tens of thousands … are all warnings and distractions. We are being overwhelmed by ‘open-secrets’… remembering that Satan doesn’t outright lie … it deceives … openly.

The construction of the 40 square kilometers …. 40 square kilometers …. Auschwitz-Birkenau complex (40 holding and killing camps) was not a fully hidden project, but rather an “open secret” in the surrounding area, accomplished through a combination of geographical isolation, the exploitation of Polish territory, tight secrecy measures, and the use of forced labor. (German insurance giant Allianz insured SS property, including buildings and materials at the Auschwitz concentration camp, as well as other camps like Buchenwald and Dachau.) While the full, industrial-scale annihilation process was kept confidential, the expansion of the camp was witnessed by many, yet largely tolerated due to fear, propaganda, and the perceived distance from German civilian life.

- The Holocaust Museum Project

The United States and the world has been under the influence of darkness for decades, centuries.

The genocide of African slaves and Indigenous peoples.

Priests and ministers assaulting and raping children.

Japanese internment camps.

CIA operations destroying people and governments around the world.

The on-going violence of racism.

That 1 out of every 6-8 women in this country have been sexually assaulted and/or raped and that women have lost the right of self-determination.

That LGBTQ are losing their right to exist and face violence.

That Native American people still live on reservations and are freezing to death, starving to death and the women and children stolen and murdered … their lifespan being on average 47 years.

That we are killing Mother Earth and causing the Climate Crisis

That we are in the midst of a 6th Extinction

The Zionist genocide of Palestinians

The war in Ukraine

In the 20th Century 108 million military people died and another 123 million civilians died in wars spanning the globe.

Can’t we see the insanity of all this? When will we say, Enough is Enough?

If Netanyahu is successful in his blackmail of Trump then tens of thousands, 100’s of thousands will die. Maybe millions if things turn nuclear. Those of you with sons and daughters in the military, now defined by the insane 1984 motto ‘Peace through War’ , … do you want your child to be maimed or die in support of true evil? Aircraft carriers and ships will be sunk. Cities will be bombed. Horrific new weapons and new diseases will be unleashed. There will be famines and no electricity. The Earth will tremble.

Satan does exist and influences, attaches to and/or subsumes humans. Open the door of your soul to evil and then feed it with greed, lies, violence, hoarding, stealing, fear, anger and blood … and evil will merrily enter and become stronger.

WATCH the Devil’s Advocate. Watch it. Please. It portrays where we are.

Fatti non foste a viver come bruti

ma per sequir virtute e canoscenza

You were not made to live like brute beasts,

but to pursure virtue and knowledge.

(-Dantes Inferno. 26.119-20)