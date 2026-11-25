In 1991 my Lakota elder Uncle, or in Lakota Leksi (Leck-SHE), Albert White Hat visited the university in NH where I served as an administrator. He was willing to offer a presentation to our students … a nice setting in a lecture hall that held about 75 people.

I introduced Leksi and then took a seat in the back of the room.

Leksi Albert spoke for a while. The students were enthralled by his stories. A young girl, a first year student made fun of for being kind of geeky, raised her hand … stood up and with tears said to Uncle something like, “I am so sorry for what we did to your people.” And she stood there and cried.

Uncle called out, “Thomas, Rags. Help me. I don’t know what to do … no one has ever apologized to me before in public.”

The girl ran up to the front of the room and the two of them hugged.

Stood there together for all to witness,

And cried,

They both cried,

We all cried.

I ndigenous Remembrance Day

80 million Indigenous people were murdered in the Americas. And the suffering continues.

Just yesterday …. YESTERDAY … my Sun Dance elder texted me and said the people are already beginning to starve. Thanks to Trump and his evil idiots the poor people are suffering more than anyone in the country. Elders and children are dying. The life span of a Lakota person is 47 years.

“Uncle, where ever you are, I am sorry we did this and are doing this to your people”

If you want to help send a text or an e-mail to the wife of my Sun Dance leader. Her name is Elva White Hat Thompson. She will tell you how best to help. Ask her for pictures of the food she delivers in December. She will send pictures to you. You can trust these people to do the right thing. I have trusted them for 36 years.

elva.thecoach@yahoo.com

Elva and Harold White Horse Thompson

PO #253