In the first weeks with my Inupiat elder back in the late 1990’s he spoke of The White Raven that holds the ancient traditions and ceremonies. When the white man arrived, carrying in his soul the darkness of Wetiko, the Native peoples gave their traditions and ceremonies to the White Raven to keep until it was safe once again to practice the old ways. When White men (the dominant culture) finally wakes up to the possibility of this spiritual wisdom (or killed themselves off) the people will return to ‘The Old Traditions of Life Lore and Dead Law’ and humanity and Nature will be safe once again.

Unfortunately, the dominant culture has grown even more greedy, violent, selfish, lustful, narcissistic, thieving, lying and practicing hoarding instead of sharing. Practices individuality and violence instead of relationship. The Mother is in great agony as her children live and die in these dark ways with the pain of it all expressed in the form of the Climate Crisis and Forever Wars.

Gaza, The West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Ukraine are just a few of the places where the darkest elements of the human soul, or lack-there-of, now thrive. Nothing is sacred. And, in the Absence of the Sacred we face continued suffering and horror.

The White Raven is ready to reveal the traditions and the wisdom if only we surrender to something great than our own selves. It begins by each of us reminding ourselves that we are sacred.