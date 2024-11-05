Nearly every Indigenous culture, if not all of them, knows that human beings contain positive and negative male and female aspects. Pragmatists, modernists or gender experts may wish to debate this. That is their choice. I will stick with the 1000’s of years of knowing as taught and practiced in Old Traditions.

I’ll keep this post real short and real simple. Yet, understanding the following is to understand forever wars, the Climate Crisis and school shootings.

Men MUST be introduced to their female aspects or tones. Men MUST learn to accept that feminine aspects or tones exist within themselves and every man. Men MUST learn to appreciate and love those feminine aspects and tones of self. Very importantly, men MUST learn how to observe, accept and respect feminine tones in others; especially women and nature.

Love, compassion, deep empathy, listening, mirroring, caring, crying, holding, comforting are all feminine toned behaviors, skills, thoughts and/or feelings. There are hundreds of others. Likewise, in order to be balanced women must learn and accept masculine tones.

In the jungle, woods, desert, mountains, plains … wherever ….boys were taken away and taught FEMININE TONES:

“You don’t let a boy sleep with a woman until he learns his song”

“You don’t give a boy a weapon until you have taught him his dance.”

“You don’t give a boy an axe until you teach him to love the trees”

Read those carefully. Please. Why are all these IDF soldiers … be they men or women…able to kill without thought, or shame? Why do IDF soldiers don women’s clothing and pose and post so publicly?

The answer lay in those phrases above. Un-trained boys in man suits or uniforms are DANGEROUS.

Give a boy and axe or chain saw and he will cut down every tree in sight because to him, they are JUST trees. The forests are disappearing because men haven’t been taught their song, or dance, or how to love. So they kill. Easily.

They can grab them by the pussy.

Or, massacre them in their beds with ballistic missiles.

Which is the feminine toned side and which is the masculine toned side of these trees? What made for your determination? List as many masculine tones as you can. List as feminine tones as you can there. Yes, some behaviors or things are difficult to label …. ok, that is it for now.

