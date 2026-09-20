I am very sad today. Can’t stop crying it seems. A million memories running through my mind. Part of it is all the death and destruction in Russia, Ukraine, Gaza, Yemen … an overwhelming feeling of sadness and melancholy.

Something deeply troubles me. It is part of the sadness. I remember the beauty of all my times with elders and mentors…the wonder…the awe. My heart breaks because if everyone could see what I’ve been shown … was allowed to witness … I know the world would be a different place.

I’m probably being naive in saying that. I don’t know.

1921-2009

Elmer Norbert Running was one of the last old timers whose altar was absolutely alive. Every time I Sun Danced, or completed hanblechya or attended one of his night sings I was left in awe, in love, and full of hope. I will share with you, again, a night that is burned into my heart and brain.

Elmer Running lived on the Rosebud and also had a pretty home in Niobrara, Nebraska. Right on the river there. He put me out on a ridge overlooking the river. A spectacular place to stand and pray. Then a hail storm came … that Star Quilt got a workout.

Anyway, when you asked to receive help from Elmer’s altar there were dozens, hundreds, of tobacco prayer ties that had to be made. Elmer was so old and had so many helpers it took quite a while to make all the various groups of ties, each group varying in number and color, representing all the different spirits that worked with him. There might be one group of 10 yellow, 21 blue and 4 red representing one of his helpers. On the same string would be the next group, say 44 green, 112 black and 27 white. Then the next and the next and the next. Hundreds of ties on one long string.

One night another person and I had asked for ceremony from Elmer’s altar. Both of us made the hundreds of ties. All of those ties were then carefully laid in a circle, round and round a flattened ‘disc’ of earth. Elmer sat in the middle of a rug facing West. The ‘wheel’ of ties between him and a stick upon which was a red felt tobacco offering, his small medicine bundle and a feather, the feather attached to a shell, a piece of leather, a medicine wheel and sewn onto the two foot long piece of red felt (waluta).

It isn’t important you understand all of this or are even able to imagine it. What DOES matter is that you picture two strings, of hundreds of small tobacco ties, placed in a such a way it appeared to be a wheel of color.

The lights were turned out. Utter darkness. Songs sung. Elmer speaking to each of us and the rattles touching us. Helping us. All undertaken in complete darkness.

When the lights came on there were six separate spheres of tobacco prayer ties lined up in front of Elmer. All the black tobacco ties strung together in a ball. Next to it all the red. Then yellow. White. Blue. Green.

All of the ties had been removed from the two long contiguous strings of ties and re-strung, by color, onto six separate lengths of string … and, then rolled into a ball. It wasn’t meant to be a performance. And it wasn’t possible for Elmer or anyone else to unstring all the ties and then re-string them by color… in the complete dark … in the living room of Elmer Running and the four or five people present.

Elmer did not make note of this. I don’t know if anyone else saw what I saw. It wasn’t my place to say anything. Afterward Elmer said to me, “It is the spirit’s way of acknowledging the two of you, letting you know your prayers were heard and that your prayers will be answered.

Crying again.

If everyone in the world could participate in and witness such a ceremony of connection and hope … I don’t think we’d be living in this world of greed, violence, abuse and egocentricism.

Maybe I’m wrong. I don’t know.

Thank you Elmer Running for your life and the ceremonies you conducted to help the people.

I know you are resting in peace.

Mitakuye Oyasin

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