Connecting the Dots of Life

Connecting the Dots of Life

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James Michael Mannion's avatar
James Michael Mannion
Sep 21

Wopila! It feels sometimes that all of the most peaceful and wise ones are choosing to return home at this time and it is good that we cry for them for awhile before honoring their decision with our fondest memories.. and efforts to allow their wisdom (and care.. and beauty..) to inspire us to live our best vision, dancing with courage and confidence, knowing that, as Leksi has said, "whenever you cry for them, they have to come back to see what's wrong with you. And, they always will, because they Love you" Thank you for this post, Kola.

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